Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“My Worst Nightmare Come True”: ‘16 And Pregnant’ Star Whitney Purvis Loses 16-Year-Old Son
Whitney Purvis from 16 and Pregnant smiling with her young son in a close-up, warm indoor setting.
Celebrities, News

“My Worst Nightmare Come True”: ‘16 And Pregnant’ Star Whitney Purvis Loses 16-Year-Old Son

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

30

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Whitney Purvis is mourning the loss of her son, Weston Gosa Jr., who passed away at the age of 16.

The 16 and Pregnant star announced the tragedy on Monday (June 2) in a Facebook post that included several photos of Weston.

“This is so hard to write. My beautiful son, Weston has passed away. He was only 16 years old. Life is so cruel and unfair. I just don’t understand,” Whitney wrote.

Highlights
  • Whitney Purvis announced that her 16-year-old son, Weston Gosa Jr., had tragically passed away.
  • Whitney said she was “in disbelief” over the tragedy and expressed that she was “so proud of the young man” Weston was becoming.
  • Weston’s stepmother said he had been battling “several health issues,” including diabetes.

“Oh my baby is gone and I don’t know what to do with myself. He was so perfect. This is really my worst nightmare come true.”

RELATED:

    16 and Pregnant star Whitney Purvis has lost her 16-year-old son Weston Gosa JrWhitney Purvis smiling in a store aisle, known 16 and Pregnant star mourning loss of her 16-year-old son.

    Image credits: Whitney Purvis / Facebook

    She continued: “How do you go on in life after losing a child? I’m in disbelief, this cannot be happening. I don’t want it to be real. I would do anything just to hold him. Words just can’t describe the pain I am feeling.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “God, I love you so much. You are my heart. I was so proud of the young man you were becoming. I just can’t go on without you. Rest in Peace, my angel. You are gone too soon. April 2, 2009 – June 2, 2025.”

    Whitney Purvis from 16 And Pregnant with a young man indoors, reflecting on her 16-year-old son loss.

    Image credits: Teen Mom UK / YouTube

    In a second Facebook post, she included a photo of herself and Weston smiling as they embraced one another.

    “Rest in Peace, my baby Weston. I love you forever, precious. I’ll never understand why life has to be so cruel. You’ll always be my baby,” she captioned the post.

    Whitney announced the devastating news on Facebook on Monday (June 2)

    Whitney Purvis from 16 And Pregnant smiling with young son in a warm indoor setting.

    Image credits: Whitney Purvis / Facebook

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Whitney Purvis from 16 And Pregnant expresses grief after losing her 16-year-old son Weston in a heartfelt social media post.

    Image credits: Whitney Purvis / Facebook

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Whitney didn’t disclose what had happened to her son, but Weston’s stepmother, Amy Gosa, revealed that he had been battling “several health issues,” including diabetes.

    “All we know is we got up this morning around 7 am and tried to wake him up, he was not breathing, we attempted cpr and called an ambulance,” Amy shared. 

    “The paramedics attempted it as well and took him to the hospital in Gordon County  [Georgia] where he was pronounced d*ad.

    “He had several health issues as well as diabetes. We are completely heartbroken and in shock. It was so unexpected. Losing a child is the most painful thing I have ever experienced and I hope I never experience it again.”

    “I would do anything just to hold him. Words just can’t describe the pain I am feeling,” the reality star wrote

    Three teenage boys sitting together in the backseat of a car, smiling and wearing seatbelts.

    Image credits: Amy Gosa / Facebook

    ADVERTISEMENT

    She went on: “He was the most amazing son I could have asked for. He was brilliant, smart, funny and had so much potential in life. It doesn’t feel real.

    “Please keep our family and Whitney in your thoughts and prayers as we mourn such a brilliant amazing life that was our son. Thank you.”

    Amy revealed that an autopsy will be performed in the coming days.

    Young boy smiling softly in a white shirt against a brick wall, related to 16 and Pregnant star Whitney Purvis news.

    Image credits: Whitney Purvis / Facebook

    Whitney welcomed Weston with her then-boyfriend, Weston Lewis Gosa, during the first season of the MTV reality show16 and Pregnant in April 2009.

    The couple separated and later rekindled before welcoming their second son, River, in 2014. They broke up again shortly after River was born.

    Whitney welcomed Weston Jr. in 2009 with her then-boyfriend, Weston Lewis Gosa

    Whitney Purvis, 16 and Pregnant star, shares grief after losing her 16-year-old son Weston in a heartfelt tribute.

    Image credits: Whitney Purvis / Facebook

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Whitney Purvis from 16 And Pregnant smiling with young boy, capturing a family moment in a close-up photo.

    Image credits: Whitney Purvis / Facebook

    Whitney lost custody of both her children to Weston Sr. after she was arrested in 2024 for failing to make child support payments, TMZ reported.

    She was also arrested in 2012 after allegedly shoplifting a $15 pregnancy test from a Walmart.

    According to the outlet, she was previously booked for felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor trespassing after allegedly attacking Weston Sr. with a broom and making threats against her ex.

    Weston’s stepmother said the teenager had been battling with “several health issues”

    Teen boy standing in front of a gray car outdoors, related to 16 And Pregnant star Whitney Purvis losing her 16-year-old son.

    Image credits: Amy Gosa / Facebook

    Social media post announcing the tragic loss of 16-year-old son of 16 and Pregnant star Whitney Purvis.

    Image credits: Amy Gosa / Facebook

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Whitney’s mother, April Purvis, who appeared on the show with her, was hit with a felony charge for carrying illegal substances in her purse back in 2011.

    Weston Sr., for his part, has been arrested for driving on a suspended license and smashing electronic devices.

    Whitney has a third son, Collin Adonis, born in 2023, from a different relationship.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Whitney had lost custody of Weston in 2024 after she was arrested for failing to make child support payments

    Four boys sitting together indoors, highlighting 16 and Pregnant star Whitney Purvis's loss of her 16-year-old son.

    Image credits: Amy Gosa / Facebook

    Fans of the MTV show—which documented the lives of different teenage girls in high school dealing with the hardships of unplanned pregnancies—mourned the devastating loss of Weston and offered their condolences to his family.

    “I’m so heartbroken I can’t imagine your pain. I just can’t believe it either. There’s no words to say. I love you & you’re in my thoughts, heart & prayers,” one person wrote under Whitney’s Facebook post.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Whitney Purvis with her 16-year-old son outdoors, capturing a close-up selfie with a natural rock background.

    Image credits: Whitney Purvis / Facebook

    “Whitney, my entire soul aches for you. I wish there were words to help heal this unimaginable time for you. I am so sorry. I know he was so precious to you. Love you and praying big for you and your family” said someone else.

    “Praying for you, knowing I have a baby the same age . I can never imagine the pain. I’m so so sorry,” commented an additional user.

    “Condolences to his family and I hope they find a way to grieve peacefully,” wrote one Facebook user

    Comment expressing sympathy for 16 And Pregnant star Whitney Purvis losing her 16-year-old son.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Facebook comment expressing condolences for ’16 and Pregnant’ star Whitney Purvis losing her 16-year-old son.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment expressing sympathy and disbelief over the loss of 16 and Pregnant star Whitney Purvis’s 16-year-old son.

    Comment expressing sympathy for Whitney Purvis, ‘16 and Pregnant’ star who lost her 16-year-old son.

    Facebook comment by Cassandra Salazar expressing condolences for '16 And Pregnant' star Whitney Purvis losing her 16-year-old son.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Whitney Purvis from 16 And Pregnant shares emotional statement after losing her 16-year-old son.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Aleah Hollingsworth expressing sympathy and prayers for healing after 16 And Pregnant star Whitney Purvis loses 16-year-old son.

    Screenshot of a social media comment expressing sympathy for 16 And Pregnant star Whitney Purvis losing her 16-year-old son.

    Comment from April McKinley Waddell sharing a story about a tragic loss similar to 16 and pregnant star Whitney Purvis.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Whitney Purvis from 16 and Pregnant sharing a heartfelt message about losing her 16-year-old son.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Facebook comment expressing sympathy about loss, referencing 16 and Pregnant star Whitney Purvis losing 16-year-old son.

    Facebook comment expressing sympathy for Whitney Purvis, 16 and Pregnant star, after losing her 16-year-old son.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment showing support to Whitney Purvis from 16 and Pregnant after her 16-year-old son's loss.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    30

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    30

    Open list comments

    0

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a writer at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor's degree in Social Science. In her spare time, she enjoys baking, reading, and watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest include pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a writer at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor's degree in Social Science. In her spare time, she enjoys baking, reading, and watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest include pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT