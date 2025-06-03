“My Worst Nightmare Come True”: ‘16 And Pregnant’ Star Whitney Purvis Loses 16-Year-Old Son

ADVERTISEMENT

Whitney Purvis is mourning the loss of her son, Weston Gosa Jr., who passed away at the age of 16.

The 16 and Pregnant star announced the tragedy on Monday (June 2) in a Facebook post that included several photos of Weston.

“This is so hard to write. My beautiful son, Weston has passed away. He was only 16 years old. Life is so cruel and unfair. I just don’t understand,” Whitney wrote.

Highlights Whitney Purvis announced that her 16-year-old son, Weston Gosa Jr., had tragically passed away.

Whitney said she was “in disbelief” over the tragedy and expressed that she was “so proud of the young man” Weston was becoming.

Weston’s stepmother said he had been battling “several health issues,” including diabetes.

“Oh my baby is gone and I don’t know what to do with myself. He was so perfect. This is really my worst nightmare come true.”

Image credits: Whitney Purvis / Facebook

She continued: “How do you go on in life after losing a child? I’m in disbelief, this cannot be happening. I don’t want it to be real. I would do anything just to hold him. Words just can’t describe the pain I am feeling.

“God, I love you so much. You are my heart. I was so proud of the young man you were becoming. I just can’t go on without you. Rest in Peace, my angel. You are gone too soon. April 2, 2009 – June 2, 2025.”

Image credits: Teen Mom UK / YouTube

In a second Facebook post, she included a photo of herself and Weston smiling as they embraced one another.

“Rest in Peace, my baby Weston. I love you forever, precious. I’ll never understand why life has to be so cruel. You’ll always be my baby,” she captioned the post.

Whitney announced the devastating news on Facebook on Monday (June 2)

Image credits: Whitney Purvis / Facebook

Image credits: Whitney Purvis / Facebook

Whitney didn’t disclose what had happened to her son, but Weston’s stepmother, Amy Gosa, revealed that he had been battling “several health issues,” including diabetes.

“All we know is we got up this morning around 7 am and tried to wake him up, he was not breathing, we attempted cpr and called an ambulance,” Amy shared.

“The paramedics attempted it as well and took him to the hospital in Gordon County [Georgia] where he was pronounced d*ad.

“He had several health issues as well as diabetes. We are completely heartbroken and in shock. It was so unexpected. Losing a child is the most painful thing I have ever experienced and I hope I never experience it again.”

“I would do anything just to hold him. Words just can’t describe the pain I am feeling,” the reality star wrote

Image credits: Amy Gosa / Facebook

She went on: “He was the most amazing son I could have asked for. He was brilliant, smart, funny and had so much potential in life. It doesn’t feel real.

“Please keep our family and Whitney in your thoughts and prayers as we mourn such a brilliant amazing life that was our son. Thank you.”

Amy revealed that an autopsy will be performed in the coming days.

Image credits: Whitney Purvis / Facebook

Whitney welcomed Weston with her then-boyfriend, Weston Lewis Gosa, during the first season of the MTV reality show16 and Pregnant in April 2009.

The couple separated and later rekindled before welcoming their second son, River, in 2014. They broke up again shortly after River was born.

Whitney welcomed Weston Jr. in 2009 with her then-boyfriend, Weston Lewis Gosa

Image credits: Whitney Purvis / Facebook

Image credits: Whitney Purvis / Facebook

Whitney lost custody of both her children to Weston Sr. after she was arrested in 2024 for failing to make child support payments, TMZ reported.

She was also arrested in 2012 after allegedly shoplifting a $15 pregnancy test from a Walmart.

According to the outlet, she was previously booked for felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor trespassing after allegedly attacking Weston Sr. with a broom and making threats against her ex.

Weston’s stepmother said the teenager had been battling with “several health issues”

Image credits: Amy Gosa / Facebook

Image credits: Amy Gosa / Facebook

Whitney’s mother, April Purvis, who appeared on the show with her, was hit with a felony charge for carrying illegal substances in her purse back in 2011.

Weston Sr., for his part, has been arrested for driving on a suspended license and smashing electronic devices.

Whitney has a third son, Collin Adonis, born in 2023, from a different relationship.

Whitney had lost custody of Weston in 2024 after she was arrested for failing to make child support payments

Image credits: Amy Gosa / Facebook

Fans of the MTV show—which documented the lives of different teenage girls in high school dealing with the hardships of unplanned pregnancies—mourned the devastating loss of Weston and offered their condolences to his family.

“I’m so heartbroken I can’t imagine your pain. I just can’t believe it either. There’s no words to say. I love you & you’re in my thoughts, heart & prayers,” one person wrote under Whitney’s Facebook post.

Image credits: Whitney Purvis / Facebook

“Whitney, my entire soul aches for you. I wish there were words to help heal this unimaginable time for you. I am so sorry. I know he was so precious to you. Love you and praying big for you and your family” said someone else.

“Praying for you, knowing I have a baby the same age . I can never imagine the pain. I’m so so sorry,” commented an additional user.

“Condolences to his family and I hope they find a way to grieve peacefully,” wrote one Facebook user

