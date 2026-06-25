ADVERTISEMENT

Hollywood has no shortage of stars who won over audiences early in their careers, but some seem to have become even more attractive over time.

While youthful looks often grab attention, confidence, experience, and a strong sense of personal style can be just as appealing.

Over the years, many actors and public figures have embraced aging naturally, earning admiration from fans who believe they look better now than they ever did before.

Here are 15 men whose glow-ups have only gotten stronger with age.