Adam Rush is a ceramic artist who loves to make expressive Face mugs.

He wants to create captivating pieces of pottery, a mug unlike any other. It’s not just a vessel for your morning coffee, but a sculpted character with a story etched onto its surface. The raw, earthy texture and muted tones give it a timeless, almost ancient feel, as if it were unearthed fresh from the ground.

The face, with its deeply carved lines and wide, expressive eyes, seems to peer into your soul, holding a quiet intensity that makes you wonder about the hands that shaped it and the thoughts behind its creation. This isn't just a mug; it's a conversation, a miniature work of art that brings a touch of mysterious feelings. Yet it's also practical

More info: rushbrothers.co.uk

#1

Worried Mug By Adam Rush

Ready to give one of my unique face mugs a new home? They're looking for someone to share morning coffees, late-night teas, and cozy moments with. Each one is ready to be adopted and put to use. Find the perfect mug for you on my website now! These mugs aren't just for coffee and tea, they're for profound existential reflection. And maybe a little judgment.
    #2

    Skull Mug By Adam Rush

    #3

    Don't Bug Me By Adam Rush

    #4

    Who's There? By Adam Rush

    #5

    Sleeping Mug By Adam Rush

    #6

    That's Gotta Hurt Mug By Adam Rush

    #7

    Face In The Bricks Mug By Adam Rush

    #8

    Peaceful Mug By Adam Rush

    #9

    Twinsies Mug By Adam Rush

    #10

    Hidden In The Bricks Mug By Adam Rush

    #11

    Loner Mug By Adam Rush

    #12

    In The Wall Mug By Adam Rush

    #13

    Hidden In The Mug By Adam Rush

    #14

    Metallic Face Mug By Adam Rush

    #15

    Multiple Faces Mug By Adam Rush

