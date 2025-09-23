Here’s 11 Legendary Swords From Mythology Illustrated, And What Would Happen If You Tried Using Them Today
Forget kitchen knives and pocket blades—mythical swords were built for drama, destiny, and some very questionable health-and-safety standards. From blades that burst into flames to ones that literally talk back, these legendary weapons might not be the best choice for a casual fencing class. Here are 11 of the most iconic swords from world mythology… and what would happen if someone today tried to wield them.
Kris (Southeast Asia)
The Kris is a wavy-bladed dagger from Indonesia and Malaysia. It was believed to be infused with spiritual power.
If you had it today: You’d spend more time explaining to TSA why your carry-on looks like a snake than actually using it.
Ame-No-Habakiri (Japan)
The blade that slew an eight-headed dragon in Japanese mythology.
If you had it today: Honestly, the only dragon you’d face is the one hoarding snacks in your fridge at 2 a.m.
Caladbolg (Celtic)
An Irish sword so massive it could cut the tops off hills.
If you had it today: Forget cutting grass—this thing would mow down your entire neighborhood. HOA not included.
Durandal (France)
Roland’s unbreakable sword from medieval legend.
If you had it today: Great news—you’ll never need a warranty again. Bad news—it’s too sharp for cutting cake.
Dyrnwyn (Wales)
A fiery blade that burst into flames when wielded by the worthy.
If you had it today: The ultimate barbecue starter kit. Just don’t lend it to your clumsy cousin.
Fragarach (Ireland)
Known as “The Answerer,” this sword forced anyone it pierced to tell the truth.
If you had it today: Politicians everywhere would mysteriously cancel their press conferences.
Gram (Norse Mythology)
Forged by Odin himself and later used by Sigurd to slay the dragon Fafnir.
If you had it today: Great for slaying dragons—useless against the Wi-Fi dropping during your Zoom call.
Nandaka (India)
The sword of Vishnu, symbolizing wisdom cutting through ignorance.
If you had it today: Perfect for slicing through spam emails and your WhatsApp family group drama.
Nifo Oti (Yoruba Mythology, Nigeria)
A powerful ritual sword connected to divine authority.
If you had it today: You’d immediately be elected president of the WhatsApp group without even asking.
Skofnung (Norse Mythology)
A legendary sword belonging to the Danish king Hrólf Kraki, said to contain the spirits of his warriors.
If you had it today: Imagine your sword heckling you every time you missed a swing. “Really, that’s the best you can do?”
Tyrfing (Norse Mythology)
A cursed sword that killed someone every time it was drawn.
If you had it today: Great way to win every duel… terrible way to open Amazon packages.
