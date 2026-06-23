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Lavinia Mesquita, a Brazilian tattoo artist and content creator known online as Lav Medusa, went viral in late May after sharing the unexpected consequences of having both of her sclerae (the white part of the eyes) tattooed.

The procedure has negatively affected nearly every aspect of her life, leaving her struggling to find a job, facing difficulties in dating, and even causing her children to be frightened by her appearance.

Image credits: Instagram/lavmedusa

Mesquita also made a number of alarming claims about her health, including that she sees the world in black and white, produces black tears, can no longer read or write, and fears she may eventually lose her sight.

Image credits: Instagram/lavmedusa

To better understand which of these concerns are medically plausible, Bored Panda spoke to Dr. Ben LaHood, a senior ophthalmologist and clinical lecturer based in Adelaide, Australia.

“The sensitive contents of the eye that we see with can be permanently damaged,” he said.