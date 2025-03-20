10 One-Line Animations To Remind Us Of Nature's Beauty And Fragility

ADVERTISEMENT

Nature inspires us all, but artist Stephane "DFT" Leopold from Loooop Studio takes it to another level. His new project, Moving Nature, captures the movements of animals in mesmerizing animations made from just one continuous line.

Interestingly, these animations also have a sustainable twist. Using a single white line on a black background means over 95% of the mobile screen’s pixels stay off, drastically cutting down energy use.

Stephane stumbled upon this unique concept by accident when drawing one-line artworks of a running cheetah years ago. Four separate illustrations, when viewed in sequence, revealed an interesting looping motion. Today, the project includes 10 animals, each animation carefully crafted frame by frame (ranging from 12 frames for the cheetah to 56 for the manta ray). Stephane hopes these artworks inspire us to reconnect with nature—and remember we're all part of the same beautiful cycle.

More info: Instagram | dft.art