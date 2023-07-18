Rocky Road + Oreo= Delicious!! This flavor which debuted in July of 2018, was a mix of the popular ice cream flavor Rocky Road! This flavor was enjoyed by many, getting a 5-star immediately after the first bite! This cookie is also enjoyed with bits of Marshmallows. A blogger wrote: I think Oreo hit it out of the park, honestly," the blogger wrote, "offering some firsts with marshmallow bits in the cookie and soy nut inclusions to emulate those almonds." How would you rate this?