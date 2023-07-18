10submissions
10 Limited Edition Oreo Flavors People Want Back
OREO is a popular snack that is eaten millions of times a day! This snack came out in 1912 and became an instant hit! This popular cookie has come out with delicious flavors over the course of its 100 years of existence. Today, people voted on BuzzFeed about their favorite Discontinued Oreo flavor. Here’s what people's favorite picks we’re.
Oreo Apple Pie
Packable, snackable, and forever dunkable, Apple Pie OREO cookies make the perfect afternoon pick-me-up. The Apple Pie Oreo flavor was released in September of 2017, this snack is artificially flavored to make it taste like America’s popular pie flavor, Apple Pie! The taste reported by many is unbeatable!
What would you rate this flavor?
Oreo Cookie Dough
Like why would Oreo make this a limited-edition flavor? This Oreo flavor came out in February 2020, and this snack's cream is made with artificially flavored Cookie Dough, one of the tastiest things on the planet! This cookie cream also consists of bits of Chocolate pieces. Overall, this flavor would be ranked one of the best limited-edition Oreo flavors!
Double Delight Oreo Coffee N’ Cream!
This Oreo flavor, which came out in July 2018, would be suitable for people who drink coffee. This flavor would not taste the best if you didn't drink coffee, however, the taste would be enough to keep them out of stock for people liking the flavor!
Lemon Twist Oreo!
A Lemon Twist flavor Oreo? Huh? Coming out in 2012, and later returning in 2013, is a pick by many. This comes with a hint of lemon. The taste may sound gross, however, many people who did seem to be grossed out about the names of the flavors rated it the best cookie up there on Oreo's bring-back list.
Oreo Dairy Queen Blizzard Creme!
A Dairy Queen-flavored Oreo in your hands! 10/10! This Oreo flavor made its first appearance in markets in 2010, this Oreo flavor was a limited edition to celebrate its 25-year anniversary with the Oreo cookie bits in it, before its history with Oreos rival of the Hydrox Cookie! This cookie flavor is by many, a delicious flavor!
Dunkin’ Donuts Mocha Oreo!
Another coffee flavor! Coffee mania! Coming out in July of 2017, this Oreo flavor is just like the Dairy Queen Blizzard but with Dunkin' Donuts' top menu pick the Mocha! This flavor, said Jaycee.s is "Tastes like a chocolate drizzle-covered cold brew on a warm day. by far my favorite Oreos!".
Fruity Crisp Oreo!
Cereal flavored Oreo? in stores in June 2016, this Oreo Flavor is a throwback to the popular cereal "Fruity Crisps". This flavor also comes with Colorful Rice Crisps to make it more delicious!
Brookie-O Oreo
Breakfast eating Oreos? Check! These delicious wafers are now put into an Oreo form, as they debuted in January 2021. Inspired by popular "Brookie" brownie, chocolate chip cookie, and OREO bar recipes, this cookie would be up on the list!
Rocky Road Trip Oreo!
Rocky Road + Oreo= Delicious!! This flavor which debuted in July of 2018, was a mix of the popular ice cream flavor Rocky Road! This flavor was enjoyed by many, getting a 5-star immediately after the first bite! This cookie is also enjoyed with bits of Marshmallows. A blogger wrote: I think Oreo hit it out of the park, honestly," the blogger wrote, "offering some firsts with marshmallow bits in the cookie and soy nut inclusions to emulate those almonds."
Strawberry Frosted Donut Oreo!
Homer Simpson would love these! Coming out in March 2021, this flavor is a nice creme flavor of a Strawberry Frosted Donut! This flavor is the best by many donut fans, and would be the best for Strawberry Donut fans!
