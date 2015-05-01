As we've planned to continue our Doodle project, the question that always come to us is "where to go next?" 

And the answer always come back to our favorite holiday spot: BALI. We always love Bali: the beach, the food, the people, also all those cute instagramable places to hangout. So here's our doodle story tribute for The Island of Gods.

You can also see first two parts here and here.

More info: Instagram

#1 Meditating On Beautiful Pandawa Beach... Or Just Play Pretend?

#2 Candlelight Dinner By The Jimbaran Beach

#3 The Smell Of The Ocean, Wind Breezes Thru Your Hair And A Breathtaking View!

#4 Sky Above Our Heads, Sand Beneath Our Feet... Life Is Good!

#5 Cheers To The Sunset By The Beach Club!

#6 Go For A "Jagung Bakar" Or Roasted Corn On The Cob

#7 Ola! Greetings From The Most Colourful Restaurant In Bali: Motel Mexicola

#8 Just A Spoonful Of Sugar Helps The Medicine Go Down...

#9 A Good Cup Of Coffee Can Keep You Awake When Trying To Meet Deadlines

#10 Giving An Offering To The Mighty Garuda

