“Rules Are Only For The Weak”: 27 Questions That Reveal Whether You Actually Believe That
The moment a rule exists, some people are already looking for the loophole. Others wrote the rule, laminated it, and put it on the wall.
Most of us land somewhere between those two extremes, but exactly where says more about you than you’d think. Rules show up everywhere: at work, in relationships, on the road, even during a casual board game. And the way you deal with them (whether you follow, question, bend, or completely ignore) is usually pretty consistent across all of it, even if you’ve never stopped to notice.
This quiz has 27 questions designed to figure out exactly where you land. Just pick what feels most honest and see what comes up.
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But am I?? I had to correct the spelling of scepticism before posting this :) The Questioner: You don't break rules; you interrogate them first. Before you follow anything, you want the full explanation, the history, and ideally a source. This isn't rebellion; it's curiosity with a very healthy dose of scepticism. You've probably annoyed at least one authority figure by asking 'but why though?' one too many times. In the end, you usually comply, just on your own terms and with your questions answered.
But am I?? I had to correct the spelling of scepticism before posting this :) The Questioner: You don't break rules; you interrogate them first. Before you follow anything, you want the full explanation, the history, and ideally a source. This isn't rebellion; it's curiosity with a very healthy dose of scepticism. You've probably annoyed at least one authority figure by asking 'but why though?' one too many times. In the end, you usually comply, just on your own terms and with your questions answered.
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