“Rules Are Only For The Weak”: 27 Questions That Reveal Whether You Actually Believe That

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The moment a rule exists, some people are already looking for the loophole. Others wrote the rule, laminated it, and put it on the wall.

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Most of us land somewhere between those two extremes, but exactly where says more about you than you’d think. Rules show up everywhere: at work, in relationships, on the road, even during a casual board game. And the way you deal with them (whether you follow, question, bend, or completely ignore) is usually pretty consistent across all of it, even if you’ve never stopped to notice.

This quiz has 27 questions designed to figure out exactly where you land. Just pick what feels most honest and see what comes up.

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity. 💡 🚀

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