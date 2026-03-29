Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Find Out Which Friend Group Role Defines You With This 28-Question Personality Quiz
Group of friends taking a personality quiz selfie outdoors to find out if they are the planner, chaos, or ghost type.
Quizzes
Relationships

Find Out Which Friend Group Role Defines You With This 28-Question Personality Quiz

7

30

7

ADVERTISEMENT

Every friend group just kind of falls into roles. Someone ends up planning everything, someone keeps things chill, someone disappears for a bit, and someone brings the chaos. It’s not really something you think about – it just happens.

This quiz looks at 28 small, everyday choices to figure out what your role might be. Don’t overthink it – just go with what feels like you.

By the end, you might recognize yourself a little more than expected.

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

 

RELATED:

    Progress:

    Give it another try!
    I give up!

    Not Quite Done Yet!

    Continue the Quiz

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    REWARD
    REWARD
    Quiz icon

    View alternative results:

    Quiz icon

    Your general stats:

    TOTAL POINTS
    TRIVIAS SOLVED
    PERFECT SCORES
    QUIZZES COMPLETED
    Your result:
    SCORE
    REWARD

    How did you score compared to others?

    Discover Your Competitive Edge

    Subscribe Premium to Compare Your Stats with Others

    Get Premium

    More Premium features:

    Unlimited content
    Ad-free browsing
    Dark mode

    How did you score compared to others?

    You scored better than % of people
    Trivia Takers
    Score

    Your general stats:

    TOTAL POINTS
    TRIVIAS SOLVED
    PERFECT SCORES
    QUIZZES COMPLETED
    User Result
    Reward
    User avatar
    User avatar
    / 28
    User avatar
    User avatar
    / 28
    Trivia Top Performers
    Quiz leaderboards
    Quiz panda avatar
    You
    Follow
    Share on Facebook

    30

    7

    30

    7

    Daria Ives

    Daria Ives

    Writer, Trivia Content Writer

    Read more »

    Trivia writer at Bored Panda with a soft spot for personality quizzes, pop culture, and all things quirky. I love psychology & the little things people don't usually say out loud. I draw inspiration from that and various stuff online to create quizzes that help you discover something new about yourself (or at least laugh along the way).

    Read less »
    Daria Ives

    Daria Ives

    Writer, Trivia Content Writer

    Read more »

    Trivia writer at Bored Panda with a soft spot for personality quizzes, pop culture, and all things quirky. I love psychology & the little things people don't usually say out loud. I draw inspiration from that and various stuff online to create quizzes that help you discover something new about yourself (or at least laugh along the way).

    Read less »
    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Author, Photo Editor

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Author, Photo Editor

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    jenrhoades avatar
    GenuineJen
    GenuineJen
    Community Member
    4 hours ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The Low-Key One. Comfort is your superpower, and calm is your calling card. You glide into rooms, claim the coziest chair, and observe before acting. Friends know you as the steady heartbeat beneath the group’s chatter – present, unflashy, and invaluable. When you speak, folks lean in because every word counts. Serenity might not trend on social media, but in a noisy world, it’s pure gold.

    2
    2points
    reply
    heyrickmail-lindt_1 avatar
    Rick Murray
    Rick Murray
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Same, though many questions didn't have an appropriate option for me, only a least worst choice.

    2
    2points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wait, you guys have friends?

    1
    1point
    reply
    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    (fr though I got "The Chaotic One - Your presence is like a glitter cannon: dazzling, occasionally messy, and impossible to ignore. You keep the group on its toes, injecting spontaneity and brave new ideas at every turn. Deadlines may tremble in your path, but memories are made whenever you burst onto the scene. Friends secretly adore your wildcards because life feels bigger when you’re around. Just remember to pack a metaphorical broom for the confetti.")

    0
    0points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    allefeusch avatar
    Al LeFeusch
    Al LeFeusch
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I didn't have the attention span to make it past question #4.

    0
    0points
    reply
    Load More Comments
    User avatar
    POST
    jenrhoades avatar
    GenuineJen
    GenuineJen
    Community Member
    4 hours ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The Low-Key One. Comfort is your superpower, and calm is your calling card. You glide into rooms, claim the coziest chair, and observe before acting. Friends know you as the steady heartbeat beneath the group’s chatter – present, unflashy, and invaluable. When you speak, folks lean in because every word counts. Serenity might not trend on social media, but in a noisy world, it’s pure gold.

    2
    2points
    reply
    heyrickmail-lindt_1 avatar
    Rick Murray
    Rick Murray
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Same, though many questions didn't have an appropriate option for me, only a least worst choice.

    2
    2points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wait, you guys have friends?

    1
    1point
    reply
    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    (fr though I got "The Chaotic One - Your presence is like a glitter cannon: dazzling, occasionally messy, and impossible to ignore. You keep the group on its toes, injecting spontaneity and brave new ideas at every turn. Deadlines may tremble in your path, but memories are made whenever you burst onto the scene. Friends secretly adore your wildcards because life feels bigger when you’re around. Just remember to pack a metaphorical broom for the confetti.")

    0
    0points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    allefeusch avatar
    Al LeFeusch
    Al LeFeusch
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I didn't have the attention span to make it past question #4.

    0
    0points
    reply
    Load More Comments
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Homepage
    Next in Relationships
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    Go to:
    Back to Top
    Homepage
    Trending
    ADVERTISEMENT