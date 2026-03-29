Find Out Which Friend Group Role Defines You With This 28-Question Personality Quiz

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Every friend group just kind of falls into roles. Someone ends up planning everything, someone keeps things chill, someone disappears for a bit, and someone brings the chaos. It’s not really something you think about – it just happens.

This quiz looks at 28 small, everyday choices to figure out what your role might be. Don’t overthink it – just go with what feels like you.

By the end, you might recognize yourself a little more than expected.

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

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