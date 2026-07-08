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“Need A Foil Hat?”: 20 Questions To Reveal Which Conspiracy Theory Suits You The Most
A split image with the Eye of Providence on a dollar bill and a pigeon, for a conspiracy theory quiz.
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“Need A Foil Hat?”: 20 Questions To Reveal Which Conspiracy Theory Suits You The Most

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There are roughly two types of people in the world: those who hear “the government has been hiding something” and immediately want to know which government and hiding what, and those who hear the same sentence and start quietly looking for the exit. Most of us, if we’re being honest, land somewhere in the middle — not full believers, not full skeptics, just people who’ve noticed that reality has a strange habit of being weirder than the official version.

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Conspiracy theories have a reputation problem, and not entirely unfairly. But underneath the wilder claims, there’s usually something real: a personality type, a way of processing uncertainty, a relationship with trust and institutions and invisible threats. Some people genuinely can’t accept randomness as an explanation. Some people protect their families by controlling every input. Some people wrap the whole thing in irony and call it satire, even as they quietly wonder.

This quiz isn’t asking whether you believe in any of this. It’s asking something more interesting: which of these theories fits the shape of how your mind actually works? Because whether you end up matched with the Illuminati or immune to the whole genre, the answer says something true about you.

Take the 20 questions below and find out which conspiracy theory your personality has been quietly training for.

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity. 💡 🚀

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    Daria Ives

    Daria Ives

    Writer, Trivia Content Writer

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    Trivia writer at Bored Panda with a soft spot for personality quizzes, pop culture, and all things quirky. I love psychology & the little things people don't usually say out loud. I draw inspiration from that and various stuff online to create quizzes that help you discover something new about yourself (or at least laugh along the way).

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    Daria Ives

    Daria Ives

    Writer, Trivia Content Writer

    Read more »

    Trivia writer at Bored Panda with a soft spot for personality quizzes, pop culture, and all things quirky. I love psychology & the little things people don't usually say out loud. I draw inspiration from that and various stuff online to create quizzes that help you discover something new about yourself (or at least laugh along the way).

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    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

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    What do you think ?
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    romanarendt avatar
    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    5G Causes Disease ________________ You're not anti-technology. You want to be very clear about that. You just think that the gap between this has been approved and this has been fully understood is wider than the people doing the approving tend to acknowledge, and the speed of modern rollouts does not especially reassure you. You want a credible, independent, financially unconflicted expert to explain exactly what's happening inside that tower and what the long-term data actually shows. That's not an unreasonable ask. It's the ask of someone who has noticed that invisible things like frequencies, particles, and compounds can do real damage before anyone admits it. Your anxiety about modern threats is not irrational - it's a tuned response to a world that moves fast and explains itself slowly. You just need the explanation to arrive before the technology does.

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    trent-m-perry avatar
    Lost Panda
    Lost Panda
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So... this said that I am not really affected by conspiracy theories, but I enjoy some of them. Doesn't mean I'm a conspiracist, but I do like hearing other perspectives and debating them. That being said... Of course the government is hiding something. They always have been throughout human history, whether it be something big like aliens or something as trivial as who they have in their pocket that's for everyone else to decide. But they are lying about something constantly.

    1
    1point
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    romanarendt avatar
    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Don't you mean "who has them (the government) in their pocket"? 😉😅

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    romanarendt avatar
    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    5G Causes Disease ________________ You're not anti-technology. You want to be very clear about that. You just think that the gap between this has been approved and this has been fully understood is wider than the people doing the approving tend to acknowledge, and the speed of modern rollouts does not especially reassure you. You want a credible, independent, financially unconflicted expert to explain exactly what's happening inside that tower and what the long-term data actually shows. That's not an unreasonable ask. It's the ask of someone who has noticed that invisible things like frequencies, particles, and compounds can do real damage before anyone admits it. Your anxiety about modern threats is not irrational - it's a tuned response to a world that moves fast and explains itself slowly. You just need the explanation to arrive before the technology does.

    1
    1point
    reply
    trent-m-perry avatar
    Lost Panda
    Lost Panda
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So... this said that I am not really affected by conspiracy theories, but I enjoy some of them. Doesn't mean I'm a conspiracist, but I do like hearing other perspectives and debating them. That being said... Of course the government is hiding something. They always have been throughout human history, whether it be something big like aliens or something as trivial as who they have in their pocket that's for everyone else to decide. But they are lying about something constantly.

    1
    1point
    reply
    romanarendt avatar
    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Don't you mean "who has them (the government) in their pocket"? 😉😅

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