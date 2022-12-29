“Young Age(d)”: With The Help Of AI, I Created Images Showing How Some Young Celebrities Would Look If They Were A Few Decades Older From Now (7 Pics)
"Young Age(d)": is the project capturing aged versions of some young stars.
I am Alper Yesiltas, a lawyer and photographer living in Istanbul, Turkey. I've been imagining scenes and capturing memories for about 19 years now. During that time, some of my photos have been edited worldwide in books, magazines, exhibitions, and websites and were awarded in several photo contests.
You may have heard of my previous projects called "As If Nothing Happened" in which I depict what some of the lost celebrities would look like if they were alive today, and "Thisness" in which I depict what some iconic people would look like if they lived in our time instead of living in theirs, which I first published on Bored Panda.
I would like to share with you the first collection of images of my new AI-based project called "Young Age(d)". Behind this project lies the question "What will some of the young people we know look like a few decades from now?" I look forward to your feedback and suggestions.
Justin Bieber
While I worked on the stars that I was most curious about in my previous projects, in this project I worked on the stars that people were most curious about.
I had met people before with two different projects. The first project called "As If Nothing Happened" depicted some people who might still be alive, while the second project "Thisness" depicted people living in our time, not theirs. The difference of this project is that it depicts the people who are living now a few decades later.
Billie Eilish
In my work, I always start with the face. I use several applications to create one. After I am convinced that I have the persuasiveness of the face I dreamed of, which is the hardest part, I create the frame outside the face. Afterwards, I finalize the work with applications related to photography.
With that being said, In 2023, although I will continue my current projects, I will have projects that are not just about faces. The common feature of these projects will be to make people ask the question "Is it real?"
Lionel Messi
My recent projects had been seen by many people across the world, so of course, the fact that my work went viral made me feel good. Receiving frequent emails from various well-known places increased my confidence in my work. That's why in 2023, as I mentioned previously, I will be continuing my current series too.
Harry Styles
I also have an exhibition called “Digital Serendipity”. The exhibition is bringing together various approaches to working with Artificial Intelligence in the field of new media art: from the study of the aesthetics of neural networks, to a critical understanding of their impact on the modern world, as well as projects at the intersection of art and innovation, expanding our understanding of the role of modern technologies.
Cristiano Ronaldo
Dua Lipa
Greta Thunberg
And from what it seems, Alper's 131K followers have been loving the most recent series too, as they also asked him to age up other celebrities as well
