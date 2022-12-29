"Young Age(d)": is the project capturing aged versions of some young stars.

I am Alper Yesiltas, a lawyer and photographer living in Istanbul, Turkey. I've been imagining scenes and capturing memories for about 19 years now. During that time, some of my photos have been edited worldwide in books, magazines, exhibitions, and websites and were awarded in several photo contests.

You may have heard of my previous projects called "As If Nothing Happened" in which I depict what some of the lost celebrities would look like if they were alive today, and "Thisness" in which I depict what some iconic people would look like if they lived in our time instead of living in theirs, which I first published on Bored Panda.

I would like to share with you the first collection of images of my new AI-based project called "Young Age(d)". Behind this project lies the question "What will some of the young people we know look like a few decades from now?" I look forward to your feedback and suggestions.

