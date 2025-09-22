ADVERTISEMENT

Harry Potter has given us seven books, eight movies, and an entire wizarding world to obsess over—so of course, it also had to give us endless meme material. From captions mocking Umbridge to Ron’s priceless facial expressions, fans have turned the magic of Hogwarts into comedy gold.

This collection rounds up some of the funniest, weirdest, and most relatable Harry Potter memes you’ll find online. Whether you’re a veteran Potterhead who knows every spell by heart or just someone who’s seen the movies a hundred times, these memes will bring a little magic and laughter to your day. Accio memes! (Psst: follow me for parts two and three!)

#1

If Hogwarts Uses Parchment, How Come Harry's Letters Were Paper?

If Hogwarts Uses Parchment, How Come Harry’s Letters Were Paper?

    #2

    Harry's Roasts Are So Underrated

    Harry’s Roasts Are So Underrated

    #3

    Imagine…

    Imagine…

    #4

    Mrs. Weasley's A Girl Mom

    Mrs. Weasley’s A Girl Mom

    #5

    Granger Danger

    Granger Danger

    #6

    Who Else Thinks Drarry Is Ridiculous?

    Who Else Thinks Drarry Is Ridiculous?

    #7

    Does That Mean He's Also Afraid Of Spider-Man?

    Does That Mean He’s Also Afraid Of Spider-Man?

    #8

    Best Mate? Really?

    Best Mate? Really?

    #9

    What A Love Triangle

    What A Love Triangle

    #10

    Forget Voldemort, This Was Harry's Real Struggle

    Forget Voldemort, This Was Harry’s Real Struggle

    #11

    Can't Tell If This Is AI Or Not, And I'm Not Sure If That's A Good Thing

    Can’t Tell If This Is AI Or Not, And I’m Not Sure If That’s A Good Thing

    #12

    Rip Alan Rickman

    Rip Alan Rickman

    #13

    School = Prison

    School = Prison

    #14

    Changed Your Mind, Huh?

    Changed Your Mind, Huh?

    #15

    I Don't Blame Her

    I Don’t Blame Her

    #16

    Wormtail's One Of Those Villains You Just Can't Hate

    Wormtail’s One Of Those Villains You Just Can’t Hate

    #17

    It Could Be Dumbledore… He Has A Long Beard

    It Could Be Dumbledore… He Has A Long Beard

    #18

    Wish Harry Would Have Actually Said This

    Wish Harry Would Have Actually Said This

    #19

    Imagine Getting Rekt By The Internet For Almost 20 Years In A Row

    Imagine Getting Rekt By The Internet For Almost 20 Years In A Row

    #20

    Ouch

    Ouch

    #21

    Even Wizards Need Gas

    Even Wizards Need Gas

    #22

    What If Voldemort's Six Horcruxes Each Looked Like One Of These?

    What If Voldemort’s Six Horcruxes Each Looked Like One Of These?

    #23

    Coincidence? I Think Not

    Coincidence? I Think Not

    #24

    Even Will Ferrell Is A Potterhead

    Even Will Ferrell Is A Potterhead

    #25

    Umbridge Is So Gullible

    Umbridge Is So Gullible

    #26

    Common Rooms Be Like…

    Common Rooms Be Like…

    #27

    How Can Voldemort Even Breathe?

    How Can Voldemort Even Breathe?

    #28

    A Hogwarts Jingle

    A Hogwarts Jingle

    #29

    Romione Or Harmony?

    Romione Or Harmony?

    #30

    The Most Accurate Crossover Ever

    The Most Accurate Crossover Ever

    #31

    It Was A Lot More Than Six, But You Get The Point

    It Was A Lot More Than Six, But You Get The Point

    #32

    Aka Harry Potter And The Goblet Of Fire

    Aka Harry Potter And The Goblet Of Fire

    #33

    I Mean, He's Not Wrong

    I Mean, He’s Not Wrong

    #34

    How Did Slughorn Not Notice?

    How Did Slughorn Not Notice?

    #35

    "My Father Will Hear About This"

    “My Father Will Hear About This”

