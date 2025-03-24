“You’re Already Rich”: An Ad Campaign That Reminds Us Of What Is Important (6 Pics)
Sometimes, we forget how fortunate we are. Our minds get consumed by anxious thoughts, leaving little room to appreciate what we already have. To highlight the important things in life, this lottery brand shared an ad stating, ‘You’re already rich,’ while showcasing wholesome moments.
To celebrate and share this message, we’ve compiled all of the ads, hoping they’ll spark memories and moments you can reevaluate and appreciate even more.
More info: adforum.com
Image credits: adforum
Image credits: adforum
Image credits: adforum
Image credits: adforum
Image credits: adforum
Image credits: adforum
Uh, yeah. All of the happy moments with family and friends won't help me pay for the $3,500 long-overdue repairs on my only transportation, my van. Nor will these "riches" help pay the medical bills that I've accrued from trying to diagnose and treat the excruciating pain I've had in my left hip joint since the beginning of March. The "riches" of helping friends move a couch won't buy groceries. Sentiments like this fall very flat to people who live in poverty. Because no, no I am NOT "already rich". I'm poor, and all of the love and happiness of family and friends won't help me actually survive.
I don't have children or dogs. That's why I'm financially rich.
