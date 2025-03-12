“Yes, But”: 40 New Illustrations By Anton Gudim That Depict Our Society’s ContradictionsInterview With Artist
Anton Gudim’s "Yes, But" series continues to capture the everyday contradictions we all recognize but often overlook. His clever two-panel comics have become a staple for those who appreciate humor that cuts to the heart of life’s little absurdities. From the ironies of daily routines to the quirks of modern living, Gudim’s work resonates with anyone who’s ever stopped to wonder, “Wait, does that even make sense?”
After countless posts and with a dedicated following, it’s clear that Gudim has mastered the art of mixing humor with insight. His minimalist style and sharp observations are now familiar to many, and his comics never fail to hit the mark. If you haven’t already seen his work, now’s the time to dive in—these latest comics might make you laugh and think in equal measure.
Bored Panda reached out to Gudim once again to explore his creative process in greater depth. We kicked things off with a thought-provoking question: If he were to create a "Yes, But" comic about his own creative journey, what would it look like? "I think the main 'Yes, but' of the creative process is how you sometimes imagine an idea in your head versus how it looks when you actually draw it. Like, yes, you come up with a cool idea, but then people comment, 'I don't get it.'"
Creating a comic involves a delicate balance of creativity, timing, and intuition. But knowing when a piece is truly finished can be one of the trickiest parts of the process. With that in mind, we asked Gudim how he decides when a comic is done. "By nature, I tend to be quite doubtful. I wouldn't call myself a confident person because I engage in critical thinking too often. For many, this can be a strength, but for me, it sometimes gets in the way of simply enjoying things without analyzing them.
Going back to how I know when a comic is ready: usually right after finishing it. I almost always have doubts about how good it is and may even show it to close people to gauge their reaction. But since, as a creative individual, it's important for me to stay in a constant flow of ideas, I don't dwell too long on one comic—after finishing one, I'm already thinking about the next."
Gudim shared that he keeps notes with around 50 "Yes, but" ideas of varying levels of inventiveness. "I go through these notes when I need to draw a new comic and choose the one that appeals to me at that moment. Some ideas remain untouched for a long time, while others get refined over time. I also want to thank my Instagram followers, who send me stories every day with 'Yes, but' situations from their lives or share their own ideas. Some comics are based on ideas from followers, and I love that the 'Yes, but' format has become so broad and relevant to people all over the world.
Of course, some ideas are hard to convey in just two panels, so I add extra frames when needed. Sometimes animation or sound is required. In such cases, I adapt the format to fit the idea."
The "Yes, But" series has been a long-running exploration of various ideas and perspectives, but as time goes on, views and opinions often evolve. However, according to Gudim, the "Yes, But" format is still relatively young, so he doesn't think it has become outdated yet. "Some 'Yes, But' comics related to short-term events might no longer be relevant, but 99% have retained their significance. This is actually an interesting topic for discussion in the comments of this article!"