ADVERTISEMENT

Anton Gudim’s "Yes, But" series continues to capture the everyday contradictions we all recognize but often overlook. His clever two-panel comics have become a staple for those who appreciate humor that cuts to the heart of life’s little absurdities. From the ironies of daily routines to the quirks of modern living, Gudim’s work resonates with anyone who’s ever stopped to wonder, “Wait, does that even make sense?”

After countless posts and with a dedicated following, it’s clear that Gudim has mastered the art of mixing humor with insight. His minimalist style and sharp observations are now familiar to many, and his comics never fail to hit the mark. If you haven’t already seen his work, now’s the time to dive in—these latest comics might make you laugh and think in equal measure.

More info: Instagram | x.com | gudim.threadless.com | patreon.com