Bride Who Battled Alcoholism For Years Left In Tears After Sister-In-Law Gets Mad At Her For Having A Dry Wedding

Who doesn’t like a good celebration? Especially when it’s followed with fine drinks and food? Many birthday parties, big family gatherings, weddings, and other festivities are celebrated with alcoholic beverages. And many of us know how nice it is to have a drink now and then. But excessive consumption of alcohol can lead a person and their family down a troublesome path. This is why those who recover from alcohol use disorder (AUD) not only are celebrated for winning this battle but also looked after so they won’t slip into the same disconcerting habit. Bearing that in mind, Reddit user @Thatfallingfan wanted to know if she was wrong for getting into an argument with her sister during their brother’s wedding about the newlyweds’ decision not to serve alcohol during the celebration.

The woman who is the youngest in the family shared that her 32-year-old brother Ryan married a 29-year-old woman who she called Kinsley. The author of the post revealed that Kinsley is a recovered alcoholic who is now 4 years clean, but considering her past, the couple decided not to serve any alcoholic drinks at their wedding. This is more than understandable as OP’s family contributed to when Kinsley had to go to rehab. The only person who couldn’t understand all of this from the very start was OP’s older sister Haily. The woman had trouble seeing why her sister-in-law had to go to rehab, but despite this, she also gave some money to help her out.

The real argument started on the day of the wedding when Haily realized that there was actually not going to be any alcohol. At first, the woman made a few jokes on the matter but with time, these jokes became insulting comments. She couldn’t understand why the bride wouldn’t let other guests let loose and have a drink, later stating that enough time had already passed, so she should “just get over it.” This is when the author of the post decided to intervene. The woman told her sister that perhaps she was an alcoholic, seeing that she couldn’t spend one evening without a drink in her hand.

This remark didn’t sit with Haily, who started insulting her sister by saying that she ruined her life, even claiming that she is not her real sister. After this, the woman was asked to leave. OP shared that after this, everything went fine, however, after the wedding, she received a lot of messages from her sister, who was still upset with her. For this reason, the author of the post started thinking that perhaps she went too far with her comment about her sister being an alcoholic.

A lot of people online agreed with the youngest sister’s actions, stating that Haily was the one who embarrassed herself. Some users were quick to notice that perhaps OP’s sister is suffering from alcoholism, to which the woman replied that she will ask her if she needs any help in case it’s true. What is your opinion about this situation? Don’t forget to leave your thoughts in the comments down below!

According to the National Institute of Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, AUD appears as “uncontrolled and problematic drinking” that with time damages a person’s health. AUD could be mild, moderate, or severe, posing risk to a person’s body at any stage.

What are some of the symptoms of AUD? Those who might be suffering from alcoholism tend to drink often and a lot, feel a strong need to have a drink, and can’t stop even if they understand that they should. Drinking while having important matters to attend to or take care of someone/something, getting into dangerous situations, or destroying relationships with important people because of it are also warning signs. Excessive drinking also makes it harder for a person to recover, making them sick and weak.

OP later provided people with some additional information on the story, speculating that maybe her sister is combating alcoholism

How to help a person who struggles with alcoholism? First, it’s important that the person who needs the help understands the situation they are in. Having this in mind, it’s crucial to be patient and supportive, and let them know that they aren’t alone in this. It’s also smart to help yourself in this case: educate yourself on the matter and take care of your own mental health as supporting someone also takes a toll on our own well-being. Don’t forget that there are plenty of specialists and centers for this reason, so taking your loved one there to get professional help is a necessary step forward.

