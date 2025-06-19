Guy Replies To A Random Text At 1AM, Finds Himself Dancing At His New Friend’s Wedding A Year Later

ADVERTISEMENT

Sometimes the universe can be delightfully curious. Twists of fate, lucky coincidences, and random acts of kindness conspire to remind us that there’s always more to life than meets the eye, and you can never fully know what’s around the next corner.

One guy who decided to respond to a 1AM text from a perfect stranger could never have guessed that he’d be at her wedding a year later. Admitting life is weird, he recently chose to share his magical story with an online community.

Life is full of twists and turns, as this guy found out after responding to a stranger’s text in the middle of the night

The stranger who texted him asked him the most random question, so he playfully went along with it

He didn’t have the heart to tell the stranger she’d texted the wrong number, and so a weird but interesting friendship was born

They texted each other every day for months, then the stranger worked out what the guy’s real name was

Far from being mad, she ended up inviting the guy to her wedding

The guy concluded his story by admitting to his readers that life is weird, but sometimes weird is kind

One night, just after 1AM, OP got a random text: “Is the green one better or the gold one?? pls answer fast.” No name, no context, just panic. Half-asleep but charmed, he answered, “Green. Always go with green.” Minutes later, the texter replied with pure chaotic energy: she was in love, maybe on a date, and needed luck.

He didn’t say she had the wrong number. Instead, he became her hype man. And somehow, this accidental connection turned into an anonymous friendship: supportive, hilarious, and full of heart. The stranger even playfully dubbed OP her “Text Goblin.”

Months passed. Updates flowed. First kiss, I-love-yous, full-on relationship vibes. Then silence. Until January, when she messaged: “I found out who you are.” Turns out, she’d found OP’s Spotify playlist and traced it back to him. Not to yell, but to invite him to her wedding… as the Text Goblin. Absolute rom-com energy, right?

So, OP flew to Arizona and watched her walk down the aisle. She wore a green ribbon and winked across the crowd. When they hugged later, she whispered, “Thanks for picking green.” He whispered back, “It was always green.” Her name? Lost to the wind, unfortunately, but she’s still saved in his phone as “Possibly Chaos.”

OP’s story is delightfully nutty – the kind of thing you couldn’t make up even if you tried. It’s nice to think that, even in a world of trolls and toxicity, there’s still room for the magic of unexpected connections. Just why does anonymity foster such deep emotional honesty, though? We went looking for answers.

It might seem odd, but many people feel safer opening up to strangers than to their closest friends. This is a well-documented psychological phenomenon known as the “Online Disinhibition Effect”, coined by psychologist John Suler in his 2004 paper.

Suler explains that anonymity reduces the fear of judgment and allows people to express thoughts and feelings more freely, often with surprising depth.

Unfortunately (and we’re sure you can relate to this), “toxic disinhibition” is also a thing, as evidenced by the internet’s countless trolls, cyberbullying, profane language, and flame wars. People have no shame when they think their true identity is a mystery.

Of course, we’d recommend playing it safe and not responding to texts from someone you don’t know. Text scammers are prolific, sneaky, and all too ready to trick you into divulging info that could lead to a less-than-ideal outcome.

“The scammers behind the fake wrong-number text messages are counting on you to continue the conversation,” warns the FBI. “It’s all a ruse, designed to get you to relax your mistrust so you’ll be more susceptible to falling for their scam.”

Fortunately, OP’s decision to engage with his stranger had a wholesome ending, even if she did figure out who he really was. Proof that sometimes a little bit of kindness can lead to great things.

What would you have done if you’d been in OP’s shoes? Have you got a story about a wrong-number text that led to a surprising result? Let us know in the comments!

In the comments, some readers shared their own wrong-number text stories, while others joked that the story could have had a less-than-ideal ending

