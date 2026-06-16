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Can you make the right choice when every advantage comes with a hidden cost? It is time to test your personal values, decision-making skills, and critical thinking. Will you prioritize personal gain, or will the harsh reality of the consequences hold you back?

This thought-provoking poll presents 21 tough psychological dilemmas and hypothetical scenarios for you to face. Each question offers an incredible superpower, life upgrade, or unique advantage, but there is a catch. Every single benefit is tied to a severe consequence. Will your vote match the masses, or will you make the controversial sacrifice? Let’s see!

When you’re done voting here, check out Part 2 of this moral dilemmas poll by clicking here.

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

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#1

You can shapeshift into anyone on Earth, but you can never turn back into yourself.

Abstract image of a person in multiple poses representing mind-bending dilemmas challenging your morals

Luis miguel Ruiz gongora Report

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    #2

    You instantly become a millionaire, but you must work as a sewer pipe cleaner for 20 hours every week, and if you lose or change this job, you lose all of your riches and whatever you spent them on as well.

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    YWEN ZHU Report

    1point
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    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What would anyone have to lose here? The worse that can happen is being right back where you started after experiencing weeks/months/years of a lavish life style.

    1
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    #3

    You become a legendary musician, but you can only play songs written by other people.

    Close-up of hand playing bass guitar symbolizing mind-bending dilemmas

    cottonbro studio Report

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    nizumi avatar
    Nizumi
    Nizumi
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You mean, be a legendary session musician who gets to play with all the greatest? Oh no! Don't threaten me with a good time!

    1
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    #4

    You become part of the most fun and entertaining friend group, but each one of you lives on a different continent.

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    Marina Leonova Report

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    #5

    You lose all of the traits that you dislike about yourself, but half are applied to your significant other at random.

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    Studio Dreamview Report

    1point
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    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not fair to her. Experiencing my faults from the outside is bad enough.

    1
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    #6

    You become the funniest, most charming person in any room, but nobody ever takes you seriously.

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    fauxels Report

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    #7

    You can summon any item at will, but it always appears 2 miles above your head.

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    Deniz Erus Report

    1point
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    ryanmortimer avatar
    Kaz
    Kaz
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I laughed at the idea of this one

    1
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    #8

    You become an expert in any chosen field, but you cannot work or do research in it.

    Man in office gesturing thoughtfully in glass room reflecting moral dilemma decision

    Andrea Piacquadio Report

    1point
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    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You could still become an expert in some other field on your own and do work and research in that.

    1
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    #9

    You become immune to all and any diseases, but every time you are supposed to get sick, it instead affects one of your distant relatives.

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    kaboompics Report

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    #10

    You win every argument, but you must apologize for it the next day.

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    Vie Studio Report

    1point
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    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "I'm sorry for yesterday's argument." "No, you're not!" Thereby beginning today's argument.

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    #11

    You can host the most lavish parties you can imagine, all free of cost, but you’re solely responsible for all of the cleanup.

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    kaboompics Report

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    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    After all, not that many people who know me would show up in the first place.

    0
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    #12

    You get promoted to CEO, but you must fire your closest workplace friend on day one.

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    Ketut Subiyanto Report

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    #13

    You have flawlessly healthy gums and teeth, never get cavities or other dental issues, but only if you brush twice a day with hot sauce.

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    Marcus Aurelius Report

    1point
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    ryanmortimer avatar
    Kaz
    Kaz
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I love hot sauce and spicy stuff!

    -1
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    #14

    Your rent is now always free, but you must move to a different place every six months and cannot move into the same place twice.

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    SHVETS production Report

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    #15

    You gain the ability to travel in time, but to do it, you possess the body of a random person from the era and territory of your choice and only return to your own body when returning to the current time.

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    Octavian Iordache Report

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    #16

    You can speak every language fluently, but you can only understand other people when they speak in your native language.

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    Vanessa Riecke Report

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    #17

    You can travel anywhere in the world, all expenses covered, but you can never take anyone with you, meet anyone you already know, or make any friends on any trips for the rest of your life.

    Man exploring with map in mountains, mind-bending dilemmas outdoor challenge

    cottonbro studio Report

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    #18

    You always know when someone is lying, but you can never speak about it or point it out in any way.

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    Anete Lusina Report

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    #19

    You memorize the entire internet database, but you can only recall facts when someone else specifically asks you about it.

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    cottonbro studio Report

    1point
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    nizumi avatar
    Nizumi
    Nizumi
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There are too many things I do not want to know

    0
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    #20

    You get an infinite budget to fund your hobbies, but you can only keep every item you buy with it for up to a week before it disappears.

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    Miriam Alonso Report

    1point
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    ryanmortimer avatar
    Kaz
    Kaz
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Just buy it again?

    0
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    #21

    You can eat for free at any restaurant, but you must dip every bite in ketchup every time you eat out or get takeout.

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    José Pérez (Artesano) Report

    0points
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    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wei, for starters there goes strawberry cheesecake.

    0
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