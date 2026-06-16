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Can you make the right choice when every advantage comes with a hidden cost? It is time to test your personal values, decision-making skills, and critical thinking. Will you prioritize personal gain, or will the harsh reality of the consequences hold you back?

This thought-provoking poll presents 21 tough psychological dilemmas and hypothetical scenarios for you to face. Each question offers an incredible superpower, life upgrade, or unique advantage, but there is a catch. Every single benefit is tied to a severe consequence. Will your vote match the masses, or will you make the controversial sacrifice? Let’s see!

When you’re done voting here, check out Part 2 of this moral dilemmas poll by clicking here.