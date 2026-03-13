So when someone on TikTok asked , “What is the absolute worst thing you’ve seen in the ER?” medical workers didn’t hold back. The responses ranged from unbelievable accidents to cases that left even seasoned professionals stunned. Disclaimer: some of these stories are pretty wild and may be unsettling for some readers.

Being in the hospital can be a scary experience for many of us. For doctors, nurses, and other medical workers , though, the ER is a place they face intense situations almost 24/7. Along the way, they also witness moments that are shocking, bizarre , and sometimes hard to believe.

#1 school aged child had a seizure at school, principal was with them until guardians could arrive and when the kid fully woke up he begged the nurse to let him go because his parents couldn't know he was still possessed. loud bawling sobs.

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#2 11yr old girl brought by paramedics to ER with CPR in progress for asthmatic attack. She didn't make it. The mom's scream was worse than any other mom's scream because she just lost 7yr son the week before in a car crash. Devastating.

#3 A LUCAS machine doing its thing. very horrifying to see in person.

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Medical workers in emergency rooms sometimes deal with situations that could have been avoided with a little more caution. From everyday accidents to risky habits, ER doctors see it all. To better understand the kinds of mistakes that often land people in the hospital, we spoke with Dr. Alka Pradhan, a general physician with over 31 years of experience in Goregaon, Mumbai. She shared some practical advice on things people should avoid if they want to stay far away from the emergency room. Dr. Pradhan begins by saying, “People are often not careful enough in their day-to-day lives. There are many things we casually do, assuming they are harmless. But sometimes those small decisions can lead to serious injuries or health emergencies.”

#4 Having to draw blood on two Jane doe’s [who passed] in a car accident and unzipping the body bag to see two of my family members in them. One was a child.

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#5 The ER physician realizing that the young man he was trying to save in a motorcycle accident with no helmet was his son

#6 half of someone’s face blown off bc their vape battery blew up

Dr. Pradhan starts with a growing concern, especially among younger people. “Riding e-bikes or e-scooters without a helmet is something I see far too often,” she explains. Many riders assume these vehicles are slow or easy to control, so they feel protective gear isn’t necessary. But accidents can happen in seconds, even at low speeds. A simple fall can lead to head injuries, fractures, or long-term complications. Wearing a helmet may seem like a small inconvenience, but it can significantly reduce the risk of severe injury. ADVERTISEMENT

#7 Uber driver drove herself to the ER after being shot 8x by her passenger. Ran into triage screaming “I’m dying, don’t let me die, I have a baby at home” and then collapsed. She was right, she died. And we couldn’t bring her back.

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#8 someone who was ejected from a car and landed on a stop sign, and was cut in half by the stop sign

#9 An old lady who wasn’t allowed to be with her husband while he died. This was during covid. I still remember her cries and pleading. They were married for over 50 years.

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She also highlights the importance of being cautious around animals. “I know people love animals, and that’s wonderful,” Dr. Pradhan says. “But children especially need to understand that stray animals are not vaccinated.” Many people end up in the ER with injuries from dog or cat bites. What makes these incidents risky is the bacteria present in an animal’s mouth. When a bite breaks the skin, bacteria can enter the wound and potentially cause serious infections. Immediate cleaning and medical attention are often necessary in such cases.

#10 Woman who was shot in a road rage after she accidentally cut a car off. Her 2 babies age 5 and 3 were in the car. She was pregnant with her 3rd. She was about 22. We distracted her girls while they called TOD.

#11 A little girl came in screaming at the top of her lungs, very raspy, sounded like stridor at first, around 6yr, gasping for air. You hear the code, a nurse doing cpr covered in blood. Little girls dad stabbed her multiple times because of his schizophrenic episode.

#12 Attempt [to take his life] with hunting pew pew. Awake, alert, just no face (jaw, nose, eyes, tongue, etc). He answered with thumbs up or down. He was my age. This was a year after my uncle did the same and passed. Seeing it was traumatizing

Another surprisingly common issue involves injuries to the eyes. Dr. Pradhan advises people to be careful when blowing up balloons with their mouths or while using certain tools. “If a balloon bursts suddenly, small fragments can fly toward the eyes,” she explains. Even tiny pieces can cause irritation or injury if they get lodged in the eye. According to research, an estimated 188,000 people visit emergency rooms every year with a foreign object stuck in their eye. Protective eyewear and simple precautions can prevent many of these accidents.

#13 8 month pregnant women shot by her husband. They brought her in dead, ER docs sliced her open like ive never seen before and pulled the baby out. We revived the baby but he died a few hours later. It was a horrifying scene.

#14 Woman run over by a drunk driver who drove up into the grass while she was standing at a playground.. she was fully eviscerated, basically split in half, still with a faint pulse for the first few mins she was in the ED, and her 7 yr old twin boys saw the whole thing.. I think of their faces every day

#15 Woman impaled by tree thru the abdomen after crashing. Tree went thru her and out the back of the car seat. EMS brought her still strapped into the seat of her car. That seat sat in our department for almost a month before someone finally did away with it.

Choking is another situation that should never be taken lightly. Dr. Pradhan stresses that if someone feels they are choking, they must take it seriously immediately. “People often try to be brave or walk away to deal with it privately, which can be dangerous,” she says. Choking blocks the airway and can quickly become life-threatening if not addressed right away. Recognizing the signs and seeking immediate help can make a critical difference.

#16 A feeble elderly person left alone with the family’s big dogs for weeks. Dogs proceeded to eat the limbs of the elderly person for days until they were found. Person lost most of their limbs and was no longer verbal due to the trauma. Some things are worse than death.

#17 3 children deceased from a house fire. The oldest child was found with her arms over the top of the smaller babies trying to cover them. They were all put in the same body bag, bodies had fused together. Still have flashbacks of that

#18 Losing 6 patients in an hour. Fatal car crash. 4 were children. Youngest was a newborn.

Burns are also more serious than many people realize. Dr. Pradhan notes that burns from steam, hot oil, or even boiling water are common in the kitchen. “People sometimes ignore burns if they seem small, but even minor burns can become painful or infected,” she explains. Immediate cooling of the burn with clean water and proper care can help prevent further damage. If the burn is severe or causes blistering, medical attention should be sought quickly.

#19 I did a clinical and had a woman come in a couple weeks after her wedding with multiple contusions, broken ribs and a face so swollen she wouldn’t have been identified if she wasn’t brought in by a family member. Turns out the husband honestly believed that once she became his wife she become his actually property and servant and beat her for not agreeing to take up all the household chores.

#20 A woman's fingers got caught and were mangled in heavy machinery at a meat packing plant. While in the ED, I held a sheet in front of her face, while also stroking her hair, so she wouldn't look at her hand, as staff worked on her

#21 My homeless patient said his foot went numb. We took off his boot and his foot came with the boot.

Dr. Pradhan also warns against a habit that is quite common in many households. “People should never take another person’s prescription medication,” she says. In India and many other places, it’s common for people to share medicines for minor issues like headaches, coughs, or fever. However, medications are prescribed based on an individual’s specific health condition, dosage needs, and medical history. Taking someone else’s medicine can cause side effects or dangerous reactions.

#22 A patient drove himself to the hospital from his farm. Said I fell out of the tractor and “I’m pretty sure my head isn’t attached” it wasn’t. He was internally decapitated. He has like 2 inches of space between the base of his skull and his next vertebrae. We were scared to sneeze near him in case he flinched

#23 25 years in ER. Stay off motorcycles. Do NOT pour gasoline on a fire. Wear a seat belt, keep your feet on the floor, and keep all limbs inside the windows. None of these caused the worst thing I've seen, which I still won't talk about, but still good advice.

#24 Babies [passed] accidentally by unsafe sleep practices. “I didn’t think it would happen to us” on repeat every single time.

Dr. Pradhan concludes by reminding people that prevention is always better than treatment. “Most of the emergencies I see could have been avoided with simple precautions,” she says. Being mindful of everyday risks, taking safety measures seriously, and seeking help when something feels wrong can go a long way in protecting your health. A little awareness and caution in daily life can help keep unnecessary trips to the emergency room at bay.

#25 We caught a trafficker with a kid under 15. He was arrested. They poor girl was emotionally nonexistent. She genuinely didn't care that she was free. No emotion. Haunts my dreams. She was so broken.

#26 A Glasgow Smile while working in rural Louisiana.

#27 My mom was a ER RN and she said there was a mom that put boiling water on her toddler, but the worst part was that the toddler was crying and asking for his mom in the ER

Stories shared by medical professionals about emergency room cases can be quite heartbreaking. Behind every incident is a person, a family, and often a situation that could have been prevented with a little more awareness. While accidents can happen to anyone, being mindful of everyday risks and taking simple precautions can make a big difference. Listening to the experiences of doctors and medical workers reminds us how important it is to prioritize safety, look after our health, and take small steps to protect ourselves and the people around us.

#28 A 7 month old came in with young mom and dad. Her neck was scrunched down and she just kept crying like she was in pain. Told the ER doc “idc about the radiation you need to scan that baby from waist up and I’m calling CPS right now”. C3 cervical spine fracture, T2 thoracic spine fracture, and 2 broken ribs. Father later admitted he was trying to unalive her.

#29 Pregnant woman who had her carotid slit by her best friends boyfriend bc she was trying to protect the best friend. I listened to her babies heart rate thru the entire surgery and while she was intubated in the ICU. Kept telling her to hold on. Always wondered if she made it and how she was.

#30 seeing a gunman come in trying to finish the job, and watching all the people in the ER scramble to get behind anything that might block the bullets that were flying, grabbing every child and adult they could on the way to get them to safety too. I wasn't there when it happened, but we watched the security footage the next morning. I'll never forget seeing nurses and the chaplain shielding children they didn't know with their own bodies, without a moment's hesitation.

#31 Been in radiology since 2004. I hope nothing tops the early COVID pandemic. Scary times. And seeing the lungs of all the patients and thinking you could be next. Not having enough ventilators. Not having enough PPE. It was awful.

#32 Motorcycle accidents always top…..but the worst was the repetitive pack mules that were kids. They would have their abdomen cut open, the substances placed inside in a baggy and a rough sew up of the opening. Then have them cross the border and meet the correspondent who would then cut the substance out and leave the kids bleeding out. Or the baggies would rupture inside the cavity and cause some serious damage that resulted in expiration. I usually was the one on these cases due to my fluency in Spanish and that kids always opened up easily to me. It’s what ultimately made me have to leave nursing……I wasn’t able to separate myself from the situations.

#33 Not the ER but urgent care and mostly wounds. Chainsaw to the thigh, arterial bleed from an industrial fan blade, unresponsive 6m old with obvious hydrocephalus that had never been worked up, my heel met a rock while jet skiing at 60 mph

#34 not ER, but I got my CNA whenever I was 16 in high school and during our clinicals, we came across a man who had been neglected by his family for so long that he had a bed sore in his back that was so deep you could see his spine…

#35 An elderly woman came in and had fallen 3 days prior. She landed in a sitting position with her legs under her but couldn't get up. She was like that for 3 days. She heard a neighbor outside and was able to yell. She was so thankful to have been found and at the hospital. Her blood was pooled in her legs, dehydrated, but she was in good spirits. She passed the next day

#36 Massive GI bleed. Transfused 40 u blood to that man that night aand he was maxed out on 4 pressors. He walked out 3 days later but I was terrified I was going to lose him all night

#37 Not ED but head and neck oncology - tumor eroding through skin. Exposed jaw bone, tendons, muscles. I think about my former patients all the time.

#38 We had a 14yr old girl, frequent flyer for mental health. We had seen her more than usual in the preceding 2 weeks and she was adamant the voices were getting dark. they'd do a 72 hour old and send her home. Then she came in under police guard because the voices told her to [hurt] her Mum and dog, and she did. Her brother sat with her all night trying to calm her. My heart just absolutely shattered. I walked away from ED not long after.

#39 a little girl crying for her dad, after she was found in the woods cold and rainy, he left her there.

#40 We had a kid come in that had wrecked his motorcycle on a gravel road at a high rate of speed. His airway was full of gravel, as were many places on his body. He wasn’t wearing many clothes as it was summer. No helmet either. He barely survived. It was horrific hearing him scream through the gravel in his throat. I can still hear that one.

#41 We were laughing with a patient because we thought he had jello/pudding all over him. Turns out it was his friend's brain (they were in a car crash)

#42 woman escaped her burning trailer but went back in to save her dogs. sustained 95% TBSA burns. when we transferred her to the life flight stretcher her scalp came off, her hands had degloved, and her calf was emulsified

#43 Airplane crash victim, paramedics had to bring them in bc they had a faint pulse. Nothing could ever prepare me for that sight.

#44 Young patient in his 40s with a severed artery from a chiropractor cervical adjustment. His WIFE was the ER doc that had to pronounce his death 🥺 I was in nursing school. NEVER ALLOW A CERVICAL ADJUSTMENT!!!

#45 Someone with a stab wound in his stomach screaming for help and a nurse saying he needed to be quiet and wait his turn. And this is just one of the stories. Ohio healthcare is a joke.

#46 Not a nurse but EMS. Hearing the screams of a family burning alive inside a fire of 7 after a man set his own house on fire in order to unalive his mother, wife, himself and their kids. He survived. I have never really spoken of it. I still hear the babies in my sleep.

#47 1st person on the scene of a mass casualty incident. one woman's face got scraped off and she was awake still and it was horrific its been 25 years it was like a horror movie I still see her staring up at me as I braced her neck

#48 The bottom of someones foot being degloved basically from driving barefoot and then slamming on the brakes. I could see every tendon in the bottom of their foot as i walked by their room. Ive never driven barefoot again

#49 Not even gruesome but we had a STEMI who was pretty young. I believe 38. He coded 6 times. Every time he came back he was VERY aware he was going to die. He asked for us to let his brother in the room. In between coding him he told his brother how to take care of his wife and kids he was leaving behind. He made his brother promise never to abandon them. Once they were done talking he coded again and died. I will never think of that man or his family without crying.

#50 Not ER but EMS. Young boy who tried to commit with a crossbow. Bolt went through his skull. We had to cut the end of the arrow in order to intubate and work on him. He survived but I can still hear his mother's screams and picture everything.

#51 Hundreds of maggots in private areas… I’ll never get over it.

#52 I had to do CPR on a mother as they did a crash C-section in the trauma room to save the baby…then we had to run a code on the baby

#53 In the ER during nursing school, they wheeled in twin 3mo old babies in cardiac arrest from carbon monoxide poisoning, we had to help with compressions, neither of the babies made it and the mother and father collapsed to the floor screaming at the top of their lungs it was the most horrifying sound, our clinical instructor let us go home early

#54 Guy working out in his home gym had a barbell fall on his face and his wife drove him to the er when he uncovered his face both eyes were popping out of his face. He was flown to a level 1 and lost both his eyes

#55 Just getting off my shift and had grandparents rushing in to the ER covered in blood holding there grandson who's foot was run over by a lawnmower

#56 my mom was a ER nurse in Wyoming and she told me she had to work on a little girl that was in a bouncy house and the wind blew the bouncy house into the ferris wheel gears and she was basically cut in half