We come into this world expecting love from the people who brought us into it. But sometimes, that love turns out to be conditional, distant—or even harmful.

One woman on TikTok asked others to share the most toxic thing their mothers have ever said to them, and the replies show just how deep those wounds can run.

Read their stories below, and if something resonates, the comment section is open for whatever you need to say.

Teenager sitting on floor crying and covering ears, illustrating hurtful things moms said to their children moments. She basically said that no one would ever love me and that I would die alone, I was a teenager

vickythepolyglot , RDNE Stock project Report

You are a lovable person, and I hope that you understand that her words were a reflection of her own problems and had nothing to do with you.

    #2

    Person lying on a couch with hands covering face, reflecting pain from hurtful things their mom said to them. Told my mom my stepdad was s*xually a**sing me and she told me “It wasn’t like that” “he didn’t mean it that way”

    rebeccasmithsorns , Hrant Khachatryan Report

    #3

    Sad woman curled up on a yellow couch, representing the emotional impact of the most hurtful things moms ever said. Told us that we weren’t worth the 10k they spent on ivf

    ab_foz , Timur Weber Report

    lyone_fein avatar
    Lyone Fein
    Lyone Fein
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Her bad parenting does not mean that you were bad children.

    #4

    A mother speaking seriously to her upset daughter on a couch, illustrating hurtful things moms say to children. my mom accused me and my dad sleeping together when I was around 14 cause she was convinced he was cheating. I havent really been the same since..

    missshay95 , Zinkevych_D Report

    lyone_fein avatar
    Lyone Fein
    Lyone Fein
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It sounds like she was a very insecure person. This was not a reflection of you.

    #5

    Two women in a kitchen with one looking upset, illustrating hurtful things their moms ever said to them. she said I was diagnosed autistic when I was 10 and just didn't tell me because she didn't want me to use it as an excuse when I struggled. She told me this at 21.

    renndiagram , Annushka Ahuja Report

    #6

    A mother and daughter having a serious conversation about hurtful things their moms ever said to them. „I wish I never had you“ I guess

    m_swizzle96 , cottonbro studio Report

    lyone_fein avatar
    Lyone Fein
    Lyone Fein
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well none of us ask to be born. And we don’t get to choose our parents. But we do get to say NO to having toxic people in our lives. You don’t have to spend another second with someone who makes you feel like s h I t.

    #7

    Person wearing a textured white sweater and beige skirt, clutching their midsection, reflecting on hurtful things moms ever said. Accused me of being pregnant every time I got bloated (i had undiagnosed celiac’s disease) at age 12 and my entire teenage years

    maybellerose , sombre Report

    #8

    Close-up of a pregnant woman in a blue dress holding her belly, relating to people revealing hurtful things their moms said. "I could've given birth to you in Italy and left you in the hospital so no-one at home would've even found out I was ever pregnant, so be grateful i didn't."

    thetheab , Lukas Menke Report

    #9

    Woman lying down with tear on cheek, reflecting pain from hurtful things moms ever said to them. Slept with my ex bf and bragged about it to my other sisters. I was the last to know.

    natasha_oxo , cottonbro studio Report

    lyone_fein avatar
    Lyone Fein
    Lyone Fein
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A mother who does this has some very deep psychiatric problems . Not on you.

    #10

    A mother and daughter having a tense conversation, illustrating hurtful things moms say to their children. “Fat people shouldn’t dress like that” I was 8. 8!!!

    brookeeeee089 , Prostock-studio Report

    #11

    Teen girl covering her face with hands, expressing sadness and emotional hurt from the most hurtful things moms have said. my puppy got hit by a car in front of me when i was 14 and i was self harming in those years and my mum said 'you better not cut yourself over this' as we stood next to his flattened corpse

    mcmayb , Artur Rekstad Report

    #12

    Pregnant woman in a cozy sweater forming a heart shape on her belly, symbolizing motherhood and emotional moments. forced me to have an abortion due to my age at home then while recovering we went for a walk saw a newborn and I quote she said " I can't wait to be a nana" . while I was going through said abortion

    badbitchqueenenergy , Suhyeon Choi Report

    #13

    Telling her I miscarried at 14weeks pregnancy: "I just gave everyone cake in the office announcing I'm going to be a grandma. How awful, I'm not going to be a grandma. What am I going to tell them?!"

    lunashtic_theoriginal Report

    #14

    A woman wearing a headscarf sitting on a couch, looking thoughtfully at her smartphone, reflecting on hurtful mom comments. “Do you know no one has phoned to ask how I am?” This is what she said after I told her I had cancer.

    twirlycats00 , Thirdman Report

    #15

    When I was 15, my mom discovered a box full of pictures of me…that my step dad had been taking of me without my knowledge. She had me move out to live with my dad. And is still with him to this day 🥰

    chelejodock Report

    michelejrogers avatar
    DaisyGirl
    DaisyGirl
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You are def better off away from her. She is the type of woman who would turn a blind eye to him s**ually abusing you. Very lucky escape and I truly hope you have a safe, secure and loved home environment with your Dad.

    #16

    Young woman sitting on a bed looking pensive, illustrating emotional impact of hurtful things moms said to them. when my parents found out my ex bf had recently cheated on me, her first words were "was the other girl skinny?" even my dad was appalled.

    eatit3468 , Darina Belonogova Report

    #17

    left me alone in a store after i threw a tantrum at 4yo while telling everyone: "whoever wants her can have her, I don't want her anymore" she proudly tells that story every year

    helia_s3l3n3 Report

    #18

    She kicked me out at 18. At 31 she said "you should ask for more help, it's not healthy to do everything on your own." you made me a homeless teen. trusting people is not easy for me now 🤯

    ttiiitttii Report

    #19

    Young man receiving comforting support from parents, illustrating the emotional impact of hurtful things moms said to them. I was bringing my first boyfriend to meet my parents. My mom asked, "Aren't you worried that he might fall in love with your sister, since she's so much slimmer and prettier than you?"

    posingvilma , Zinkevych_D Report

    #20

    Middle-aged woman expressing frustration indoors, illustrating emotional impact of the most hurtful things moms ever said. after my dad died she dragged me around by my hair, slammed my head off the kitchen counter, and then said "I wish your dad was still here he'd be so disappointed in you". because I was outed

    puddleofglitter , Wavebreakmedia Report

    #21

    Told me repeatedly that I was fat and ugly. Now I have horrible body issues and don't know how to take a compliment without being awkward

    kerimaeburke Report

    #22

    when I was PREGNANT she said once I have a child of my own i will finally know all the misery she's dealt with and all the horrible things I've caused her

    nyboradevs Report

    #23

    She told me I looked really great cause I lost weight, then I told her about my eating disorder and how I wasn’t doing well, and she responded: “Well, whatever works!” 😐

    haylswhale24 Report

    #24

    Reminded my mum of a time she hit me over something trivial and she replied with “I’d never do such a thing, I’ve never layed my hands ever on you, you must be making fake memories in your head.

    awesomeamyt Report

    #25

    I was exhausted and grieving after birthing and losing my daughter at 21 weeks, she mocked me cuz I didn’t feel like coming down to lunch. My husband made her and my dad leave our house the next day.

    rundmd72 Report

    #26

    when I was 7 she packed all my stuff into garbage bags, tossed them outside the front door and locked me out while yelling she wished she aborted me and I was a mistake, it was pouring rain too 💁🏼‍♀

    lizziesixx Report

    #27

    Young woman looking distressed and emotional, reflecting on hurtful things their mom said to them. "I will never love your children as much as I love your sister's kids." (Because I'm 🌈)

    saturyne , Daniel Martinez Report

    #28

    Mother and daughter sharing a tender moment outdoors, reflecting on the impact of hurtful things moms ever said to them. I was 7. My sister was 5 and admitted to hospital for the flu. I was scared. I went to hug my mom. She pushed me away and said “I don’t do hugs”. I was 7. And scared for my sister. 😩

    kittkatt770 , Brooke Cagle Report

    patrickjohnhaskins avatar
    Patrick H
    Patrick H
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I can't get enough hugs. Unless I'm sitting on the toilet or something like that, I'm down for a hug from my kids. Even then, I'd be bummed that I wasn't available for the hug.

    #29

    Three people sitting on a couch with serious expressions, illustrating hurtful things moms said to them in emotional moments. "I don't want your stepfather to adopt you, because I don't want another woman having his family name"

    redladydeath1 , cottonbro studio Report

    #30

    Said to me, “You’re a spoiled brat,” at the age of 40 when I bought a Louis Vuitton. (I’m married, own a home, employed, etc. and bought myself a new purse for my bday.)

    kick_kennedy Report

    #31

    Teen daughter looking hurt and upset with arms crossed while mom sits in the background showing tension and emotional conflict. “The love a parent is supposed to feel for their child, I don’t feel that for you.” Literally the last time I spoke with her. Cruel and awful.

    anaclara081712 , LightFieldStudios Report

    #32

    She taught my toddler brother(that was from her affair) to call me a disgusting fat pig when I was a teen. She taught a baby that I helped raise and shared a bedroom with, to a***e me.

    thewindwitch Report

    #33

    "what happened to the NICE little girl you used to be?" "if you keep going like that, you'll need Blacks of Greenock to make you a wedding dress" (they make tents)

    jrspoonie Report

    #34

    I had told my social worker that I felt really bad bc my mom had a s-attempt. When my mom found out she said: “well, you definately don’t give me a will to live” 😅

    lx1490 Report

    #35

    My mom got me fired from my first job bc I got grounded for accidentally shrinking her sweaters, took my phone away & wouldn’t let me call in, so they fired me. She then degraded me for getting fired.

    mrs.ratfoot Report

    #36

    told me she only had me because she wanted to have two kids, to not have a spoiled only child. then proceeds to only care for my sibling anyway making him spoiled and me severely neglected

    just__dami Report

    #37

    "u always ruin everything" in middle of my panic attack. "ur just too sensitive" when i told abt bullying i experienced in elementary school :))) sm more but cant fit them all here

    strawburrr Report

    #38

    "She goes or I go!" To my dad. She wanted him to kick me out of the house because she didn't think I appreciated Disneyland enough. I did appreciate it. I'm disabled and was in pain.

    iamnotawoodenduck Report

    #39

    My mum told me I couldn't go to my brothers passing out parade as there were limited 2 tickets per family. I found out the next day, my WHOLE family was there. Both parents and my 3 other siblings. 💔

    buggle_83 Report

    patrickjohnhaskins avatar
    Patrick H
    Patrick H
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What is a "passing out" parade? Is that a British thing? In the US, I would assume it's a bunch of people fainting in the street.

    #40

    I had to have a hysterectomy because I had uterine cancer and she said that was gods way of punishing me!

    saracampbell40 Report

    ericamoffis avatar
    Eri J
    Eri J
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I will never understand why people say "This" is God's way of punishing you. That's not true in the slightest. Bad things happenin this life and not because of God.

    #41

    Where do I start when I was 17 I did 1 semester of school abroad,over the phone I told her I miss her cooking. when I got back she made this delicious stew,asked her what it was and she said w a smirk "Dolly in the pot"-Dolly was my pet bunny

    ssailor.moonnn Report

    #42

    Called me a “hypocritical, manipulative b****” on my 22nd bday because I wanted to spend the day with my dad, not drive her around to flooring stores.

    spicy_p.i.e Report

    #43

    we'd never been close but I'd agreed on a day trip with her. we walked past a bridal shop and randomly she just goes "I don't think you'll ever get married". I was barely 20yrs old...

    ilonkasims Report

    #44

    back in highschool I found out a colleague has leukemia and I was home crying; mom comes to me and says: oh do not cry, leukemia is not transmissible

    andreea.c94 Report

    #45

    My mom drew me a chart to explaining how every person in the fam disliked/hated me. According to her,the 2 ppl that didn’t hate me “didn’t count”bc “1 liked every1”& the other 1 “didn’t see me enough”

    cajuncafe Report

    #46

    I had a fight with my mom, she completely ignored me for a week.. like completely also did not get any food etc etc…. I’m in therapy now 🙂

    kvdlindenx Report

    #47

    When I had gastritis and became severely underweight, she told me I look like I've just come out of a concentration camp. Another time she said I lost so much weight I was 'nearly attractive'.

    lisaperiperi Report

    #48

    she would actually say ‘i don’t like that outfit’, then continue to shred to pieces the new clothes i bought with my own money

    zoetemayo Report

    #49

    “Nah.. Just leave her, it’ll pass”… after school called that they wanted to call an ambulance after they thought I had a seizure….she was right about that one.: still alive

    hyperfocushappiness Report

    #50

    she called me a slur when I was 12 cuz I had put on some lip gloss and asked if I could play outside 🤷‍♀️

    shorty.22.02 Report

    #51

    After going back to school in my 40’s to get a degree in Mortuary Science, mother dearest decided to snarl her face and say “guess living people aren’t good enough for you, huh? That’s gross.”

    old_soul_modern_world Report

    #52

    broke student - at 19 suffering from severe and anxiety and depression. uni therapist said it would help to see a psychiatrist. got the courage to tell them and mom said "you think you have problems"

    underthesunandstars Report

    #53

    I got to therapy because of her. I am 32 and in the past year she told me: 1. that i should leave my daughter with her because I am not a good mom 💀

    andradahategan26 Report

    #54

    I was moving in with a guy friend and she hated that. She said "If anything happens to you, you're on your own." I'm a survivor of csa. I was on my own then too. My bf died suddenly 6 months ago and
    I'm on my own now too.

    photoswithamani Report

    michelejrogers avatar
    DaisyGirl
    DaisyGirl
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    D**n straight you are survivor! You are strong, brave and shine despite all you have had to endure

    #55

    After my Nan passed away - ‘I don’t know what you’re crying about, it’s not like she’s your mother’ ahhhhh she kinda was because you were off having affairs for majority of my childhood 🤔

    ezzastroh Report

    #56

    “Well go find a family that loves you then” “Do it properly next time not just for attention” “I’ll give you something to cry about” “I love you because I have to but I don’t like you” “

    alyciakay Report

    #57

    I was 15. She said “you’re just jealous I have more of a life than you” during an argument, right after I’d cried to her about how depressed school was making me and how I felt like I had nobody.

    courtneymccannxx Report

    #58

    “No wonder your ex didn’t want you.” She said this because I hadn’t put my laundry away within 10 mins 😂😂

    mjh9147 Report

    #59

    My husband had depression when we first got together, then my brother started dating his girlfriend who has EDS, our mum said ‘why can’t either of you date someone normal’

    kathyf105 Report

    #60

    When my dad clocked my scars from self harming and started to ask me about them my mum said ‘ignore her she’s just attention seeking’ at that point aged 13 I knew I was on my own

    saralee257 Report

    #61

    She always called me a pig for how much I ate so I stopped eating. I told her years after I recovered from my ED, she said “I told you you ate badly”. Logic goes out the window with the woman🙃

    sophiegibson79 Report

    #62

    at 10 watching a survival tv reality show she said "look how those people lose weight you should do this" out of nowhere in front of my family I wasn't fat

    moeily0712 Report

    #63

    She told me how I could get kidnapped, tortured and would be a missing person in great detail.. when I was 7 and we had a fight about my HOMEWORK😒

    ilikebucketstheyarecool Report

    #64

    She didnt say anything to me. For three months. I still lived at my parents home.

    danavo94 Report

    #65

    Hadn't seen me for a whole month, when she saw me again the first thing that came out wasn't a "hi" or "I missed you" but "you've put on weight" 👍

    gd15.11 Report

    #66

    "You are not my daughter anymore", because I was home late. By 5 min. Driving back home from a millitary prep exercise for beeing deployed. So I packed up my s**t and left. That was 13y ago.

    the_d3vils_daughter Report

    #67

    That I would keep a dirty house and no one would ever want to come and now I can’t relax in my house until it’s clean and tidy even though no one ever comes round unexpectedly

    tinychihuahualennon Report

    #68

    mine explicitly told me word by word that she only loves me bc im her child and that if she met me outside of this dynamic she'd probably hate me... haha

    mirinyourheart Report

    #69

    has repeatedly told me that “we” can’t pull certain items of clothing off and protected all of her insecurities onto me and now I also don’t get my legs out bc “i can’t”.

    georgienog Report

    #70

    I wanted to stay at my mum’s the night I had my second miscarriage, me and my ex stayed and I kept crying and my mum told me to stop crying because she was trying to watch tv

    hannahjade4295 Report

    #71

    my mom told me if i ever have kids, they’ll die under my care b/c i’m irresponsible. 27. no kids yet. my mom cries to other ppl saying that she wants to b a gma…. i haven’t decided if i want any.

    iwannalooklikeshehulk Report

    chris_116 avatar
    nottheactualphoto
    nottheactualphoto
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Have kids if it works for you. I'm not sure Mom ever needs to meet them.

    #72

    Started failing high school. Told me I’d be nothing more than a maid. Turns out I had undiagnosed ADHD and struggled academically as a result.

    user033987651 Report

    #73

    She didn’t like my college bf. Didn’t like I wouldn’t break up with him because she said so. Then told me “he’ll probably beat you and you’d be the type that stays”. I married him.

    asinthegarden93 Report

    #74

    ‘Has your psychologist called back yet to tell you they got your diagnoses wrong and you don’t have BPD?’ No mom, it’s been 2,5 years… you can stop asking.

    polderhaakje Report

    #75

    Not what she said but more what she hasn’t said. Whenever me or my sister say „I love you“ she not once said it back

    sleepypuffer Report

    #76

    I have a recording of her saying she didn’t even want my brothers and they were a mistake. Also, I begged and cried to her one night to just be my mom and love me and she just stood there blank faced

    jenny671984 Report

    #77

    My ex attacked me 15 months after I broke up with him and it was really, really bad. After I escaped I called her from the police station and the first things she said was that it was my fault. He's now serving a 20 year prison sentence for multiple felonies and the closest she's come to apologizing is saying she didn't know how bad it was at the time.

    holls121224 Report

    #78

    I held my moms hand in parking lot of store when I was about 10 ish and she told me to stop because people will think we’re gay

    christinaireland Report

    #79

    "This is why you were such a loner". uummm, excuse me?! you pulled me out of public schooling and sheltered me from normal society.

    freethroughsalvation Report

    #80

    the thing that haunts me the most, is legit 3sec after waking up at the hospital 3 days after trying to not exsist anymore, she looked me dead in the eyes and said 'you're not getting away that easy'

    effingod1 Report

