ADVERTISEMENT

There's a part of our brain that meticulously researches the energy efficiency of a new washing machine and compares the decibel levels of blenders. That part is sensible, practical, and probably makes very good life choices. Then there's the other part. The part that sees a hot dog toaster or a shower gel dispenser shaped like a giant nose and thinks, "My life is incomplete without this objectively terrible item."

This, dear friends, is an ode to that glorious, chaotic other part. We've ventured into the land of appliances so niche they make you wonder about the very specific problem they were designed to solve, so single-purpose they defy all logic, and so wonderfully absurd you can't help but crack a smile. These are the terrible appliances we still secretly (or not-so-secretly) want, because sometimes, joy isn't practical – it's just plain fun.