There's a part of our brain that meticulously researches the energy efficiency of a new washing machine and compares the decibel levels of blenders. That part is sensible, practical, and probably makes very good life choices. Then there's the other part. The part that sees a hot dog toaster or a shower gel dispenser shaped like a giant nose and thinks, "My life is incomplete without this objectively terrible item."

This, dear friends, is an ode to that glorious, chaotic other part. We've ventured into the land of appliances so niche they make you wonder about the very specific problem they were designed to solve, so single-purpose they defy all logic, and so wonderfully absurd you can't help but crack a smile. These are the terrible appliances we still secretly (or not-so-secretly) want, because sometimes, joy isn't practical – it's just plain fun.

#1

The Ability To Whip Up A Personal Hot Pot Literally Anywhere, From Your Desk To A Remote Mountain Top (Probably), Is A Terribly Specific Power Granted By This Portable Electric Hot Pot, And We're Here For That Level Of Chaos

Hand holding a black kitchen gadget pot with lid, demonstrating one of the bad yet brilliant kitchen gadgets.

Review: "As a busy young adult living alone, sometimes I just really fall behind on space of keeping up with cleaning dishes, so this is a PERFECT backup for snacks or ramen when I just don’t have the time or energy to get all of my dishes done! comes with the cords and a really nice spatula." - makenna

    Matte black electric kettle with digital controls on a granite countertop, example of unusual kitchen gadgets.

    Review: "The best tea kettle I’ve ever bought. I absolutely love it. I highly recommend anybody looking for a good pour over the kettle." - Sara

    amazon.com , CDwyer Report

    #3

    Your Shower Is About To Become A Monument To Questionable Taste And Hilarious Hygiene With This Giant Nose Shower Gel Dispenser That's So Terribly Bizarre, It's Almost A Work Of Art

    Hand squeezing a novelty nose-shaped kitchen gadget dispensing liquid soap over a sink and onto a hand.

    A funny nose shaped shower gel dispenser soap dispenser bottle.

    amazon.com Report

    #4

    Your Dinner Guests Will Do A Confused Double-Take When You Season Their Food With This Wooden Hand Pepper Mill That's So Terribly Literal, It's Actually Kind Of Brilliant In A Creepy, "Addams Family" Way

    Wooden hand-shaped kitchen gadget held above chopped vegetables and a red bell pepper on a cutting board.

    Review: "So much fun. Position the fingers for the mood of the day! On a serious note, it works well. Easy to operate with my arthritic hands." - Butterfly

    amazon.com Report

    #5

    Your Late-Night Snacking Is About To Get Dangerously Specific And Wonderfully Terrible With This Pretzel Maker That Comes With Its Own Cheese Melting Compartment

    Black kitchen gadget making pretzel-shaped snacks with melted cheese dip in the center on a marble countertop.

    Review: "This makes "pretzels" in that the items that come out of it are pretzel shaped but they aren't exactly traditional pretzels by any means. Aside from that it's a cute idea and simple enough to operate. Making food into fun shapes is always a good way to get my picky kiddo to eat so I'm happy to have it in my arsenal. Would recommend to others." - Mama

    amazon.com Report

    Hand slicing a bagel using a unique kitchen gadget in a modern kitchen counter setting with beige tiles.

    Review: "Love! This works so well, we got so tired of trying to saw our bagels in half and in half is generous usually they ended up being very uneven. This solved all those problems it's so easy a child can use it (as long as they are old enough to understand it is a blade and to keep their fingers back) and the cut is perfect we absolutely love." - swicole

    amazon.com Report

    You've now glimpsed into the abyss of wonderfully questionable kitchen gadgets, and if you're anything like us, your sensible side is probably having a mild panic attack while your impulsive side is already measuring counter space. But the journey into the heart of "so bad it's good" appliance design is far from over. There are still more marvels of terrible ingenuity waiting to be discovered.

    Red kitchen gadget toaster designed for hot dogs with buns on a granite countertop and modern backsplash tiles.

    Review: "Loved it, the first time I used it it needed to be cooked a little more. The second time the hotdogs and buns came out perfect and delicious." - stephen deneen

    amazon.com , stephen deneen Report

    #8

    Your Kitchen Counter Might Not Need Another Single-Purpose Appliance, But Your Inner Child Absolutely Demands You Get This Shaved Ice & Snow Cone Maker For Maximum Nostalgic Summer Vibes, Even If It's Only Used Twice A Year

    Red and white snow cone machine with a hand holding a cup of bright orange shaved ice, a quirky kitchen gadget.

    Review: "I love this. It makes enough to put into my iced tea, and it is nice and cold." - Amazon Customer

    amazon.com , Yorgelis paz Report

    #9

    Your Desire For A Beverage That Looks Like It's Emerging From The Upside Down Will Finally Be Sated By This Probably-Not-Energy-Efficient Mini Fridge With Intense LED Portal Lights, Practicality Be Damned

    LED kitchen gadget displaying infinite light effect with blue dots inside a black frame on a countertop surface.

    Review: "Small desk fridge I bought to bring to work. Surprised at how cold it actually will get the drinks to be, I am impressed. You can hardly tell it’s even running, the fan is super quiet, which is great!" - Vinnie

    amazon.com , Vinnie Report

    #10

    Your Dentist Might Send You A Strongly Worded Letter, But Your Inner Child Will Throw A Party If You Bring Home This Cotton Candy Machine, A Terribly Impractical Appliance That Promises Pure, Sugary Joy For At Least One Afternoon

    Red cotton candy machine on table with hand holding stick spinning cotton candy, showcasing unusual kitchen gadgets.

    Review: "Cotton candy machine galore! This is so much fun. We used it on movie night and had a blast. It makes the best cotton candy around. Taste great and doesn’t leave the machine all sticky." - Payton Herken

    amazon.com , DBez Report

    #11

    Yes, A Knife Could Cut A Watermelon, But Why Use A Multi-Purpose Tool When You Can Have This Gloriously Specific Watermelon Cutter That Looks Like A Medieval Torture Device But Promises Perfect, Albeit Unnecessary, Slices?

    Two people using unique kitchen gadgets to cut and eat watermelon in a modern kitchen setting.

    Review: "I was skeptical when my husband ordered them. Easy to use, and clean. Cuts perfect little squares." - mellop

    amazon.com Report

    Bacon strips hanging from a funny kitchen gadget designed for cooking and draining bacon grease efficiently.

    Review: "Such a simple concept and works amazingly well! I will never cook bacon any other way again. Made crispy delicious bacon quickly with little to no zero mess in the microwave. You can fit a whole a pound on it at once but it does take longer to cook. I preferred to cook half a pound at a time for 8 minutes. Easy. Fast. Delicious.No mess. Love this product. BLTs all summer 😋" - Allysha Austin

    amazon.com , Allysha Austin Report

    Embracing the wonderfully impractical is a special kind of thrill, isn't it? It's like giving your inner five-year-old the keys to the appliance store with a blank check. As we continue this delightful descent into the world of things you absolutely do not need but will suddenly desperately want, remember: life's too short for boring kitchens.

    Crepe cooking on a nonstick pan with traditional crepe mix and Nutella jar nearby, showcasing kitchen gadgets.

    Review: "I was looking for an easy way to make good crepes. It helps that it comes with the shallow plate that you add the batter to for dipping the maker. It took a few tries to understand how to quickly touch the maker to the batter and then flip over. If you leave it too long then the batter in the plate starts to cook and clump. It also took a few tries to get it even over the surface of the maker. But once I got that figured out we were good to go. So easy to use. Heats up quickly. Makes thin, even crepes. And a quick wipe after it has cooled down makes it very easy to clean. We use it regularly and the kids have started using it as well." - Julie Bethea

    amazon.com , Julie Bethea Report

    #14

    Your Childhood Dreams Of An Endless Supply Of Coke Floats Can Finally (And Terribly Impractically) Come True With This Coca-Cola Float & Slushy Maker That Screams 'Novelty Purchase' But Also 'Delicious.'

    Three red Coca-Cola shaped kitchen gadgets filled with a frozen slushy dessert on a red and white checkered tablecloth

    Review: "This cup is amazing! I give them out as a birthday gift to all my kid’s friends. They all love them. We love putting juice, lemonade and occasionally soda in these cups." - J.B.

    amazon.com Report

    Mini waffle maker kitchen gadget with freshly cooked small waffles on a white plate on a wooden table.

    Review: "This is SO cute. I put the Sharpie in there so you can see the sizing - they are pretty small, so I think my kids will love them and think they are cute. I'm gonna try making protein waffles too for me in them. The packaging was nice and it feels really high quality - excited for this!" - Andria Lindquist

    amazon.com , Andria Lindquist , Ryoga Report

    #16

    That Sad Bunch Of Cilantro You Bought With Good Intentions And Then Promptly Forgot About In The Fridge Crisper Might Actually Stand A Chance With This Fridge Herb Saver, An Appliance So Specific It’s Almost Admirable In Its Terrible Niche-Ness

    Two kitchen gadgets with one holding fresh herbs and the other containing a white liquid on a wooden table.

    Review: "I have been wanting an herb saver for some time. I've seen quite a few variations, but I love that this one is super simple to clean. The pill shaped container splits in two so you can easily scrub the interior. With summer around the corner, the herbs in my garden will definitely last longer using this saver." - Romy

    amazon.com , Romy Report

    Hands using kitchen gadgets shaped like bear claws to shred cooked meat on a wooden cutting board.

    Review: "If you cook for whatever reason sometimes you want to shred chicken or pork or whatever. This is a perfect tool. I have to boil chicken for my dog somewhat often because of his delicate stomach. These help me shred up a couple chicken breasts with ease after they’ve been cooked. Easy to clean after use. And they’re cute, what’s not to like." - Nick D.

    amazon.com Report

    #18

    Sure, You Could Use Regular Scissors Or Even A Knife, But Where's The Terrible, Niche Fun In That When You Could Be Snipping Your Herbs With The Absurd Precision Of These Multi-Bladed Herb Scissors?

    Multi-blade kitchen gadget cutting herbs over a plate of pasta showcasing unique kitchen gadgets.

    Review: "Finally, a large hand held fresh herb scizzor, and a stripper tool with attached razor guard." - Largolinda

    amazon.com Report

    Compact kitchen gadget with separate compartments grilling potatoes, burger, and toasting bread on a countertop appliance.

    Review: "I feel this was such a good purchase. The potatoes were baked and the next day usually fried. This is so good for cooking for one person or two. It took less than 10 minutes. Space saver, cleaned up real easy. I recommend this to anyone." - Diana

    amazon.com , Diana Report

