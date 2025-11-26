‘World’s Strongest Woman’ Has Crown Torn Away After Organizers Discover She Was Born Male

ADVERTISEMENT

Victory was short-lived for Jammie Booker after the title of the World’s Strongest Woman was taken away from her.

The winner was stripped of the coveted title on Tuesday, November 25, after organizers claimed she violated the rules regarding the gender of competing athletes.

Person with curly hair wearing a black shirt and making a peace sign, linked to world’s strongest woman controversy.

Image credits: Jammie Booker

Jammie Booker was initially crowned the World’s Strongest Woman at the Official Strongman Games World Championship in Arlington, Texas, which took place last weekend.

But she enjoyed the title for a matter of days before the organizers disqualified her, saying she violated contest rules.

Strongwoman lifting heavy weights in a gym, showcasing power and determination in a competitive strongwoman event.

Image credits: GoFundMe

The rules clearly stipulate that all participating athletes must compete in the category that aligns with the biological s*x they were assigned at birth.

Jammie competed in the women’s category, but organizers claimed they weren’t told she was “biologically male.”

The Philadelphia athlete was eventually disqualified after organizers said they were not “aware” of her history.

Woman holding trophy and celebrating on stage at strongwoman competition, highlighting world’s strongest woman controversy.

Image credits: officialstrongman_

“It appears that an athlete who is biologically male and who now identifies as female competed in the Women’s Open category,” read a statement shared by the organizers.

“Official Strongman officials were unaware of this fact ahead of the competition,” the statement continued.

Strong woman with muscular arms wearing headphones and workout clothes, taking a gym selfie sitting on a bench.

Image credits: strong_jammie_booker

Tweet expressing concern about fairness and trans rights after world’s strongest woman crown was revoked due to birth gender discovery.

Image credits: SJWinfoot

Organizers noted that they have been “urgently investigating” the matter after being informed.

“Had we been aware, or had this been declared at any point before or during the competition, this athlete would not have been permitted to compete in the Women’s Open category,” they added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Strongman Corporation (@strongmancorporation)

Tweet from user Yanah discussing competitive sports with mention of world’s strongest woman and controversy over gender identity.

Image credits: YanaSn0w1

The organizers asserted that they were “clear” on the rules, which stipulate that “competitors can only compete in the category for the biological s*x recorded at birth.”

“Official Strongman is inclusive and proud to run events which do not discriminate against athletes based on personal characteristics,” they said.

“Any athlete is welcome,” they continued. “But it is our responsibility to ensure fairness and ensure athletes are assigned to men’s or women’s categories based on whether they are recorded as male or female at birth.”

Person sitting on a couch beside a strongman trophy, discussing the world's strongest woman and related controversy.

Image credits: strong_jammie_booker

Tweet discussing controversy over crown removal from World’s Strongest Woman after organizers find she was born male.

Image credits: tminnzy

After Jammie’s disqualification, UK lifter Andrea Thompson was crowned the winner of the World’s Strongest Woman competition.

Andrea was the initial runner-up and expressed outrage over Jammie’s victory, calling the decision to reward her with the title “bullsh**.”

Winner at Rainier Classic strongwoman event holding trophy, highlighting world’s strongest woman competition controversy.

Image credits: GoFundMe

Tweet text criticizing the winner after the World’s Strongest Woman crown was revoked over gender controversy.

Image credits: redheadhardie

When Andrea received the first-place title, she shared a message online and said the entire ordeal was “the most exhausting experience of [her] career.”

“What should be a momentous occasion has sadly been overshadowed by scandal and dishonesty from someone who was welcomed into our crazy sport,” she wrote.

She said she was “frustrated” over not being able to “celebrate a win” and also for the ladies who “had their time to shine on the podium or reach the final day, taken away from them.”

Female athlete celebrating with arms raised in front of Union Jack flag at World's Strongest Woman competition.

Image credits: andreathompson_strongwoman

Tweet discussing the world’s strongest woman losing her crown after organizers discover she was born male.

Image credits: WiseCorgi23

Three-time champ Rebecca Roberts also slammed the initial crowning of Jammie as the winner.

She shared a statement ahead of the athlete’s disqualification and said, “Transgender women, people born male, should not be competing in the women’s category.”

She said the events that transpired over the weekend were not “transparent.”

Podium scene with strongwoman athletes celebrating at official strongman games event with trophies and medals.

Image credits: blackjack.images

“None of us knew. Not even the organizers knew. And when fairness is taken by surprise, trust in the sport begins to crack,” she said.

While she expressed support for trans athletes, she still showed support for the competition’s rules regarding gender.

“My message is simple,” she added. “Trans people belong in sport, but women’s divisions must remain biologically born female-only.”

Image credits: Mitchell Hooper

Meanwhile, Australian strongwoman Allira-Joy Cowley, who initially placed third, was promoted to second in the category after Jammie was stripped of her title.

“I didn’t expect this podium,” she said in an Instagram post. “I stood beside some of the strongest women in the world and felt completely overwhelmed in the best way.”

Jammie has so far not addressed the controversy following her disqualification.

Netizens had mixed opinions after the events transpired

Comment by Mike Yearsley questioning testosterone levels and advantage in World's Strongest Woman competition controversy.

Comment on social media post saying Literally a South Park episode with a laughing emoji and thumbs up reaction.

Comment by Cleveland Brown questioning the time taken to discover the world's strongest woman's birth gender.

Comment by Manny Rios displayed on social media, expressing a sarcastic opinion about event organizers.

Comment stating belief about worlds strongest woman with emphasis on woman in casual online discussion.

Comment by Tracey Walton discussing giving trans women and men their own competition category in a social media post.

Comment by Libby Smith expressing support for fairness in relation to the world’s strongest woman controversy.

Comment discussing rules for female athletes in competition related to the world's strongest woman controversy.

Comment by Jane Harper Jones on a social media platform, humorously comparing a situation to a Southpark episode.

Comment by Pauline Taylor-Mcilwraith discussing fairness in splitting categories by having a woman's category and others.

Comment discussing views on gender transition and women’s spaces, mentioning support and concerns about authenticity.

Comment on controversy surrounding world’s strongest woman title and gender identity in strength competitions.

Comment expressing sympathy for true winner after world’s strongest woman crown reversed due to gender discovery

Comment by Debi Mitchell expressing views on transgender participation in female sports competitions.

