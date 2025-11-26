Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

‘World’s Strongest Woman’ Has Crown Torn Away After Organizers Discover She Was Born Male
Woman with curly hair wearing headphones at gym equipment, related to worldu2019s strongest woman controversy.
Society, World

‘World’s Strongest Woman’ Has Crown Torn Away After Organizers Discover She Was Born Male

binitha.j Binitha Jacob Entertainment News Writer
4

28

4

ADVERTISEMENT

Victory was short-lived for Jammie Booker after the title of the World’s Strongest Woman was taken away from her.

The winner was stripped of the coveted title on Tuesday, November 25, after organizers claimed she violated the rules regarding the gender of competing athletes.

RELATED:

    Victory was short-lived for Jammie Booker after the title of the World’s Strongest Woman was taken away from her

    Person with curly hair wearing a black shirt and making a peace sign, linked to world’s strongest woman controversy.

    Person with curly hair wearing a black shirt and making a peace sign, linked to world’s strongest woman controversy.

    Image credits: Jammie Booker

    Jammie Booker was initially crowned the World’s Strongest Woman at the Official Strongman Games World Championship in Arlington, Texas, which took place last weekend.

    Highlights
    • Jammie Booker was initially crowned as the World’s Strongest Woman at the Official Strongman Games World Championship in Arlington, Texas.
    • But she enjoyed the title for a matter of days before the organizers disqualified her, saying she violated contest rules.
    • “Official Strongman officials were unaware of this fact ahead of the competition,” the organizers said.

    However, she enjoyed the title for a matter of days before the organizers disqualified her, saying she violated contest rules.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Strongwoman lifting heavy weights in a gym, showcasing power and determination in a competitive strongwoman event.

    Strongwoman lifting heavy weights in a gym, showcasing power and determination in a competitive strongwoman event.

    Image credits: GoFundMe

    The rules clearly stipulate that all participating athletes must compete in the category that aligns with the biological s*x they were assigned at birth.

    Jammie competed in the women’s category, but organizers claimed they weren’t told she was “biologically male.”

    The Philadelphia athlete was eventually disqualified after organizers said they were not “aware” of her history.

    Organizers claimed they were not “aware” that the Philadelphia athlete was assigned male at birth

    Woman holding trophy and celebrating on stage at strongwoman competition, highlighting world’s strongest woman controversy.

    Woman holding trophy and celebrating on stage at strongwoman competition, highlighting world’s strongest woman controversy.

    Image credits: officialstrongman_

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “It appears that an athlete who is biologically male and who now identifies as female competed in the Women’s Open category,” read a statement shared by the organizers.

    “Official Strongman officials were unaware of this fact ahead of the competition,” the statement continued.

    Strong woman with muscular arms wearing headphones and workout clothes, taking a gym selfie sitting on a bench.

    Strong woman with muscular arms wearing headphones and workout clothes, taking a gym selfie sitting on a bench.

    Image credits: strong_jammie_booker

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet expressing concern about fairness and trans rights after world’s strongest woman crown was revoked due to birth gender discovery.

    Tweet expressing concern about fairness and trans rights after world’s strongest woman crown was revoked due to birth gender discovery.

    Image credits: SJWinfoot

    Organizers noted that they have been “urgently investigating” the matter after being informed.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Had we been aware, or had this been declared at any point before or during the competition, this athlete would not have been permitted to compete in the Women’s Open category,” they added.

    “Official Strongman officials were unaware of this fact ahead of the competition,” read the organizers’ statement

    Tweet from user Yanah discussing competitive sports with mention of world’s strongest woman and controversy over gender identity.

    Tweet from user Yanah discussing competitive sports with mention of world’s strongest woman and controversy over gender identity.

    Image credits: YanaSn0w1

    The organizers asserted that they were “clear” on the rules, which stipulate that “competitors can only compete in the category for the biological s*x recorded at birth.”

    “Official Strongman is inclusive and proud to run events which do not discriminate against athletes based on personal characteristics,” they said.

    “Any athlete is welcome,” they continued. “But it is our responsibility to ensure fairness and ensure athletes are assigned to men’s or women’s categories based on whether they are recorded as male or female at birth.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Person sitting on a couch beside a strongman trophy, discussing the world's strongest woman and related controversy.

    Person sitting on a couch beside a strongman trophy, discussing the world's strongest woman and related controversy.

    Image credits: strong_jammie_booker

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet discussing controversy over crown removal from World’s Strongest Woman after organizers find she was born male.

    Tweet discussing controversy over crown removal from World’s Strongest Woman after organizers find she was born male.

    Image credits: tminnzy

    After Jammie’s disqualification, UK lifter Andrea Thompson was crowned the winner of the World’s Strongest Woman competition.

    Andrea was the initial runner-up and expressed outrage over Jammie’s victory, calling the decision to reward her with the title “bullsh**.”

    UK lifter Andrea Thompson was crowned the winner after Jammie’s disqualification

    Winner at Rainier Classic strongwoman event holding trophy, highlighting world’s strongest woman competition controversy.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Winner at Rainier Classic strongwoman event holding trophy, highlighting world’s strongest woman competition controversy.

    Image credits: GoFundMe

    Tweet text criticizing the winner after the World’s Strongest Woman crown was revoked over gender controversy.

    Tweet text criticizing the winner after the World’s Strongest Woman crown was revoked over gender controversy.

    Image credits: redheadhardie

    When Andrea received the first-place title, she shared a message online and said the entire ordeal was “the most exhausting experience of [her] career.”

    “What should be a momentous occasion has sadly been overshadowed by scandal and dishonesty from someone who was welcomed into our crazy sport,” she wrote.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    She said she was “frustrated” over not being able to “celebrate a win” and also for the ladies who “had their time to shine on the podium or reach the final day, taken away from them.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Andrea said the incident was “the most exhausting experience of [her] career”

    Female athlete celebrating with arms raised in front of Union Jack flag at World's Strongest Woman competition.

    Female athlete celebrating with arms raised in front of Union Jack flag at World's Strongest Woman competition.

    Image credits: andreathompson_strongwoman

    Tweet discussing the world’s strongest woman losing her crown after organizers discover she was born male.

    Tweet discussing the world’s strongest woman losing her crown after organizers discover she was born male.

    Image credits: WiseCorgi23

    Three-time champ Rebecca Roberts also slammed the initial crowning of Jammie as the winner.

    She shared a statement ahead of the athlete’s disqualification and said, “Transgender women, people born male, should not be competing in the women’s category.”

    She said the events that transpired over the weekend were not “transparent.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Podium scene with strongwoman athletes celebrating at official strongman games event with trophies and medals.

    Podium scene with strongwoman athletes celebrating at official strongman games event with trophies and medals.

    Image credits: blackjack.images

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “None of us knew. Not even the organizers knew. And when fairness is taken by surprise, trust in the sport begins to crack,” she said.

    While she expressed support for trans athletes, she still showed support for the competition’s rules regarding gender.

    “My message is simple,” she added. “Trans people belong in sport, but women’s divisions must remain biologically born female-only.”

    Many lifters joined the discussion about the participation of trans athletes in the competition

    Image credits: Mitchell Hooper

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Meanwhile, Australian strongwoman Allira-Joy Cowley, who initially placed third, was promoted to second in the category after Jammie was stripped of her title.

    “I didn’t expect this podium,” she said in an Instagram post. “I stood beside some of the strongest women in the world and felt completely overwhelmed in the best way.”

    Jammie has so far not addressed the controversy following her disqualification.

    Netizens had mixed opinions after the events transpired

    Comment by Mike Yearsley questioning testosterone levels and advantage in World's Strongest Woman competition controversy.

    Comment by Mike Yearsley questioning testosterone levels and advantage in World's Strongest Woman competition controversy.

    Comment on social media post saying Literally a South Park episode with a laughing emoji and thumbs up reaction.

    Comment on social media post saying Literally a South Park episode with a laughing emoji and thumbs up reaction.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Cleveland Brown questioning the time taken to discover the world's strongest woman's birth gender.

    Comment by Cleveland Brown questioning the time taken to discover the world's strongest woman's birth gender.

    Comment by Manny Rios displayed on social media, expressing a sarcastic opinion about event organizers.

    Comment by Manny Rios displayed on social media, expressing a sarcastic opinion about event organizers.

    Comment stating belief about worlds strongest woman with emphasis on woman in casual online discussion.

    Comment stating belief about worlds strongest woman with emphasis on woman in casual online discussion.

    Comment by Tracey Walton discussing giving trans women and men their own competition category in a social media post.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Tracey Walton discussing giving trans women and men their own competition category in a social media post.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Libby Smith expressing support for fairness in relation to the world’s strongest woman controversy.

    Comment by Libby Smith expressing support for fairness in relation to the world’s strongest woman controversy.

    Comment discussing rules for female athletes in competition related to the world's strongest woman controversy.

    Comment discussing rules for female athletes in competition related to the world's strongest woman controversy.

    Comment by Jane Harper Jones on a social media platform, humorously comparing a situation to a Southpark episode.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Jane Harper Jones on a social media platform, humorously comparing a situation to a Southpark episode.

    Comment by Pauline Taylor-Mcilwraith discussing fairness in splitting categories by having a woman's category and others.

    Comment by Pauline Taylor-Mcilwraith discussing fairness in splitting categories by having a woman's category and others.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing views on gender transition and women’s spaces, mentioning support and concerns about authenticity.

    Comment discussing views on gender transition and women’s spaces, mentioning support and concerns about authenticity.

    Comment on controversy surrounding world’s strongest woman title and gender identity in strength competitions.

    Comment on controversy surrounding world’s strongest woman title and gender identity in strength competitions.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment expressing sympathy for true winner after world’s strongest woman crown reversed due to gender discovery

    Comment expressing sympathy for true winner after world’s strongest woman crown reversed due to gender discovery

    Comment by Debi Mitchell expressing views on transgender participation in female sports competitions.

    Comment by Debi Mitchell expressing views on transgender participation in female sports competitions.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    28

    4

    28

    4

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    aprilm_1 avatar
    April M
    April M
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He absolutely needed the win taken away from him. So very unfair to the women competing rightfully! Shame on the organizers....

    3
    3points
    reply
    fatharry4 avatar
    Fat Harry (Oi / You)
    Fat Harry (Oi / You)
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    *She. *Her. We can still respect someone's right to self-identity while agreeing that someone born male, with the inherent physical advantages that brings, should not be competing in a women's event.

    1
    1point
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    severuskoskinen avatar
    Severus S
    Severus S
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    male cheats, strike again. Bring back mandatory s*x testing.

    2
    2points
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    aprilm_1 avatar
    April M
    April M
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He absolutely needed the win taken away from him. So very unfair to the women competing rightfully! Shame on the organizers....

    3
    3points
    reply
    fatharry4 avatar
    Fat Harry (Oi / You)
    Fat Harry (Oi / You)
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    *She. *Her. We can still respect someone's right to self-identity while agreeing that someone born male, with the inherent physical advantages that brings, should not be competing in a women's event.

    1
    1point
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    severuskoskinen avatar
    Severus S
    Severus S
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    male cheats, strike again. Bring back mandatory s*x testing.

    2
    2points
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about Society
    Homepage
    Trending
    Society
    Homepage
    Next in Society
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT