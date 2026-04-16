“World’s Largest Water Fight” Ends Up Claiming 191 Lives

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Nearly 200 people lost their lives in a matter of days during an annual festival in Thailand.

The festival of Songkran, dubbed the “world’s largest water fight,” kicked off on April 13 and went on till April 15 this year.

However, the celebration can last a whole week and is often called the “seven dangerous days” for its massive fatalities.

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Highlights The festival of Songkran, dubbed the “world’s largest water fight,” kicked off on April 13 and went on till April 15 this year.

The people of Thailand took to the streets to participate in the nationwide water fight.

“Throwing a bucket of water on a scooter rider is definitely a recipe for disaster,” one commented online.

Nearly 200 people lost their lives in a matter of days during an annual festival in Thailand

Image credits: Arnun Chonmahatrakool/Getty Images

As the streets of Thailand hosted the country’s most joyful festival this year, the fun turned dangerous on the busy roads.

Numerous road accidents and incidents of drunk driving and reckless behavior were recorded over the three main days of the Thai holiday.

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Image credits: Chaiwat Subprasom/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Celebrated as Thailand’s traditional New Year, Songkran is best known globally for its massive street-wide water fights.

But the festival also carries deep cultural and spiritual meaning.

It marks fresh beginnings, with the locals traditionally pouring water over Buddha statues and the hands of elders as a sign of respect and cleansing.

Celebrated as Thailand’s traditional New Year, Songkran is best known globally for its massive street-wide water fights

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Pouring water is seen as a way of removing bad luck before new beginnings.

These rituals evolved so much over time that in recent years, it has been treated as a country-wide celebration.

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Entire cities turn into splash zones where water is thrown on drivers and passersby.

Image credits: Takeaway/Wikimedia

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Within the first three days of Songkran this year, more than 191 people reportedly lost their lives. Additionally, 951 accidents and 911 injuries were recorded.

The numbers for April 10 to 15 this year stood at 216 fatalities and 1,073 injuries, with a total of 1,108 road accidents, officials said.

The high fatalities this year came amid authorities enforcing stricter rules for dr*nk driving and having a higher number of police checkpoints.

The government even set a road safety campaign in motion ahead of the festivities.

These rituals evolved so much over time that in recent years, it has been treated as a country-wide celebration

Image credits: Khunmoohan/Wikimedia

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Despite precautions, authorities said 51 people lost their lives in road accidents on the very first day of the festival.

The leading cause of the fatalities was speeding (almost 42%), followed by (27.4%).

The average number of de*ths per day throughout the calendar year stands at 38, according to data from the Road Accident Victims Protection Company.

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“The highest number of accidents occurred between 3:01pm and 6:00pm,” the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation was quoted as saying.

Authorities also said that two-wheel drivers not wearing their helmets was a major contributing factor.

It is also not uncommon for bike drivers, waiting at signals, to have water poured all over them.

Unfortunately, the tragedy isn’t new. Every year, Songkran brings with it a spike in road accidents during the “seven dangerous days.”

Last year, there were 1,391 accidents recorded. 231 lost their lives, and 1,350 were injured over the corresponding 6-day period in 2025.

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The year 2018 saw some of the worst numbers, with a toll of 418 people having lost their lives on the roads of Thailand.

The number of people injured in the same year was 3,897, while the number of road accidents stood at 3,724.

Netizens had plenty to say about the country’s festival: “The danger comes when people driving along the road get buckets of water and flour etc thrown on the windscreen.”

“I understand they have a culture but throwing a bucket of water on a scooter rider is definitely a recipe for disaster,” another commented online.

“Songkran, where adults turn into children,” one commented online

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