“Butcher And Gravedigger”: 32 Professions That Immediately Raise Suspicion When Done Together
This weekend, Travis Hunter, one of the most notable two-way players in the modern NFL, will face double the pressure - coaches have already promised him more snaps on defense, so in addition to catching on offense, he will have to go up against Ja'Marr Chase. On the other hand, if you play both cornerback and wide receiver, you definitely understand how your counterpart thinks, right?
In fact, history knows many examples of people mixing seemingly completely incompatible professions, which look absolutely normal alone, while being two sides of one coin. So today's list, made for you by Bored Panda, is dedicated to such interesting coincidences.
Day Trader and being a member of Congress
...oh wait.
Work for a liposuction clinic by day, sell homemade soap by night.
Podiatrist and Cheese Maker.
There’s a funny thread on the Internet, created a couple of years ago by the user u/CrustPad, who asked folks the question: "What are two jobs that are good on their own, but are suspicious if you work both?" It has received over 63K upvotes and about 13K different comments. Just agree, a worthy reason to collect the most interesting opinions from this thread, isn’t it?
So please get comfortable - and let's study the intricacies of the human fate, which allowed, for example, representatives of the same family in a small town to be ambulance drivers as well as the mortician service! An actual real-life example, by the way.
Wedding planner and divorce lawyer.
Sometimes the wedding plans the divorce all by itself.
Butcher and gravedigger.
Proctologist and ventriloquist.
We've all had to listen to people who were just talking out of their a*s.
By the way, such a tradition actually goes back to very ancient times - for example, in ancient Rome, where gladiators fought mainly against wild animals (to prepare an experienced fighter costs a lot of money and time, so gladiators actually went against each other only on very big holidays), there were many eateries around the Colosseum offering meat dishes.
And in fact, the fashion for animal skins as home decorations (for example, instead of carpets) also largely comes from the Colosseum - after all, Roman businessmen needed somewhere to put the furs, albeit damaged by swords and spears, but still beautiful.
Is it any wonder that quite recently (by historical standards, of course, about five years ago) the operators of one of the funeral homes in Colorado were accused of illegally selling body parts?
"With 100 percent profit, capital despises all the laws of society; with 300 percent, there is no evil that it would not do," the English publicist Thomas Dunning wrote two hundred years ago, and this, alas, has changed little over the years.
Police constable and Court judge.
Veterinarian and Taxidermist.
Casino manager/debt consolidation.
However, such joint interests sometimes influence the development of society positively. For example, in the era of the development of popular sports, at the turn of the 19th and 20th centuries, one of the most influential British patrons of soccer in London was also a glass manufacturer.
The cunning businessman's calculation was a surefire one - he actively encouraged kids to play ball in the streets, buying them balls and organizing numerous tournaments. At the same time, these balls would somehow end up hitting the windows of houses, breaking them - and where did the window makers buy new glass? Yes, exactly!
Paramedic and mortician.
Plastic surgeon and psychiatrist
"You seem to be very self-conscious about your appearance. I know just the procedure that can get you your confidence back...".
Reminds me of the real life business owners that had 2 businesses. Funeral home and cadaver sales.
As for the story about dentists and candy sellers given here - this is also a classic economic reality. The most important thing is to create a reason for people to actively use something, and only then will the side effects inevitably lead the buyer to additional expenses. Sometimes this looks like real cynicism, but that's just how we are.
For example, for decades, tobacco companies have been among the largest sponsors and partners of world sports. It’s enough to recall that for almost forty years, the whole Formula 1 "dressed" almost exclusively in the colors of the largest tobacco brands. As they say, if there’s an opportunity, why not take advantage of it?
A chemistry teacher and a car wash owner.
You know that somewhere out there there’s a real chemistry teacher who owns a car wash slamming his keyboard screaming “it’s legitimate b*****s!”.
Head of the fda and a board member of a pharmaceutical or food company.
Dentist and Candy seller.
However, let's just delve into reading, and if you also have similar combinations of seemingly incompatible professions and businesses in one person or in one family, please don’t hesitate to share your examples in the comments below. The more interesting and exciting stories, the better!
Barber and Meat Pie Shop owner.
Coroner and sausage maker.
Locksmith/pawnshop.
so now we can write p**n again? (edit: nope) Or is that just pawnshop? So how about pornshop?
Pest control and restaurant worker.
Priest and Babysitter.
Antique jewelry dealer and Funeral director.
Doctor and funeral parlor owner.
Bartender and substance a***e counselor. A friend of mine held both at the same time.
My grandpa and dad used to be their rural city’s ambulance drivers as well as the mortician service…until it was ruled a “conflict of interest”.
if it was both under the city, and they didn't get profit from mort part, prob no worry?
Blood splatter analyst and employee at fishing supply store.
The owner of a hospital near me, got his wife in charge of the cities parking spaces. Needless to say, parking at that hospital is no problem, but anywhere else is hell.
Therapist and analyst.
Pilot and Youtube-Prankster.
Electronic billboard owner and collision repair shop manager.
Samsung employee and apple employee.
Selling both guns and medical supplies.
I loved doing the lingerie parties years ago and the one lady who came to host the party and do the presentation and everything was also a kindergarten teacher. 😂 It wasn’t necessarily *suspect,* but definitely an interesting mix! 😂😂.
