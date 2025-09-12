By the way, such a tradition actually goes back to very ancient times - for example, in ancient Rome, where gladiators fought mainly against wild animals (to prepare an experienced fighter costs a lot of money and time, so gladiators actually went against each other only on very big holidays), there were many eateries around the Colosseum offering meat dishes.

And in fact, the fashion for animal skins as home decorations (for example, instead of carpets) also largely comes from the Colosseum - after all, Roman businessmen needed somewhere to put the furs, albeit damaged by swords and spears, but still beautiful.

Is it any wonder that quite recently (by historical standards, of course, about five years ago) the operators of one of the funeral homes in Colorado were accused of illegally selling body parts?

"With 100 percent profit, capital despises all the laws of society; with 300 percent, there is no evil that it would not do," the English publicist Thomas Dunning wrote two hundred years ago, and this, alas, has changed little over the years.