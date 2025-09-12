ADVERTISEMENT

This weekend, Travis Hunter, one of the most notable two-way players in the modern NFL, will face double the pressure - coaches have already promised him more snaps on defense, so in addition to catching on offense, he will have to go up against Ja'Marr Chase. On the other hand, if you play both cornerback and wide receiver, you definitely understand how your counterpart thinks, right?

In fact, history knows many examples of people mixing seemingly completely incompatible professions, which look absolutely normal alone, while being two sides of one coin. So today's list, made for you by Bored Panda, is dedicated to such interesting coincidences.

More info: Reddit

#1

Close-up of the Capitol building with columns and an American flag, illustrating suspicious professions like butcher and gravedigger. Day Trader and being a member of Congress

...oh wait.

PayYourBiIIs , Ian Hutchinson Report

    #2

    Colorful handmade soap bars arranged in rows, unrelated to butcher and gravedigger professions raising suspicion. Work for a liposuction clinic by day, sell homemade soap by night.

    federicoaa , Townsend Walton Report

    #3

    Person holding a round cheese wheel in a storage room with shelves full of cheese wheels and blocks nearby Podiatrist and Cheese Maker.

    vic2thepeople , Getty Images Report

    There’s a funny thread on the Internet, created a couple of years ago by the user u/CrustPad, who asked folks the question: "What are two jobs that are good on their own, but are suspicious if you work both?" It has received over 63K upvotes and about 13K different comments. Just agree, a worthy reason to collect the most interesting opinions from this thread, isn’t it?

    So please get comfortable - and let's study the intricacies of the human fate, which allowed, for example, representatives of the same family in a small town to be ambulance drivers as well as the mortician service! An actual real-life example, by the way.
    #4

    Two women reviewing wedding photos on a laptop, discussing professions that raise suspicion when combined. Wedding planner and divorce lawyer.

    DancingBear2020 , Nahima Aparicio Report

    #5

    Shovel and digging tool on grass representing gravedigger and butcher professions raising suspicion together. Butcher and gravedigger.

    anon , JSB Co. Report

    #6

    Two vintage ventriloquist dummies with painted faces, highlighting the unusual combination of butcher and gravedigger professions. Proctologist and ventriloquist.

    anon , Robert Zunikoff Report

    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We've all had to listen to people who were just talking out of their a*s.

    By the way, such a tradition actually goes back to very ancient times - for example, in ancient Rome, where gladiators fought mainly against wild animals (to prepare an experienced fighter costs a lot of money and time, so gladiators actually went against each other only on very big holidays), there were many eateries around the Colosseum offering meat dishes.

    And in fact, the fashion for animal skins as home decorations (for example, instead of carpets) also largely comes from the Colosseum - after all, Roman businessmen needed somewhere to put the furs, albeit damaged by swords and spears, but still beautiful.

    Is it any wonder that quite recently (by historical standards, of course, about five years ago) the operators of one of the funeral homes in Colorado were accused of illegally selling body parts?

    "With 100 percent profit, capital despises all the laws of society; with 300 percent, there is no evil that it would not do," the English publicist Thomas Dunning wrote two hundred years ago, and this, alas, has changed little over the years.
    #7

    Wooden gavel representing legal authority casting a shadow on a marble surface in a dimly lit setting. Police constable and Court judge.

    Midori_Schaaf , Wesley Tingey Report

    #8

    Close-up of multiple open crocodile jaws with sharp teeth, illustrating themes of suspicion and danger in professions. Veterinarian and Taxidermist.

    NoesHowe2Spel , Getty Images Report

    #9

    Two men in a casino near slot machines, illustrating suspicion around professions like butcher and gravedigger combined. Casino manager/debt consolidation.

    Follow me for more financial advice!

    Edit: This post unexpectedly blew up, and I’m thankful for all of the up boats.

    Edit 2: I’m gonna leave it as “up boats”.

    Cataloniandevil , Frankie Cordoba Report

    However, such joint interests sometimes influence the development of society positively. For example, in the era of the development of popular sports, at the turn of the 19th and 20th centuries, one of the most influential British patrons of soccer in London was also a glass manufacturer.

    The cunning businessman's calculation was a surefire one - he actively encouraged kids to play ball in the streets, buying them balls and organizing numerous tournaments. At the same time, these balls would somehow end up hitting the windows of houses, breaking them - and where did the window makers buy new glass? Yes, exactly!

    #10

    Person in blue scrubs standing outside near blurred emergency vehicles, illustrating professions that raise suspicion when paired. Paramedic and mortician.

    wigginsadam80 , Getty Images Report

    #11

    Therapist holding a worried man's hand in a counseling session, reflecting suspicion and concern between butcher and gravedigger professions. Plastic surgeon and psychiatrist

    "You seem to be very self-conscious about your appearance. I know just the procedure that can get you your confidence back...".

    DaimyoDawn , Getty Images Report

    #12

    Woman grieving while holding a red rose, reflecting on the suspicious combination of butcher and gravedigger professions. Reminds me of the real life business owners that had 2 businesses. Funeral home and cadaver sales.

    zerostar83 , Kateryna Hliznitsova Report

    As for the story about dentists and candy sellers given here - this is also a classic economic reality. The most important thing is to create a reason for people to actively use something, and only then will the side effects inevitably lead the buyer to additional expenses. Sometimes this looks like real cynicism, but that's just how we are.

    For example, for decades, tobacco companies have been among the largest sponsors and partners of world sports. It’s enough to recall that for almost forty years, the whole Formula 1 "dressed" almost exclusively in the colors of the largest tobacco brands. As they say, if there’s an opportunity, why not take advantage of it?
    #13

    Scientists in lab coats and safety glasses handling test tubes in a laboratory setting, illustrating suspicious professions concept. A chemistry teacher and a car wash owner.

    Edit: Thanks for all the awards!

    You know that somewhere out there there’s a real chemistry teacher who owns a car wash slamming his keyboard screaming “it’s legitimate b*****s!”.

    Crunchnuggz , Getty Images Report

    #14

    Smiling professional in white coat stands in pharmacy, illustrating suspicious professions like butcher and gravedigger combined. Head of the fda and a board member of a pharmaceutical or food company.

    nameforus , Getty Images Report

    #15

    A smiling woman receiving dental care from a professional wearing blue gloves, highlighting suspicious profession combinations. Dentist and Candy seller.

    FLIM_fn , Getty Images Report

    However, let's just delve into reading, and if you also have similar combinations of seemingly incompatible professions and businesses in one person or in one family, please don’t hesitate to share your examples in the comments below. The more interesting and exciting stories, the better!

    #16

    Man with a beard getting a haircut in a barbershop, illustrating suspicion when butcher and gravedigger roles combine. Barber and Meat Pie Shop owner.

    Galileo258 , Getty Images Report

    #17

    Person in an apron making sausages by hand at a wooden table, illustrating butcher-related profession tasks. Coroner and sausage maker.

    Canuck_dad , Getty Images Report

    #18

    Two silver keys hanging on a metal hook against a wooden wall, symbolizing suspicion in professions like butcher and gravedigger. Locksmith/pawnshop.

    Questioned_answers , Alexey Demidov Report

    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    so now we can write p**n again? (edit: nope) Or is that just pawnshop? So how about pornshop?

    #19

    Man in protective gear using a sprayer for pest control indoors, highlighting suspicious professions like butcher and gravedigger. Pest control and restaurant worker.

    ToastyStephana , Getty Images Report

    #20

    Priest wearing green liturgical vestments standing in a church interior with altar cloths and candles visible in background Priest and Babysitter.

    Xerxes2004 , Mateus Campos Felipe Report

    #21

    Antique gold brooch with amethyst and pearls in a velvet box surrounded by purple flowers, related to butcher and gravedigger professions. Antique jewelry dealer and Funeral director.

    really_bitch_ , Sterling & Wilde Report

    #22

    Medical professional with stethoscope writing notes at desk with medication, illustrating suspicious professions concept. Doctor and funeral parlor owner.

    pildorarojo7777 , Ahmed Report

    #23

    Bartender preparing a cocktail at a bar, with a woman watching, highlighting professions that raise suspicion when combined. Bartender and substance a***e counselor. A friend of mine held both at the same time.

    NachiseThrowaway , Getty Images Report

    #24

    Two men in high-visibility vests and headphones sitting inside a vehicle, representing suspicious professions together. My grandpa and dad used to be their rural city’s ambulance drivers as well as the mortician service…until it was ruled a “conflict of interest”.

    willy_manneth , Getty Images Report

    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    if it was both under the city, and they didn't get profit from mort part, prob no worry?

    #25

    Fishing rod close-up with lure and spinner attached, illustrating a hobby unrelated to butcher and gravedigger professions. Blood splatter analyst and employee at fishing supply store.

    pdxblazer , Anna Marie Report

    #26

    Parking meter with a blue sign in an urban area, illustrating busy streets where butcher and gravedigger professions intersect. The owner of a hospital near me, got his wife in charge of the cities parking spaces. Needless to say, parking at that hospital is no problem, but anywhere else is hell.

    sawcondeesnutz , Selina Report

    #27

    Person gesturing with hands while discussing with another holding a tablet, illustrating suspicious professions concept. Therapist and analyst.

    Chairchucker , Getty Images Report

    #28

    Pilot controlling an aircraft cockpit with navigation screens visible, unrelated to butcher and gravedigger professions. Pilot and Youtube-Prankster.

    derpolizist , Kristopher Allison Report

    #29

    Nighttime cityscape with colorful illuminated billboards, highlighting the contrast of butcher and gravedigger professions. Electronic billboard owner and collision repair shop manager.

    spoonybard326 , Getty Images Report

    #30

    Modern city buildings under clear sky, focus on Samsung sign and high-rise architecture reflecting urban profession themes. Samsung employee and apple employee.

    AnonymousBiography , Babak Habibi Report

    #31

    Selling both guns and medical supplies.

    OldMork Report

    #32

    I loved doing the lingerie parties years ago and the one lady who came to host the party and do the presentation and everything was also a kindergarten teacher. 😂 It wasn’t necessarily *suspect,* but definitely an interesting mix! 😂😂.

    -Scorpia Report

