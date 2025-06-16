Employee Sabotages Work Laptop After Watching Colleagues Get Special Treatment Every Day

ADVERTISEMENT

Ever had that one friend who somehow always gets out of doing the hard stuff while you’re left to sweat it out? Imagine that, but at work. Picture a place where some employees get to sit around on their phones, stroll in and out whenever they want, and skip their tasks like it’s a casual day off while the others do all the work.

After a long time of noticing the pattern of favoritism and hypocrisy in their workplace, today’s Original Poster (OP) decided to take matters into their own hands by making a bold move.

If you’ve ever worked in a call center, you already know it’s not all headsets and helpful smiles

Image credits: ImpromptuHotelier

Image credits: ImpromptuHotelier

Image credits: ImpromptuHotelier

In a high-pressure call center, the OP noticed that a select few workers were more favored by team leads, enjoying special privileges like non-call statuses that let them avoid taking customer calls, while the majority were left to handle nonstop calls with barely any breaks.

They described how the favored group casually scrolled on their phones or wandered the floor, while others were expected to perform relentlessly, regardless of illness or mental fatigue. Fed up with the constant pressure and unfair treatment, they took a drastic step.

When their laptop required a BIOS update, a critical software process that if interrupted can disable the computer, they deliberately restarted the device multiple times during the update. This caused the laptop to become unusable, forcing IT to intervene and sidelining the employee from calls for several days.

To understand how workplaces can prevent favoritism, Bored Panda spoke with HR expert Rabi Adetoro, who emphasized the importance of clear policies and transparency. She explained that HR departments should establish straightforward guidelines for performance reviews, promotions, and rewards to ensure decisions are based strictly on merit, not personal relationships.

“Regular training on unconscious bias is essential,” she noted, “as it helps managers recognize and address favoritism before it harms team morale.” She also stressed the value of open communication channels, like anonymous feedback systems and routine check-ins, that give employees a safe way to raise concerns.

“Consistently applying these practices builds a culture of fairness and accountability, boosting both trust and organizational success,” she added.

When asked about how companies can support employees who feel trapped or undervalued, she highlighted the role of open dialogue and mental health resources. “In my experience, I’ve found that regular one-on-one meetings allow employees to voice concerns openly,” she said.

Beyond that, “employee assistance programs, mental health days, and stress management workshops are vital tools for wellness.”

She also pointed to career development as a key factor, suggesting mentorship and internal mobility can help employees feel more invested and appreciated. “Recognition goes a long way in showing employees that their contributions matter. If you notice certain employees putting in the work, it never hurts to acknowledge them,” she concluded.

We also asked about acts of defiance, like deliberately damaging work equipment, and when these reflect personal misconduct versus systemic failure, to which Adetoro explained that context matters. “If an employee continually breaks rules despite fair treatment, that’s likely an individual issue.”

She then added that however, “if such actions stem from persistent unfairness or a culture that silences employees, it’s often a symptom of deeper organizational problems.” She urged HR to investigate both individual behavior and broader patterns objectively.

“Defiance shouldn’t be dismissed outright. Sometimes, it can reveal whether a workplace truly supports its people or is driving them to desperation,” she noted.

Netizens resonated with the frustration of unfair workplace dynamics, encouraging the OP to use their downtime to search for a new job.

What do you think about this situation? Do you think what the OP did was justified or did they go too far? We would love to know your thoughts!

