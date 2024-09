ADVERTISEMENT

Sometimes, certain policies at work might seem bizarre or even somewhat irrational, but employees have no choice but to abide by them.

For this redditor, it was the change in their company’s travel policies that they didn’t think was smart; or cost-efficient, at least. An avid traveler themself, the OP had no trouble coming up with an affordable itinerary for work-related travels, but the company told them to use an agency instead, to which they maliciously complied. Scroll down to find the full story below.

Creating affordable travel itineraries is a hobby that can really come in handy at times

Share icon

Image credits: Gustavo Fring / pexels (not the actual photo)

This employee knew how to create affordable travel itineraries for business trips but was told to use a travel agency instead

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: cottonbro studio / pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image source: tenderbabyribs

The OP revealed that their company still has a contract with the travel agency

Fellow netizens shared their reactions and discussed similar situations in the comments

ADVERTISEMENT