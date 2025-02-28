ADVERTISEMENT

Remember when being "computer literate" meant you could type 30 words per minute? Well, folks, times have changed, but apparently, some of our colleagues haven't gotten the memo! These days, you'd expect everyone in the workplace to handle basic tasks like searching Google or managing their email inbox. But according to frustrated workers everywhere, that's not the case at all.

From people who can't spot an obvious scam email to those who never learned to use their "indoor voice," the list of missing basic skills in today's workplace will leave you scratching your head. We've compiled 30 everyday work abilities that, surprisingly, many colleagues just don't seem to possess - sadly, "replying to all" when you shouldn't didn't make the cut. That means there are way worse offences waiting ahead...

#1

Person holding a "Scam Alert" sign over a laptop, highlighting work skills people lack in detecting online scams.

Not recognising a scam email when it’s really obvious.

Retrosonic82 Report

Tabitha
Tabitha
Tabitha
Community Member
1 hour ago

Set your email to show a preview of each email’s content. That way you can see what’s in them without opening them, and simply delete the obvious scams—-as long as you’re savvy enough to be able to recognize a scam, that is.

RELATED:
    #2

    Person looking frustrated while reviewing documents, highlighting work skills people lack.

    Critical thinking. Imagine where we would be if people were more commonly able to assess information and reach reasonable conclusions.

    TinMan7887 Report

    Tabitha
    Tabitha
    Tabitha
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited)

    I am amazed at the percentage of adults at or beyond their mid-twenties whose prefrontal cortexes apparently never fully developed. Is it the microplastics, lead, pollution, diet, nature/nurture, what?

    #3

    Two people in a discussion, highlighting work skills people lack, with one in a pink shirt and the other in a white hoodie.

    Listening.

    A lot of people lack the basic skills of listening to another person in a conversation and not bull-dozing/disregarding them with their next sentence.

    Xerneas1997 Report

    Tabitha
    Tabitha
    Tabitha
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Acknowledge you heard their idea, ffs. I hate it when I suggest something, get no indication I was even heard, then when I repeat it they get all pissy about me saying it again. Well a*****e, if you had said something, nodded your head, grunted, farted, or made any kind of indication you f*****g heard me in the first place, I wouldn’t be wasting my time repeating myself. Courtesy goes both ways, m**o.

    #4

    Laptop on desk showing Google search page; nearby are a notebook and a smartphone, symbolizing workplace skills people lack.

    Knowing how to Google things.

    MikeKM Report

    UncleJohn3000
    UncleJohn3000
    UncleJohn3000
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago

    Maybe this is the right place for this question. Denizens of BP, why is it never okay to say, "Instead of posting the question, you could have asked Google with fewer keystrokes?"

    #5

    Cable connector on a white surface, highlighting technology skills people lack.

    Shape recognition.

    Does the end of the cable look like the hole in the machine? It's amazing how many people can't figure that out at work.

    Market0 Report

    Andrew Keir
    Andrew Keir
    Andrew Keir
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago

    The hole in the machine is so often round the back, out of sight. Be kind.

    #6

    Person analyzing spreadsheet data on a laptop, highlighting work skills people lack in office setting.

    How to use Excel. Went to a job interview and they asked me about Excel and how would I rate myself. I asked them to clarify, like basic spreadsheet functions, formulas or programming in excel. They looked at me in shock and said "You know a lot, you're an advanced user". 🤦‍♀️ I never answered the question and they moved onto the next question.

    BearLikesHoney Report

    Andrew Keir
    Andrew Keir
    Andrew Keir
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago

    Rating yourself? Beware the Dunning-Kruger effect. But, primarily, blame the interviewer for asking a question they didn't understand. Are you *sure* you want to work for this firm?

    #7

    Person typing on a laptop at a wooden desk, highlighting work skills people lack in digital environments.

    Most people should know at least some basic computer troubleshooting skills, but I find that a lot of people around me have difficulty doing even something simple like moving music from their computer to their phone.

    Sviodo Report

    Tabitha
    Tabitha
    Tabitha
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago

    This one goes hand in hand with the ability to Google directions for doing stuff like this, as some websites aren’t very intuitive and tend to bury steps in really odd places.

    #8

    Person yelling into a megaphone, expressing a lack of communication skills in a work setting.

    Volume control, you don't have to be the loudest one talking in a room.

    reddit.com Report

    Tabitha
    Tabitha
    Tabitha
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago (edited)

    Shouting down someone you disagree with doesn’t mean you’re right and won the argument. It just means you’re a LOUD a*****e, and loud a******s tend to be wrong and unable to justify their side. Same goes for switching from discussing the issue and resorting to personal attacks.

    #9

    People shaking hands in an office, smiling and discussing work skills.

    Showing the slightest amount of appreciation when being helped (granted the help is wanted/needed).

    Jak-Frost Report

    #10

    Man raising hands in frustration while woman considers work skills people lack in an office setting.

    How to have a civil conversation with people who disagree with them.

    Hillbilly_Heaven Report

    Tabitha
    Tabitha
    Tabitha
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago (edited)

    It used to be well known that you leave touchy subjects like politics, religion, money, and sex and avoid bring them up in polite conversation—-which includes work conversations as well as private ones with people you don’t know well enough to broach the subject(s) with. Ther are PLENTY of other things to talk about, believe me. Some important and other innocuous, but at least not so incendiary. Save those four for your close friends who you regularly have deep debates with that don’t break out in hurt feelings, hatred, and potential violence.

    #11

    Chalkboard with incorrect arithmetic, highlighting common skills people lack in math.

    Simple math. We were talking about something money related at work, and I added up the two numbers in my head. They all looked at me like I was a freaking genius and asked me how I did that. Kinda sad really.

    GB715 Report

    Tabitha
    Tabitha
    Tabitha
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago (edited)

    Honey, I worked with a college graduate who counted dimes and came up with a total that had a 5 at the end of it. I am not making that up.

    #12

    Two professionals shaking hands in an office, highlighting work skills people lack in collaboration and networking.

    Just being reliable. It's amazing how far you can get professionally and in relationships by being the person people feel like they can genuinely depend on. So many are flakes.

    Mista_Madridista Report

    JSD
    JSD
    JSD
    Community Member
    1 minute ago

    My job only cares about reliability when it comes to me because they don't want to do any of my tasks. Those tasks are for peons, not for people who talk a lot, do nothing and play with their cell phones all day.

    #13

    Two people collaborating at a desk, discussing a project, highlighting work skills people lack.

    Being gracious when someone is better than you at "your thing".

    reddit.com Report

    Andrew Keir
    Andrew Keir
    Andrew Keir
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago

    Meeting - and working - with an expert is such a great learning opportunity, it's only fair that you offer a few words of praise as your payment for the chance to learn. They deserve that.

    #14

    "Scattered paper letters spelling 'SORRY' near a laptop, scissors, and paper, illustrating work skills people lack."

    Admit when you’re wrong, take responsibility for your actions and apologise, if necessary.

    MaygarRodub Report

    #15

    Person presenting startup ideas on a whiteboard, highlighting common work skills people lack in business settings.

    Being comfortable with the uncomfortable. Growth and success come with discomfort.

    LondonMUA Report

    Andrew Keir
    Andrew Keir
    Andrew Keir
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago

    This is a much-misunderstood part of school life, for example. Poor teachers equate "having the right answer" with success, as if everyday life was an exam. Good teachers (as well as making learning fun) encourage fresh thinking, with open-ended questions and a general lack of 'yes/no' work. Good students are often the ones who are open to new ideas, are not just studying 'for the test', and have their own reasons for learning. Any time a student asks "why do we have to learn this?", the teacher messed up quite a while ago. That question should never arise, if either the student is there to learn, or the teacher is interesting them in the subject. Students can learn without discomfort, if they start right or, at least, are taught right.

    #16

    "Smartphone screen showing app icons and notifications, highlighting work skills people lack in digital proficiency."

    The amount of people that can't function if there isn't a shortcut on their desktop is astounding.

    Rysilk Report

    Andrew Keir
    Andrew Keir
    Andrew Keir
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago

    It's rather like the amount of cars that can't function without fuel in the tank. Put It There !

    #17

    Person typing on a laptop, working on a travel journal about the Grand Canyon, illustrating skills people lack in digital tasks.

    Naming a document. You don't have to use the default img.exe or whatever. You can name it something so you remember what it is so it doesn't get lost. Saved me a lot of frustration in college when I was taught this for an online assignment.

    Setthegodofchaos Report

    Andrew Keir
    Andrew Keir
    Andrew Keir
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago

    *Never* use the default. And, yes, this is an excellent piece of advice from the OP. If all else fails, 'name' it with the current date and time - year month day hour minute - like 202502281442. But far better is, something you can remember it by, I agree.

    #18

    Laptop on a desk with a smartphone, notepad, and sunglasses, illustrating modern work-skills people lack in tech settings.

    My college roommate didn't know he could change his desktop background. He was blown away and went to show it to one of our other friends, who was also blown away because she didn't know you could change the background.

    reddit.com Report

    Andrew Keir
    Andrew Keir
    Andrew Keir
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago

    Not exactly an 'end of civilisation' error; fun, though. There should be more fun in life. Enable it.

    #19

    Person handling cash at a desk, highlighting work skills people lack in financial management.

    Personal finance.
    The number of people who seem unable to comprehend that their paycheck has to last a month is astounding.

    Wisdom_Of_A_Man , fran_the_man Report

    Andrew Keir
    Andrew Keir
    Andrew Keir
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago

    I do agree - budgeting should be taught in schools (in amongst all the other stuff that gets dropped on teachers). But where in the week? There's only so much time in the month ...

    #20

    Man in white shirt looking stressed while surrounded by pointing fingers, symbolizing work skills people lack under pressure.

    Self awareness. The issues are threefold:

    • Many people refuse to see any fault in themselves, and never grow or improve;
    • In social interactions, it's about being considerate;
    • When it comes to choices, many have developed learned helplessness where they assume they have no control and are reliant on external assistance.

    jammerjoint Report

    #21

    A man in a suit looking at his watch, illustrating common work skills people lack in time management.

    Time management. I don't even understand how someone can always be late. Is it that hard to leave 10 minutes early so you won't be late this time???

    reddit.com Report

    Tabitha
    Tabitha
    Tabitha
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago (edited)

    Once in a while? Well, s**t happens. Chronically? That’s an issue that needs to be addressed, privately, with the late person (do not publicly embarrass them!). Most importantly, find out the context before you pass judgement.

    #22

    Person using a laptop with notebook and samples, illustrating work skills people lack in productivity.

    Email etiquette. I'm not even talking on a spelling and grammar level, I'm talking full-time, white collar professionals who have no idea how their emails are coming across.

    I have a client who tells people to get everything done "ASAP!!!!!" There is no discerning what is actually important to him, there is no thank you, just what comes across as a barked order. In person be is extremely nice and reasonable. But he is a late adapter to any kind of tech, and yeah..I still get taken aback by his emails, even though I know he's over there typing with two fingers, trying his hardest to get things done in an world not built for him.
    [...]
    Believe it or not, they're not really trying to be douches in their emails. They genuinely think this is OK, and that if it works in normal speech it's probably fine. The latter lady considers being a little overly dramatic to be her sense of humor..
    [...]

    baitnnswitch Report

    #23

    Person smiling at a desk, holding a book, with computers in an office setting, highlighting people lacking work skills.

    reading, its not super common but illiteracy is more common than it should be.

    zviz2y Report

    UncleJohn3000
    UncleJohn3000
    UncleJohn3000
    Community Member
    1 minute ago (edited)

    Somewhere in the US, right now, a guy just drove an ice pick through the warning label about using ice picks when defrosting a freezer.

    #24

    Three people in a discussion, highlighting lack of work skills; one is frustrated while the others look tired and stressed.

    Knowing how to pick your battles. Some fights just aren't worth having, either because the reward isn't worth the effort, or you can’t win, even when you’re 100% right. Sometimes you need to take less than what you want and move forward from there.

    reddit.com Report

    #25

    Person typing on a blue keyboard, highlighting work skills people lack.

    For me, it's typing without looking at the keyboard. Also using both hands and not just pecking with two fingers. We aren't getting away from keyboard entry for working with computers anytime soon and it really is surprising to me when I see people still looking down every few seconds.

    kubrickie Report

    Andrew Keir
    Andrew Keir
    Andrew Keir
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago

    You don't have voice input? Touch typing is a difficult skill to learn, it takes time and may be as doomed as handwriting. Not everyone has your skill set - or needs it.

    #26

    Person using a computer mouse at a desk, focusing on work skills people lack.

    Not knowing what double click means. Click... 3 seconds later click.

    CCChic1 , reddit.com Report

    Andrew Keir
    Andrew Keir
    Andrew Keir
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago

    You should be able to teach them this in, oh, half a second?

    #27

    Close-up of dictionary page highlighting the word "dictionary," related to work skills people lack in language proficiency.

    Kind of tough, but a second language. Really helps out, especially for job applications.

    jackbenimismrsaturn Report

    Andrew Keir
    Andrew Keir
    Andrew Keir
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago

    What is? The dictionary? Job applications shouldn't rely on decoding unknown words (though, maybe, spelling them right helps?). Job applications are often enabled by fitting the applicant's skill set onto a good reading of the company's current needs, which requires good reading of the original advertisement, an understanding of the job, and maybe a few teasers to indicate that the applicant has an interesting life of their own. Then reeeeel them in ...

    #28

    Person holding two pieces of paper forming the word "NO," illustrating work skills people lack in assertiveness.

    Learning how to say no. Idk if it’s considered a skill or not but it was something I had to teach myself.

    lollollolly11 Report

    Andrew Keir
    Andrew Keir
    Andrew Keir
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago

    Everyone wants a piece of you. They can be quite persuasive (they''ve had all day to think up their pitch). You need to make a choice, balanced between "cost of saying yes" and "cost of saying no". This may take time, so take it. If they demand an immediate answer, the default answer is "no". Even for bosses.

    #29

    Stressed man at work surrounded by colleagues pointing fingers, highlighting lack of workplace skills.

    The ability to pick up on social cues.. Like if I'm at work, trying to work, and people won't stop talking to me.

    InLoveWithMyDick Report

    #30

    Hand signing a formal document, illustrating common work skills people lack in professional settings.

    Cursive. I work in HR and can’t believe how young people no longer have signatures; they print their name. It is crazy. And their printing is s**t.

    SKULLDIVERGURL Report

    Tabitha
    Tabitha
    Tabitha
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago (edited)

    SO easily forged. The point of a signature is to be unique, and preferably difficult to forge. Doesn’t have to be pretty or neat and legible, because those are also easy to forge. But it does have to be uniquely yours. If you learn nothing else in cursive writing, at least learn to write your signature.

