Workers Confess Which 30 Basic Everyday Skills Are Shockingly Rare In The Office
Remember when being "computer literate" meant you could type 30 words per minute? Well, folks, times have changed, but apparently, some of our colleagues haven't gotten the memo! These days, you'd expect everyone in the workplace to handle basic tasks like searching Google or managing their email inbox. But according to frustrated workers everywhere, that's not the case at all.
From people who can't spot an obvious scam email to those who never learned to use their "indoor voice," the list of missing basic skills in today's workplace will leave you scratching your head. We've compiled 30 everyday work abilities that, surprisingly, many colleagues just don't seem to possess - sadly, "replying to all" when you shouldn't didn't make the cut. That means there are way worse offences waiting ahead...
Not recognising a scam email when it’s really obvious.
Critical thinking. Imagine where we would be if people were more commonly able to assess information and reach reasonable conclusions.
Listening.
A lot of people lack the basic skills of listening to another person in a conversation and not bull-dozing/disregarding them with their next sentence.
Acknowledge you heard their idea, ffs. I hate it when I suggest something, get no indication I was even heard, then when I repeat it they get all pissy about me saying it again. Well a*****e, if you had said something, nodded your head, grunted, farted, or made any kind of indication you f*****g heard me in the first place, I wouldn’t be wasting my time repeating myself. Courtesy goes both ways, m**o.
Knowing how to Google things.
Maybe this is the right place for this question. Denizens of BP, why is it never okay to say, "Instead of posting the question, you could have asked Google with fewer keystrokes?"
Shape recognition.
Does the end of the cable look like the hole in the machine? It's amazing how many people can't figure that out at work.
The hole in the machine is so often round the back, out of sight. Be kind.
How to use Excel. Went to a job interview and they asked me about Excel and how would I rate myself. I asked them to clarify, like basic spreadsheet functions, formulas or programming in excel. They looked at me in shock and said "You know a lot, you're an advanced user". 🤦♀️ I never answered the question and they moved onto the next question.
Rating yourself? Beware the Dunning-Kruger effect. But, primarily, blame the interviewer for asking a question they didn't understand. Are you *sure* you want to work for this firm?
Most people should know at least some basic computer troubleshooting skills, but I find that a lot of people around me have difficulty doing even something simple like moving music from their computer to their phone.
Volume control, you don't have to be the loudest one talking in a room.
Shouting down someone you disagree with doesn’t mean you’re right and won the argument. It just means you’re a LOUD a*****e, and loud a******s tend to be wrong and unable to justify their side. Same goes for switching from discussing the issue and resorting to personal attacks.
Showing the slightest amount of appreciation when being helped (granted the help is wanted/needed).
How to have a civil conversation with people who disagree with them.
It used to be well known that you leave touchy subjects like politics, religion, money, and sex and avoid bring them up in polite conversation—-which includes work conversations as well as private ones with people you don’t know well enough to broach the subject(s) with. Ther are PLENTY of other things to talk about, believe me. Some important and other innocuous, but at least not so incendiary. Save those four for your close friends who you regularly have deep debates with that don’t break out in hurt feelings, hatred, and potential violence.
Simple math. We were talking about something money related at work, and I added up the two numbers in my head. They all looked at me like I was a freaking genius and asked me how I did that. Kinda sad really.
Just being reliable. It's amazing how far you can get professionally and in relationships by being the person people feel like they can genuinely depend on. So many are flakes.
Being gracious when someone is better than you at "your thing".
Meeting - and working - with an expert is such a great learning opportunity, it's only fair that you offer a few words of praise as your payment for the chance to learn. They deserve that.
Admit when you’re wrong, take responsibility for your actions and apologise, if necessary.
Being comfortable with the uncomfortable. Growth and success come with discomfort.
This is a much-misunderstood part of school life, for example. Poor teachers equate "having the right answer" with success, as if everyday life was an exam. Good teachers (as well as making learning fun) encourage fresh thinking, with open-ended questions and a general lack of 'yes/no' work. Good students are often the ones who are open to new ideas, are not just studying 'for the test', and have their own reasons for learning. Any time a student asks "why do we have to learn this?", the teacher messed up quite a while ago. That question should never arise, if either the student is there to learn, or the teacher is interesting them in the subject. Students can learn without discomfort, if they start right or, at least, are taught right.
The amount of people that can't function if there isn't a shortcut on their desktop is astounding.
It's rather like the amount of cars that can't function without fuel in the tank. Put It There !
Naming a document. You don't have to use the default img.exe or whatever. You can name it something so you remember what it is so it doesn't get lost. Saved me a lot of frustration in college when I was taught this for an online assignment.
*Never* use the default. And, yes, this is an excellent piece of advice from the OP. If all else fails, 'name' it with the current date and time - year month day hour minute - like 202502281442. But far better is, something you can remember it by, I agree.
My college roommate didn't know he could change his desktop background. He was blown away and went to show it to one of our other friends, who was also blown away because she didn't know you could change the background.
Not exactly an 'end of civilisation' error; fun, though. There should be more fun in life. Enable it.
Personal finance.
The number of people who seem unable to comprehend that their paycheck has to last a month is astounding.
I do agree - budgeting should be taught in schools (in amongst all the other stuff that gets dropped on teachers). But where in the week? There's only so much time in the month ...
Self awareness. The issues are threefold:
- Many people refuse to see any fault in themselves, and never grow or improve;
- In social interactions, it's about being considerate;
- When it comes to choices, many have developed learned helplessness where they assume they have no control and are reliant on external assistance.
Time management. I don't even understand how someone can always be late. Is it that hard to leave 10 minutes early so you won't be late this time???
Email etiquette. I'm not even talking on a spelling and grammar level, I'm talking full-time, white collar professionals who have no idea how their emails are coming across.
I have a client who tells people to get everything done "ASAP!!!!!" There is no discerning what is actually important to him, there is no thank you, just what comes across as a barked order. In person be is extremely nice and reasonable. But he is a late adapter to any kind of tech, and yeah..I still get taken aback by his emails, even though I know he's over there typing with two fingers, trying his hardest to get things done in an world not built for him.
[...]
Believe it or not, they're not really trying to be douches in their emails. They genuinely think this is OK, and that if it works in normal speech it's probably fine. The latter lady considers being a little overly dramatic to be her sense of humor..
[...]
reading, its not super common but illiteracy is more common than it should be.
Somewhere in the US, right now, a guy just drove an ice pick through the warning label about using ice picks when defrosting a freezer.
Knowing how to pick your battles. Some fights just aren't worth having, either because the reward isn't worth the effort, or you can’t win, even when you’re 100% right. Sometimes you need to take less than what you want and move forward from there.
For me, it's typing without looking at the keyboard. Also using both hands and not just pecking with two fingers. We aren't getting away from keyboard entry for working with computers anytime soon and it really is surprising to me when I see people still looking down every few seconds.
You don't have voice input? Touch typing is a difficult skill to learn, it takes time and may be as doomed as handwriting. Not everyone has your skill set - or needs it.
Not knowing what double click means. Click... 3 seconds later click.
You should be able to teach them this in, oh, half a second?
Kind of tough, but a second language. Really helps out, especially for job applications.
What is? The dictionary? Job applications shouldn't rely on decoding unknown words (though, maybe, spelling them right helps?). Job applications are often enabled by fitting the applicant's skill set onto a good reading of the company's current needs, which requires good reading of the original advertisement, an understanding of the job, and maybe a few teasers to indicate that the applicant has an interesting life of their own. Then reeeeel them in ...
Learning how to say no. Idk if it’s considered a skill or not but it was something I had to teach myself.
Everyone wants a piece of you. They can be quite persuasive (they''ve had all day to think up their pitch). You need to make a choice, balanced between "cost of saying yes" and "cost of saying no". This may take time, so take it. If they demand an immediate answer, the default answer is "no". Even for bosses.
The ability to pick up on social cues.. Like if I'm at work, trying to work, and people won't stop talking to me.
Cursive. I work in HR and can’t believe how young people no longer have signatures; they print their name. It is crazy. And their printing is s**t.
SO easily forged. The point of a signature is to be unique, and preferably difficult to forge. Doesn’t have to be pretty or neat and legible, because those are also easy to forge. But it does have to be uniquely yours. If you learn nothing else in cursive writing, at least learn to write your signature.