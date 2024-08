ADVERTISEMENT

Workplace rules are there to get everyone on the same page, promote discipline, and ensure no task goes unfinished. However, not all policies are fair or logical in employees‘ eyes, which pushes them to protest them a little.

Redditor Moxiesa did the opposite when the new ‘no abbreviations’ rule hit her job even though she wasn’t exactly pleased with it. Even though she followed it to the letter, she still got penalized, proving that their policy made no sense in the first place.

Workplace rules are important, however, not every employee agrees with them

Share icon

Image credits: Mizuno K / pexels (not the actual photo)

This woman also wasn’t exactly ecstatic about a new work policy but still decided to maliciously comply and outsmart the management

Share icon

Image credits: Leeloo The First / pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image source: moxiesa

Voicing disagreement at work can be beneficial for productivity, relationship-building, and creativity

Workplace policies are crucial so that employees have a guide for day-to-day operations and decision-making. However, in companies full of workers with varying skill sets, perspectives, and experiences, agreeing with rules is rarely possible.

But that doesn’t always have to be a bad thing, as voicing disagreement at work can be beneficial for productivity, relationship-building, and creativity. When differing ideas are explored, it can result in a breakthrough in thinking. Otherwise, ‘groupthink’ forms, which typically leads to unchallenged, poor-quality decision-making and discourages innovation.

When opposing opinions and ideas clash, producing a beneficial outcome, it can be referred to as ‘positive conflict’. In addition to enhancing creativity, innovation, and relationships, it helps employees to grow personally and professionally.

Participating in constructive disagreements allows employees to challenge their own views, expand their knowledge and skills, and gain a broader perspective. It also pushes them to step outside their comfort zone and learn from others’ experiences and ideas.

Meanwhile, positive conflict can help organizations identify underlying issues and areas for improvement. It additionally provides feedback on practices and policies, which can result in organizational growth and positive change.

A big part of being able to voice one’s opinions in the workplace relies on the workplace culture

But voicing an opinion that is different from the consensus can feel challenging, especially at work. Knowing when to speak up might help with the hesitation. A great time to share one’s thoughts is when they have an idea for improvement. If a team member has something innovative to contribute to a project, they should feel free to share it. Every leader appreciates employee contribution as it can significantly improve work processes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another opportunity to air one’s ideas is when one identifies an issue with a workflow, certain situation, or feedback. However, it has to be done in a respectful and constructive manner. This means finding the appropriate moment, choosing the right words, and keeping it impersonal.

A big part of being able to voice one’s opinions in the workplace relies on the workplace culture. If leaders foster an environment that encourages different opinions that help achieve common goals, employees feel much more comfortable doing so. Having the psychological safety at work to voice a differing opinion can feel extremely liberating and have a positive effect on employees and the organization.

Therefore, every leader should be responsible for encouraging their team members to be inclusive of others and speak up when they disagree or have a different opinion. They also must be willing to notice and reward those people who dare to stand up, further fostering a culture where positive conflict produces beneficial results.

Readers in the comments suggested even more ways the author can beat management at their own game

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT