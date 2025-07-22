Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Woman Made To Reapply For Her Job Position, Is Told Whoever Worked The Longest Will Get It
Woman stressed at a desk with laptop and coffee, contemplating work and making a decision to reapply for position.
Economy & Labor, Society

Woman Made To Reapply For Her Job Position, Is Told Whoever Worked The Longest Will Get It

If you’ve devoted time and effort to your job, you’d expect that loyalty to count for something.

But one school district worker found herself in a situation that was anything but typical. As the school year was ending, her boss told her she’d need to reapply for the very same position she’d already been doing.

How does that even happen? Read on to find out why—and whether she decided to stay.

RELATED:

    After working in the same role for a while, most people expect a bit of loyalty in return

    Image credits: zinkevych / freepik (not the actual photo)

    So this woman couldn’t believe it when her boss told her to reapply for her own job

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: whoisorange

    Readers were appalled by the situation and offered advice on how she should handle it

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter from Ukraine with a master’s degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past five years, she’s been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.

    Read less »
    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, I indulge in the joy of curating delightful content, from adorable pet photos to hilarious memes, all while nurturing my wanderlust and continuously seeking new adventures and interests—sometimes thrilling, sometimes daunting, but always exciting!

    Read less »
    laura_ketteridge avatar
    arthbach
    arthbach
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Very important information was left out of the initial blurb. The job she was doing was a fixed term contract. At the end of the contract, it was no longer her job. She wasn't being forced to re-apply for her own job. Instead, she was invited to apply for another fixed term contract. I'd suggest talking with the union to see how it could be moved from fixed term to permanent. It would give far greater stability to employees.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ceecee_2 avatar
    Cee Cee
    Cee Cee
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Surely after a certain amount of time the position becomes permanent?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    verschuurerita avatar
    Ge Po
    Ge Po
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I guess that depends on local laws. In my country, if you are rehired x2 (so hired x3) for the same position, they have to offer you a permanent contract.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
