Woman Made To Reapply For Her Job Position, Is Told Whoever Worked The Longest Will Get It
If you’ve devoted time and effort to your job, you’d expect that loyalty to count for something.
But one school district worker found herself in a situation that was anything but typical. As the school year was ending, her boss told her she’d need to reapply for the very same position she’d already been doing.
How does that even happen? Read on to find out why—and whether she decided to stay.
After working in the same role for a while, most people expect a bit of loyalty in return
So this woman couldn’t believe it when her boss told her to reapply for her own job
Readers were appalled by the situation and offered advice on how she should handle it
Very important information was left out of the initial blurb. The job she was doing was a fixed term contract. At the end of the contract, it was no longer her job. She wasn't being forced to re-apply for her own job. Instead, she was invited to apply for another fixed term contract. I'd suggest talking with the union to see how it could be moved from fixed term to permanent. It would give far greater stability to employees.
Surely after a certain amount of time the position becomes permanent?
I guess that depends on local laws. In my country, if you are rehired x2 (so hired x3) for the same position, they have to offer you a permanent contract.Load More Replies...
