Lazy Worker Does The Bare Minimum, Demands Half Of Coworkers Commission For 1 Hour Of Help

ADVERTISEMENT

Some coworkers seem to specialize in making work harder for others, don’t they? Whether they’re stepping on toes by taking over tasks or just slacking off while acting busy, their stunts can seriously tank team morale.

When people start competing instead of working together, stress goes up, productivity goes down, and even the chillest workplace can start to feel frustrating.

That’s what happened to one Redditor who went on a business trip after asking a coworker to handle a quick client meet-and-greet, only to find out that she’s now demanding half the commission.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

Some coworkers ask to borrow your charger, while others ask for half your pay because they once said “hi” to your client

Share icon

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

One employee has to leave for a business trip and asks a coworker to cover a client meeting, but finds out she’s demanding half their commission for it

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: rawpixel.com / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

The coworker does more than asked to do, then goes behind the employee’s back and complains to the boss about it

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

The boss sends out an email saying all employees must share their commissions 50/50 if they ask a coworker to cover their work

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: wkendwench

ADVERTISEMENT

The employee has a chat with their boss, tells them the truth about their coworker who watches movies at work all day

The OP (original poster), a responsible employee, had to travel out of state for work. Like any decent coworker, they gave their teammates a heads-up and asked for a tiny favor: Could someone greet a visiting client, jot down some basic info, and be a friendly face in the showroom? No heavy lifting, no tough negotiations, no project planning. Just a clipboard, a smile, and maybe a pen that works.

But drama queen Barbie, a 36-year-old going on 20, took that small task and turned it into an Oscar-worthy performance. Not only did she overstep the request, she ran to the boss and somehow twisted the situation into a company-wide policy change. She snitched and exaggerated her role, and now everyone’s being told to split commissions 50/50 when someone fills in.

When the OP got back, they weren’t thrilled to see that their hard work had been hijacked. But instead of going nuclear (tempting, I know), they took the high road and had a calm chat with the boss, laid out the facts, and even dropped a few truth bombs about the coworker’s habit of watching movies during work hours and throwing toddler-level tantrums.

ADVERTISEMENT

When she realized she’d been exposed, our drama queen took a mental health day because she was suddenly “overwhelmed.” Now, look, I’m all for protecting your peace, taking breaks, and prioritizing wellness. But let’s not confuse emotional hangovers from being held accountable with actual burnout.

Share icon

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Dealing with difficult coworkers is part of the job, that’s true, but it doesn’t have to drain you. Difficult coworkers come in many flavors: the drama queen, the ghost who vanishes when work piles up, or the know-it-all who never shuts up.

ADVERTISEMENT

The trick is not letting their stunts ruin your mojo. Keep your cool, don’t engage in office gossip, and focus on what you can control – your work and your attitude. If it’s a real headache, ask support from HR or management, but keep your interactions polite and fact-based, and try to deescalate the conflict before it passes a “no return” point.

ADVERTISEMENT

Work conflicts can start with different reasons. Maybe it’s miscommunication or unclear roles, or maybe it’s competing goals and built-up frustrations. While some workplace disagreements are normal, if a conflict is left unresolved, it can cause stress, decreased job satisfaction, lower productivity and even poor office morale, and we all know that’s never fun.

To keep things under control, talk about the issues early before they escalate, but avoid blaming. Listening is key, because sometimes folks just want to feel heard. If things get really heated, take a breath or a quick walk to reset. A little humor can lighten the mood, but avoid sarcasm, as there’s a fine line between funny and fueling the fire.

What do you think of this story? Was the poster’s coworker entitled to a cut of the commission? Drop your thoughts and comments below!

Netizens side with the employee, saying their coworker’s behavior is infuriating

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT