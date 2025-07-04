Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Lazy Worker Does The Bare Minimum, Demands Half Of Coworkers Commission For 1 Hour Of Help
Young woman showing lazy worker attitude, doing bare minimum at office while working on laptop with coffee nearby
Relationships, Work

Lazy Worker Does The Bare Minimum, Demands Half Of Coworkers Commission For 1 Hour Of Help

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

22

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Some coworkers seem to specialize in making work harder for others, don’t they? Whether they’re stepping on toes by taking over tasks or just slacking off while acting busy, their stunts can seriously tank team morale.

When people start competing instead of working together, stress goes up, productivity goes down, and even the chillest workplace can start to feel frustrating.

That’s what happened to one Redditor who went on a business trip after asking a coworker to handle a quick client meet-and-greet, only to find out that she’s now demanding half the commission.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    Some coworkers ask to borrow your charger, while others ask for half your pay because they once said “hi” to your client

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    One employee has to leave for a business trip and asks a coworker to cover a client meeting, but finds out she’s demanding half their commission for it

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: rawpixel.com / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The coworker does more than asked to do, then goes behind the employee’s back and complains to the boss about it

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The boss sends out an email saying all employees must share their commissions 50/50 if they ask a coworker to cover their work

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits:

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The employee has a chat with their boss, tells them the truth about their coworker who watches movies at work all day

    The OP (original poster), a responsible employee, had to travel out of state for work. Like any decent coworker, they gave their teammates a heads-up and asked for a tiny favor: Could someone greet a visiting client, jot down some basic info, and be a friendly face in the showroom? No heavy lifting, no tough negotiations, no project planning. Just a clipboard, a smile, and maybe a pen that works.

    But drama queen Barbie, a 36-year-old going on 20, took that small task and turned it into an Oscar-worthy performance. Not only did she overstep the request, she ran to the boss and somehow twisted the situation into a company-wide policy change. She snitched and exaggerated her role, and now everyone’s being told to split commissions 50/50 when someone fills in.

    When the OP got back, they weren’t thrilled to see that their hard work had been hijacked. But instead of going nuclear (tempting, I know), they took the high road and had a calm chat with the boss, laid out the facts, and even dropped a few truth bombs about the coworker’s habit of watching movies during work hours and throwing toddler-level tantrums.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    When she realized she’d been exposed, our drama queen took a mental health day because she was suddenly “overwhelmed.” Now, look, I’m all for protecting your peace, taking breaks, and prioritizing wellness. But let’s not confuse emotional hangovers from being held accountable with actual burnout.

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Dealing with difficult coworkers is part of the job, that’s true, but it doesn’t have to drain you. Difficult coworkers come in many flavors: the drama queen, the ghost who vanishes when work piles up, or the know-it-all who never shuts up.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The trick is not letting their stunts ruin your mojo. Keep your cool, don’t engage in office gossip, and focus on what you can control – your work and your attitude. If it’s a real headache, ask support from HR or management, but keep your interactions polite and fact-based, and try to deescalate the conflict before it passes a “no return” point.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Work conflicts can start with different reasons. Maybe it’s miscommunication or unclear roles, or maybe it’s competing goals and built-up frustrations. While some workplace disagreements are normal, if a conflict is left unresolved, it can cause stress, decreased job satisfaction, lower productivity and even poor office morale, and we all know that’s never fun.

    To keep things under control, talk about the issues early before they escalate, but avoid blaming. Listening is key, because sometimes folks just want to feel heard. If things get really heated, take a breath or a quick walk to reset. A little humor can lighten the mood, but avoid sarcasm, as there’s a fine line between funny and fueling the fire.

    What do you think of this story? Was the poster’s coworker entitled to a cut of the commission? Drop your thoughts and comments below!

    Netizens side with the employee, saying their coworker’s behavior is infuriating

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

     

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    22

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    22

    Open list comments

    0

    Monica Selvi

    Monica Selvi

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi! I'm Moni. I’m a globetrotting creative with a camera in one hand and a notebook in the other. I’ve lived in 4 different countries, an visited 17, soaking up inspiration wherever I go. A marketer by trade but a writer at heart, I’ve been crafting stories, poems, and songs, and creating quirky characters since I was 7.

    Read less »
    Monica Selvi

    Monica Selvi

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi! I'm Moni. I’m a globetrotting creative with a camera in one hand and a notebook in the other. I’ve lived in 4 different countries, an visited 17, soaking up inspiration wherever I go. A marketer by trade but a writer at heart, I’ve been crafting stories, poems, and songs, and creating quirky characters since I was 7.

    Read less »
    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    Read less »
    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT