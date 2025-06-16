ADVERTISEMENT

Some people learn their lessons the easy way, but others need karma to tap dance on their ego first. There’s something deeply satisfying about watching someone who treated others like dirt get hit with a perfectly-timed, clever payback.

No loud explosions, just a quiet little plot twist served with a wink. Sweet, subtle and just enough to make someone seriously rethink their life choices.

And that’s exactly what happened when one Redditor served up a dish of corporate revenge after excluding his toxic ex-boss, who had fired his stepdad, from his potential contractors.

Some people wait for karma to serve justice, others schedule a lunch date and bring their own side of revenge

Image credits: Creative Design 788 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

One guy lands a managerial position after leaving his toxic job, then uses it to settle an old workplace score by denying his ex-boss any contracts

Image credits: rawpixel.com / Freepik (not the actual photo)

One man and his stepdad work in the same place, until the dad gets fired for stupid reasons, and the man quits for being underpaid and overlooked

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

After landing a managerial position somewhere else, the man’s ex-boss asks him to hire his company for his many big-money contracts

Image credits: wilit

The man meets up with his ex-boss, reminds him of how he treated him and his dad, and declines his offer of working with him

When the OP’s (original poster) stepdad was working as a manager at a telecommunications company, he hired his stepson to work with him. Things were running smoothly until, one day, the owner decided to throw a tantrum over something so small it probably wouldn’t even qualify as a parking lot disagreement. And just like that – poof, the stepdad was fired.

Since they had different last names, the owner didn’t make the connection between the OP and the guy he had just fired. But the OP had his own issues with the company – denied benefits, incorrect paychecks, you name it. So, after another 18 months on the job, the OP jumped ship to a major telecom company – one that actually pays people and doesn’t treat workers like disposable coffee filters.

After climbing the corporate ladder, he eventually landed in a position that holds a whole lot of power: deciding which contractors get the green light for six-figure construction projects. That’s right, he became the gatekeeper. But the best part? One day, the same old boss who once gave the OP’s dad the boot came crawling back, tail between his legs and business card in hand, hoping to land a sweet contractor deal.

This isn’t just some tiny job either – I’m talking big money works. Basically, a golden goose with a neck made of cash. So, what did the OP do? He met his ex-boss for lunch at a fancy place, and listened to him brag about how well he treats his employees and how amazing his company is, totally unaware that he’s pitching to someone he once underpaid and overlooked.

But the juiciest part came when our OP casually brought up his stepdad, and watched the blood drain from this man’s face like a broken faucet. With a smile and a polite, “Thanks but no thanks,” he shut the door on his proposal, sealing the moment with a free lunch and a quiet mic drop. I mean, if karma’s going to make a return, might as well get free appetizers out of it.

Image credits: Drazen Zigic / Freepik (not the actual photo)

But why do some people enjoy revenge so much? Well, apparently, it’s wired into us and it’s a basic psychological need for justice. When someone wrongs you, your brain’s little justice alarm goes off, and suddenly you’re fantasizing about karmic lightning bolts.

Getting revenge lights up the brain’s reward centers in the same way chocolate does. It feels good, at least temporarily, because it gives us a sense of balance, like resetting the emotional scales. Of course, it’s not always the healthiest coping strategy, but let’s be honest: sometimes a little righteous payback feels like free therapy, especially when you’re dealing with a toxic ex-boss.

Because nothing drains the soul out of you faster than pouring your heart into a job only to get tossed aside like an old spreadsheet. We are spending so much of our lives at work, and when our effort gets ignored or our contributions get claimed by someone higher up the food chain, it’s not just annoying but it also damages our motivation and self-worth.

People don’t just want a paycheck; they want to feel valued, because we’re just designed that way. And when that doesn’t happen, and we start to feel unappreciated, it can lead to burnout, resentment, and a strong desire to tell your boss exactly where they can stick that “Employee of the Month” mug. Recognition isn’t a bonus – it’s basic human respect on a name tag.

So, what do you think? Was our poster right to refuse his ex-boss any work? Drop your thoughts and comments below!

Netizens had a field day with this story, saying the man did the right thing by refusing to work with his ex-boss

