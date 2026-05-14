ADVERTISEMENT

If you enjoy clever humor, visual puns, and comics that somehow manage to be both wholesome and hilariously absurd, then the Instagram page ‘HandsOffMyDinosaur’ is definitely worth checking out. Created by Greek artist Teo Zirinis, the account has become widely loved for its witty comics that give animals, food, planets, and everyday objects surprisingly relatable personalities.

With a simple, colorful, and instantly recognizable art style, Teo combines playful wordplay, internet humor, and lighthearted observations about everyday life into comics that are hard not to smile at. His work brings imaginative twists to ordinary things in a way that feels both creative and effortlessly funny.

Today, we’ve gathered some of the funniest and most creative comics the artist has shared recently, perfectly showcasing why so many people keep coming back for more.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | Etsy | handsoffmydinosaur.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

A Whimsical World Of Words: Teo Zirinis’ 20 New Pun Illustrations And Their Silly Opposites

handsoffmydinosaur Report

9points
POST
tobb-1 avatar
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

or the c r a c k? 😬😺

0
0points
reply
RELATED:
    #2

    A Whimsical World Of Words: Teo Zirinis’ 20 New Pun Illustrations And Their Silly Opposites

    handsoffmydinosaur Report

    9points
    POST
    #3

    A Whimsical World Of Words: Teo Zirinis’ 20 New Pun Illustrations And Their Silly Opposites

    handsoffmydinosaur Report

    7points
    POST
    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sooo, I'm not clumsy, I'm just a cat person? 😸

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    #4

    A Whimsical World Of Words: Teo Zirinis’ 20 New Pun Illustrations And Their Silly Opposites

    handsoffmydinosaur Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    A Whimsical World Of Words: Teo Zirinis’ 20 New Pun Illustrations And Their Silly Opposites

    handsoffmydinosaur Report

    5points
    POST
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    A Whimsical World Of Words: Teo Zirinis’ 20 New Pun Illustrations And Their Silly Opposites
    A Whimsical World Of Words: Teo Zirinis’ 20 New Pun Illustrations And Their Silly Opposites
    A Whimsical World Of Words: Teo Zirinis’ 20 New Pun Illustrations And Their Silly Opposites
    A Whimsical World Of Words: Teo Zirinis’ 20 New Pun Illustrations And Their Silly Opposites

    handsoffmydinosaur Report

    5points
    POST
    ryanmortimer avatar
    Kaz
    Kaz
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't get the first one, sorry.

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    #7

    A Whimsical World Of Words: Teo Zirinis’ 20 New Pun Illustrations And Their Silly Opposites

    handsoffmydinosaur Report

    5points
    POST
    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "I'm not grounded mom" *Mom goes Fargo (1996)*

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    #8

    A Whimsical World Of Words: Teo Zirinis’ 20 New Pun Illustrations And Their Silly Opposites

    handsoffmydinosaur Report

    4points
    POST
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    A Whimsical World Of Words: Teo Zirinis’ 20 New Pun Illustrations And Their Silly Opposites

    handsoffmydinosaur Report

    4points
    POST
    ryanmortimer avatar
    Kaz
    Kaz
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I've never tried helium, does anyone know where one can get hold of helium in the UK?

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    A Whimsical World Of Words: Teo Zirinis’ 20 New Pun Illustrations And Their Silly Opposites

    handsoffmydinosaur Report

    4points
    POST
    #11

    A Whimsical World Of Words: Teo Zirinis’ 20 New Pun Illustrations And Their Silly Opposites
    A Whimsical World Of Words: Teo Zirinis’ 20 New Pun Illustrations And Their Silly Opposites

    handsoffmydinosaur Report

    4points
    POST
    ryanmortimer avatar
    Kaz
    Kaz
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And then it splashes up 😬

    1
    1point
    reply
    #12

    A Whimsical World Of Words: Teo Zirinis’ 20 New Pun Illustrations And Their Silly Opposites

    handsoffmydinosaur Report

    4points
    POST
    glenellyn2 avatar
    Glen Ellyn
    Glen Ellyn
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Probably doesn't want to be good. Cat loves the sound of things hitting the floor. 😉

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    A Whimsical World Of Words: Teo Zirinis’ 20 New Pun Illustrations And Their Silly Opposites

    handsoffmydinosaur Report

    4points
    POST
    ryanmortimer avatar
    Kaz
    Kaz
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Name a more iconic duo.

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    #14

    A Whimsical World Of Words: Teo Zirinis’ 20 New Pun Illustrations And Their Silly Opposites

    handsoffmydinosaur Report

    4points
    POST
    #15

    A Whimsical World Of Words: Teo Zirinis’ 20 New Pun Illustrations And Their Silly Opposites

    handsoffmydinosaur Report

    4points
    POST
    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    spork vs sports? 🤷‍♂️🤔

    0
    0points
    reply

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    A Whimsical World Of Words: Teo Zirinis’ 20 New Pun Illustrations And Their Silly Opposites

    handsoffmydinosaur Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    A Whimsical World Of Words: Teo Zirinis’ 20 New Pun Illustrations And Their Silly Opposites

    handsoffmydinosaur Report

    4points
    POST
    #18

    A Whimsical World Of Words: Teo Zirinis’ 20 New Pun Illustrations And Their Silly Opposites

    handsoffmydinosaur Report

    3points
    POST
    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Dude, that's the guy from "UP"!

    -1
    -1point
    reply
    #19

    A Whimsical World Of Words: Teo Zirinis’ 20 New Pun Illustrations And Their Silly Opposites

    handsoffmydinosaur Report

    3points
    POST
    #20

    A Whimsical World Of Words: Teo Zirinis’ 20 New Pun Illustrations And Their Silly Opposites

    handsoffmydinosaur Report

    3points
    POST
    ryanmortimer avatar
    Kaz
    Kaz
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Shrimp will be arriving soon!

    0
    0points
    reply
    #21

    A Whimsical World Of Words: Teo Zirinis’ 20 New Pun Illustrations And Their Silly Opposites

    handsoffmydinosaur Report

    3points
    POST
    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There are about 30 billion chickens in the world. Outnumbering humans by a ratio of about 3 to 1. Match that!, dinosaur.

    1
    1point
    reply
    #22

    A Whimsical World Of Words: Teo Zirinis’ 20 New Pun Illustrations And Their Silly Opposites
    A Whimsical World Of Words: Teo Zirinis’ 20 New Pun Illustrations And Their Silly Opposites
    A Whimsical World Of Words: Teo Zirinis’ 20 New Pun Illustrations And Their Silly Opposites
    A Whimsical World Of Words: Teo Zirinis’ 20 New Pun Illustrations And Their Silly Opposites
    A Whimsical World Of Words: Teo Zirinis’ 20 New Pun Illustrations And Their Silly Opposites

    handsoffmydinosaur Report

    3points
    POST
    #23

    A Whimsical World Of Words: Teo Zirinis’ 20 New Pun Illustrations And Their Silly Opposites

    handsoffmydinosaur Report

    3points
    POST
    #24

    A Whimsical World Of Words: Teo Zirinis’ 20 New Pun Illustrations And Their Silly Opposites

    handsoffmydinosaur Report

    3points
    POST
    #25

    A Whimsical World Of Words: Teo Zirinis’ 20 New Pun Illustrations And Their Silly Opposites

    handsoffmydinosaur Report

    3points
    POST
    #26

    A Whimsical World Of Words: Teo Zirinis’ 20 New Pun Illustrations And Their Silly Opposites

    handsoffmydinosaur Report

    2points
    POST
    #27

    A Whimsical World Of Words: Teo Zirinis’ 20 New Pun Illustrations And Their Silly Opposites

    handsoffmydinosaur Report

    2points
    POST
    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    graping the stakes huh?

    0
    0points
    reply
    #28

    A Whimsical World Of Words: Teo Zirinis’ 20 New Pun Illustrations And Their Silly Opposites

    handsoffmydinosaur Report

    2points
    POST
    #29

    A Whimsical World Of Words: Teo Zirinis’ 20 New Pun Illustrations And Their Silly Opposites

    handsoffmydinosaur Report

    2points
    POST
    #30

    A Whimsical World Of Words: Teo Zirinis’ 20 New Pun Illustrations And Their Silly Opposites

    handsoffmydinosaur Report

    2points
    POST
    #31

    A Whimsical World Of Words: Teo Zirinis’ 20 New Pun Illustrations And Their Silly Opposites

    handsoffmydinosaur Report

    2points
    POST
    #32

    A Whimsical World Of Words: Teo Zirinis’ 20 New Pun Illustrations And Their Silly Opposites

    handsoffmydinosaur Report

    2points
    POST
    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Choose an image that makes sense: bamboo, cotton or plankton. Or even eucalyptus or pine. Not oak.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #33

    A Whimsical World Of Words: Teo Zirinis’ 20 New Pun Illustrations And Their Silly Opposites

    handsoffmydinosaur Report

    2points
    POST
    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is a noodle free party!

    0
    0points
    reply
    #34

    A Whimsical World Of Words: Teo Zirinis’ 20 New Pun Illustrations And Their Silly Opposites

    handsoffmydinosaur Report

    2points
    POST
    #35

    A Whimsical World Of Words: Teo Zirinis’ 20 New Pun Illustrations And Their Silly Opposites

    handsoffmydinosaur Report

    2points
    POST
    #36

    A Whimsical World Of Words: Teo Zirinis’ 20 New Pun Illustrations And Their Silly Opposites

    handsoffmydinosaur Report

    1point
    POST
    #37

    A Whimsical World Of Words: Teo Zirinis’ 20 New Pun Illustrations And Their Silly Opposites

    handsoffmydinosaur Report

    1point
    POST
    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Have you been to the grass bay again, Steve?"

    0
    0points
    reply
    #38

    A Whimsical World Of Words: Teo Zirinis’ 20 New Pun Illustrations And Their Silly Opposites

    handsoffmydinosaur Report

    1point
    POST
    #39

    A Whimsical World Of Words: Teo Zirinis’ 20 New Pun Illustrations And Their Silly Opposites

    handsoffmydinosaur Report

    1point
    POST
    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How much does it hurt? From a scale from 0 to game?

    0
    0points
    reply
    #40

    A Whimsical World Of Words: Teo Zirinis’ 20 New Pun Illustrations And Their Silly Opposites

    handsoffmydinosaur Report

    1point
    POST
    #41

    A Whimsical World Of Words: Teo Zirinis’ 20 New Pun Illustrations And Their Silly Opposites

    handsoffmydinosaur Report

    1point
    POST
    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    BP censoring: Link below...

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    #42

    A Whimsical World Of Words: Teo Zirinis’ 20 New Pun Illustrations And Their Silly Opposites

    handsoffmydinosaur Report

    0points
    POST
    #43

    A Whimsical World Of Words: Teo Zirinis’ 20 New Pun Illustrations And Their Silly Opposites

    handsoffmydinosaur Report

    0points
    POST
    ryanmortimer avatar
    Kaz
    Kaz
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Seems more like a horror story.

    1
    1point
    reply
    #44

    A Whimsical World Of Words: Teo Zirinis’ 20 New Pun Illustrations And Their Silly Opposites

    handsoffmydinosaur Report

    0points
    POST
    #45

    A Whimsical World Of Words: Teo Zirinis’ 20 New Pun Illustrations And Their Silly Opposites

    handsoffmydinosaur Report

    0points
    POST
    #46

    A Whimsical World Of Words: Teo Zirinis’ 20 New Pun Illustrations And Their Silly Opposites

    handsoffmydinosaur Report

    0points
    POST
    #47

    A Whimsical World Of Words: Teo Zirinis’ 20 New Pun Illustrations And Their Silly Opposites

    handsoffmydinosaur Report

    0points
    POST
    #48

    A Whimsical World Of Words: Teo Zirinis’ 20 New Pun Illustrations And Their Silly Opposites

    handsoffmydinosaur Report

    0points
    POST
    #49

    A Whimsical World Of Words: Teo Zirinis’ 20 New Pun Illustrations And Their Silly Opposites

    handsoffmydinosaur Report

    0points
    POST
    #50

    A Whimsical World Of Words: Teo Zirinis’ 20 New Pun Illustrations And Their Silly Opposites

    handsoffmydinosaur Report

    0points
    POST
    #51

    A Whimsical World Of Words: Teo Zirinis’ 20 New Pun Illustrations And Their Silly Opposites

    handsoffmydinosaur Report

    0points
    POST
    #52

    A Whimsical World Of Words: Teo Zirinis’ 20 New Pun Illustrations And Their Silly Opposites

    handsoffmydinosaur Report

    0points
    POST
    #53

    A Whimsical World Of Words: Teo Zirinis’ 20 New Pun Illustrations And Their Silly Opposites

    handsoffmydinosaur Report

    0points
    POST
    #54

    A Whimsical World Of Words: Teo Zirinis’ 20 New Pun Illustrations And Their Silly Opposites

    handsoffmydinosaur Report

    0points
    POST
    #55

    A Whimsical World Of Words: Teo Zirinis’ 20 New Pun Illustrations And Their Silly Opposites

    handsoffmydinosaur Report

    0points
    POST
    #56

    A Whimsical World Of Words: Teo Zirinis’ 20 New Pun Illustrations And Their Silly Opposites

    handsoffmydinosaur Report

    0points
    POST
    #57

    A Whimsical World Of Words: Teo Zirinis’ 20 New Pun Illustrations And Their Silly Opposites
    A Whimsical World Of Words: Teo Zirinis’ 20 New Pun Illustrations And Their Silly Opposites
    A Whimsical World Of Words: Teo Zirinis’ 20 New Pun Illustrations And Their Silly Opposites
    A Whimsical World Of Words: Teo Zirinis’ 20 New Pun Illustrations And Their Silly Opposites
    A Whimsical World Of Words: Teo Zirinis’ 20 New Pun Illustrations And Their Silly Opposites

    handsoffmydinosaur Report

    0points
    POST
    #58

    A Whimsical World Of Words: Teo Zirinis’ 20 New Pun Illustrations And Their Silly Opposites

    handsoffmydinosaur Report

    0points
    POST
    #59

    A Whimsical World Of Words: Teo Zirinis’ 20 New Pun Illustrations And Their Silly Opposites

    handsoffmydinosaur Report

    0points
    POST
    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Open here I flung the shutter, when, with many a flirt and flutter. In there stepped a stately Dodo of the saintly days of yore.

    0
    0points
    reply
    Follow