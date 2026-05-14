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If you enjoy clever humor, visual puns, and comics that somehow manage to be both wholesome and hilariously absurd, then the Instagram page ‘HandsOffMyDinosaur’ is definitely worth checking out. Created by Greek artist Teo Zirinis, the account has become widely loved for its witty comics that give animals, food, planets, and everyday objects surprisingly relatable personalities.

With a simple, colorful, and instantly recognizable art style, Teo combines playful wordplay, internet humor, and lighthearted observations about everyday life into comics that are hard not to smile at. His work brings imaginative twists to ordinary things in a way that feels both creative and effortlessly funny.

Today, we’ve gathered some of the funniest and most creative comics the artist has shared recently, perfectly showcasing why so many people keep coming back for more.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | Etsy | handsoffmydinosaur.com