Meet Gabi Rizea, a talented chainsaw artist from Romania who turns old tree stumps into amazing wooden sculptures. It all started as a hobby, but quickly became a full-time passion, and now his eye-catching creations can be found all over parks and streets in his hometown of Craiova.

Using just a chainsaw, some chisels, and a lot of imagination, Gabi brings life back to trees that were once forgotten. From flowing buckets to forest spirits, each sculpture tells a story and transforms public spaces into open-air art galleries.

More info: Instagram | Facebook

#1

Wooden sculpture of a vintage deep-sea diver created by a chainsaw artist from a forgotten tree trunk.

gabi_rizea Report

    #2

    Chainsaw artist carving a pouring bucket sculpture from a tree stump in a forest, transforming forgotten trees into art.

    gabi_rizea Report

    #3

    Chainsaw artist carving a detailed female figure emerging from a tree trunk, showcasing transforming forgotten trees into art.

    gabi_rizea Report

    #4

    Chainsaw artist’s detailed wooden sculpture of a knight fighting a dragon, carved from a single forgotten tree.

    gabi_rizea Report

    #5

    Wooden owl sculpture carved by chainsaw artist transforming forgotten trees into detailed art.

    gabi_rizea Report

    #6

    Chainsaw artist carving a detailed human face emerging from a forgotten tree trunk in an outdoor natural setting.

    gabi_rizea Report

    #7

    Wooden sculpture of a bearded man and a dog carved by a chainsaw artist transforming forgotten trees into art outdoors.

    gabi_rizea Report

    #8

    Wooden sculpture of a foot with a nail, an example of chainsaw artist transforming forgotten trees into art outdoors.

    gabi_rizea Report

    #9

    Wooden sculpture of a person with glasses holding a wand, showcasing chainsaw artist transforming forgotten trees into art.

    gabi_rizea Report

    #10

    Chainsaw artist transforms a tree stump into detailed art sculpture of a mythical creature holding a rose in a forest setting.

    gabi_rizea Report

    #11

    Wooden sculpture carved by a chainsaw artist from a forgotten tree stump in a forest setting with autumn leaves.

    gabi_rizea Report

    #12

    Chainsaw artist carving a whimsical seesaw featuring two snails from a single piece of wood in a forest setting.

    gabi_rizea Report

    #13

    Chainsaw artist's detailed dragon sculpture bench carved from a forgotten tree, showcasing intricate wings and lifelike features.

    gabi_rizea Report

    #14

    Two men sitting on a bench carved from a tree, featuring chainsaw art sculptures of an archer and a dragon.

    gabi_rizea Report

    #15

    Chainsaw artist carving a twisted humanoid figure from a tree stump by a misty lakeside in a park setting.

    gabi_rizea Report

    #16

    Chainsaw artist standing between colorful wooden sculptures of Pinocchio and an old man bench outdoors under a tree.

    gabi_rizea Report

    #17

    Wooden butterfly chair carved by chainsaw artist transforming forgotten trees into detailed outdoor art piece.

    gabi_rizea Report

    #18

    Chainsaw artist carved a detailed wooden statue of a bearded figure holding a staff from a large forgotten tree trunk outdoors.

    gabi_rizea Report

    #19

    Chainsaw artist carves a detailed wooden sculpture of a woman from a forgotten tree trunk in an outdoor park setting.

    gabi_rizea Report

    #20

    Chainsaw artist carving detailed female figure from a forgotten tree trunk, showcasing unique tree art outdoors.

    gabi_rizea Report

