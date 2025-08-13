ADVERTISEMENT

Meet Gabi Rizea, a talented chainsaw artist from Romania who turns old tree stumps into amazing wooden sculptures. It all started as a hobby, but quickly became a full-time passion, and now his eye-catching creations can be found all over parks and streets in his hometown of Craiova.

Using just a chainsaw, some chisels, and a lot of imagination, Gabi brings life back to trees that were once forgotten. From flowing buckets to forest spirits, each sculpture tells a story and transforms public spaces into open-air art galleries.

