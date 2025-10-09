ADVERTISEMENT

Kat Slota is a Canadian artist from rural New Brunswick whose pyrography work blends craftsmanship, history, and nature into a single, meditative art form. Drawing inspiration from the landscapes surrounding her home and from medieval and Renaissance woodcuts, she uses fire to etch intricate scenes onto natural wood surfaces.

Her practice explores the tension between precision and imperfection, transforming each grain and burn mark into part of the story. With a background in textile arts and over a decade of experience in embroidery and design, Kat brings a sense of patience and narrative depth to her creations. Working under the name River Valley Craft, she continues to share her handmade pieces locally and online, inviting others to see the quiet beauty that emerges when art meets nature.

More info: Instagram | katslota.com | Facebook | tiktok.com | youtube.com

#1

Wood-burned artwork of a mermaid created by Canadian artist Kat Slota using fire on a wooden embroidery hoop.

rivervalleycraft Report

    #2

    Wood-burned artwork by Canadian artist Kat Slota featuring a detailed portrait of a woman with long hair and floral accents.

    rivervalleycraft Report

    #3

    Wood-burned artwork of an angel with a halo, created using fire by Canadian artist Kat Slota on a round wooden panel.

    rivervalleycraft Report

    #4

    Burning Beauty: The Enchanting Pyrography Of Kat Slota

    rivervalleycraft Report

    #5

    Wood-burned artwork on wood slice depicting a medieval woman with spear, created by Canadian artist Kat Slota using fire.

    rivervalleycraft Report

    #6

    Wood-burned artwork of a cloaked figure on natural bark, created using fire by Canadian artist Kat Slota.

    rivervalleycraft Report

    #7

    Wood-burned artwork of a peacock on dark wood panel by Canadian artist Kat Slota using fire techniques.

    rivervalleycraft Report

    #8

    Wood-burned artwork of a classical figure with a feathered helmet created by Canadian artist Kat Slota using fire.

    rivervalleycraft Report

    #9

    Wood-burned artwork by Canadian artist Kat Slota depicting a woman resting with flowing hair on a textured wooden surface.

    rivervalleycraft Report

    #10

    Wood-burned artwork of a detailed fox surrounded by floral patterns created by Canadian artist Kat Slota using fire.

    rivervalleycraft Report

    #11

    Wood-burned artwork of a winged stag on a natural wood slice by Canadian artist Kat Slota using fire techniques.

    rivervalleycraft Report

    #12

    Wood-burned artwork of a badger framed with leaves, created by Canadian artist Kat Slota using fire for stunning effects.

    rivervalleycraft Report

    #13

    Wood-burned portrait artwork by Canadian artist Kat Slota, created using fire on light wood inside a circular frame.

    rivervalleycraft Report

    #14

    Wood-burned artwork by Canadian artist Kat Slota on bark, depicting a mountain village scene with natural textures.

    rivervalleycraft Report

    #15

    Wood-burned artwork of a loon swimming at night with a full moon, created by Canadian artist Kat Slota using fire.

    rivervalleycraft Report

    #16

    Wood-burned artwork by Canadian artist Kat Slota depicting a detailed female portrait surrounded by leaves in a circular frame.

    rivervalleycraft Report

    #17

    Wood-burned artwork of a wolf framed by flowers and leaves, created by Canadian artist Kat Slota using fire.

    rivervalleycraft Report

    #18

    Wood-burned artwork by Canadian artist Kat Slota featuring two figures in a detailed forest scene created using fire.

    rivervalleycraft Report

    #19

    Wood-burned artwork by Canadian artist Kat Slota, showcasing detailed fire-created patterns on a wooden piece outdoors.

    rivervalleycraft Report

    #20

    Wood-burned artwork by Canadian artist Kat Slota depicting a woman standing near rocks by the sea using fire.

    rivervalleycraft Report

    #21

    Wood-burned artwork of a woman carrying a basket, created by Canadian artist Kat Slota using fire on a wooden plaque.

    rivervalleycraft Report

    #22

    Wood-burned artwork by Canadian artist Kat Slota depicting mermaids on a natural wood slice using fire techniques.

    rivervalleycraft Report

    #23

    Wood-burned artwork by Canadian artist Kat Slota depicting a detailed vintage scene on a rough wood piece.

    rivervalleycraft Report

    #24

    Wood-burned artwork of deer on a wooden board created using fire by Canadian artist Kat Slota.

    rivervalleycraft Report

    #25

    Wood-burned artwork of a detailed wolf head on wood slice created by Canadian artist Kat Slota using fire techniques.

    rivervalleycraft Report

    #26

    Wood-burned artwork by Canadian artist Kat Slota depicting medieval figures and a horse using fire techniques on wood.

    rivervalleycraft Report

    #27

    Wood-burned artwork of a detailed fox portrait on a natural wood slice by Canadian artist Kat Slota using fire techniques.

    rivervalleycraft Report

    #28

    Three wood-burned bookmarks featuring a flower, rabbit, and bird, showcasing Canadian artist Kat Slota’s fire art technique.

    rivervalleycraft Report

    #29

    Wood-burned artwork by Canadian artist Kat Slota featuring a detailed portrait of a woman holding a lit candle.

    rivervalleycraft Report

    #30

    Wood-burned artwork of a woman's face on a natural bark wood slice by Canadian artist Kat Slota using fire.

    rivervalleycraft Report

    #31

    Wood-burned artwork by Canadian artist Kat Slota featuring intricate floral and mythical designs on a wooden panel.

    rivervalleycraft Report

    #32

    Wood-burned artwork by Canadian artist Kat Slota depicting an intimate scene, surrounded by green leaves and white berries.

    rivervalleycraft Report

    #33

    Wood-burned wooden wheel artwork by Canadian artist Kat Slota, featuring intricate fire-created floral patterns on the rim.

    rivervalleycraft Report

    #34

    Three wooden lids with wood-burned art featuring a rabbit, pinecone, and seed pod by Canadian artist Kat Slota.

    rivervalleycraft Report

    #35

    Wood-burned artwork by Canadian artist Kat Slota depicting a knight on horseback created using fire techniques.

    rivervalleycraft Report

    #36

    Wood-burned owl artwork created by Canadian artist Kat Slota using fire for stunning detailed effects on wood.

    rivervalleycraft Report

    #37

    Wood-burned artwork by Canadian artist Kat Slota depicting a detailed, intricate scene created using fire on wood.

    rivervalleycraft Report

    #38

    Wood-burned artwork by Canadian artist Kat Slota featuring a detailed fox holding a sword surrounded by floral designs.

    rivervalleycraft Report

    #39

    Wood-burned artwork by Canadian artist Kat Slota featuring a detailed rabbit surrounded by floral designs on wood.

    rivervalleycraft Report

    #40

    Wood-burned artwork by Canadian artist Kat Slota featuring detailed circular design surrounded by greenery and books.

    rivervalleycraft Report

    #41

    Wood-burned artwork by Canadian artist Kat Slota featuring detailed nature designs on wooden jar lids.

    rivervalleycraft Report

    #42

    Wood-burned artworks by Canadian artist Kat Slota featuring detailed animal designs on circular wooden pieces.

    rivervalleycraft Report

    #43

    Wood-burned artwork by Canadian artist Kat Slota depicting a girl touching water, created using fire on wood.

    rivervalleycraft Report

    #44

    Wood-burned artwork by Canadian artist Kat Slota depicting a detailed figure and castle scene on a natural wood slab.

    rivervalleycraft Report

