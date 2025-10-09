ADVERTISEMENT

Kat Slota is a Canadian artist from rural New Brunswick whose pyrography work blends craftsmanship, history, and nature into a single, meditative art form. Drawing inspiration from the landscapes surrounding her home and from medieval and Renaissance woodcuts, she uses fire to etch intricate scenes onto natural wood surfaces.

Her practice explores the tension between precision and imperfection, transforming each grain and burn mark into part of the story. With a background in textile arts and over a decade of experience in embroidery and design, Kat brings a sense of patience and narrative depth to her creations. Working under the name River Valley Craft, she continues to share her handmade pieces locally and online, inviting others to see the quiet beauty that emerges when art meets nature.

