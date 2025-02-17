ADVERTISEMENT

Scott Dow has pretty much dabbled in every kind of art you can think of—painting, marble sculpture, tattooing, even furniture design. But nothing clicked quite like carving massive tree trunks with a chainsaw. Turns out, he's ridiculously good at it, turning hunks of wood into insanely detailed sculptures at a speed that makes the rest of us look lazy.

Competing across the U.S. and Europe, he's racked up awards and a solid reputation in the carving world. When he's not making wood shavings fly, he's a regular guy—mountain biking, kicking a soccer ball around, and hanging out with his family.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | scottdowart.com

#1

Chainsaw artist's bear sculpture on a workbench, showing intricate detail and craftsmanship.

    #2

    Intricate wooden sculpture by a chainsaw artist resembling a detailed dragon head.

    #3

    Chainsaw artist creates intricate spider sculpture carved from a log, showcasing detailed craftsmanship.

    #4

    Chainsaw artist's intricate wood sculpture resembling a crocodile emerging from a log.

    #5

    Chainsaw artist's intricate log sculpture of two animals inside a wooden circle, displayed on a shelf.

    #6

    Chainsaw artist transforms a wooden log into an intricate sculpture of a detailed animal, showcasing craftsmanship.

    #7

    Chainsaw artist's sculpture of a wolf and tortoise intricately carved into a log.

    #8

    Chainsaw artist crafts a detailed sculpture of a reclining figure from a log.

    #9

    Chainsaw artist transforms log into a detailed crocodile sculpture on a wooden slab.

    #10

    Chainsaw artist crafts intricate sculpture of a face carved from a wooden log.

    #11

    Chainsaw artist's intricate sculpture of galloping horses carved from wood.

    #12

    Chainsaw artist transforms log into an intricate red turtle sculpture.

    #13

    Intricate dragon sculpture carved from a log by a chainsaw artist, showcasing detailed and expressive features.

    #14

    Chainsaw artist creates an intricate sculpture of octopus tentacles from a log in a workshop setting.

    #15

    Chainsaw artist's intricate sculpture of a fish emerging from a log, showcasing detailed carving techniques.

    #16

    Chainsaw artist's intricate log sculpture featuring detailed animal carvings in a workshop setting.

    #17

    Chainsaw artist's intricate wooden sculpture of a snake on a carved log.

    #18

    Chainsaw artist crafts a detailed wooden sculpture of a reclining animal in a workshop setting.

    #19

    Chainsaw artist's intricate sculpture of wood, showcasing detailed craftsmanship on a tree stump base.

    #20

    Chainsaw artist creates an intricate sculpture of a crouching animal from a log.

