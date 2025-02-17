ADVERTISEMENT

Scott Dow has pretty much dabbled in every kind of art you can think of—painting, marble sculpture, tattooing, even furniture design. But nothing clicked quite like carving massive tree trunks with a chainsaw. Turns out, he's ridiculously good at it, turning hunks of wood into insanely detailed sculptures at a speed that makes the rest of us look lazy.

Competing across the U.S. and Europe, he's racked up awards and a solid reputation in the carving world. When he's not making wood shavings fly, he's a regular guy—mountain biking, kicking a soccer ball around, and hanging out with his family.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | scottdowart.com