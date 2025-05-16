Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Women Are Losing Their Minds Over Man’s Surprisingly Accurate Take On Why They Love Being Alone
Man with curly hair and beard sharing surprisingly accurate take on why women love being alone in casual setting
Lifestyle, News

Women Are Losing Their Minds Over Man’s Surprisingly Accurate Take On Why They Love Being Alone

Open list comments 9
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

31

Open list comments

9

The world of dating is a vastly shifting realm and nowadays, and it seems men might need to work a little harder to find their perfect match.

One French man on TikTok seems to know the exact feeling of bliss so many women experience at the simplicity of just being alone.

Éros Brousson, with his username @gettothepointbro, took to social media recently to share a clip that’s been sending people into a frenzy.

RELATED:

    One content creator humorously described what it was like to try to date a woman who’s used to being single

    Woman looking frustrated while a man talks, illustrating women losing their minds over why they love being alone.

    Image credits: Pixel-Shot/Adobe Stock

    While it was a video viewable to everyone, Brousson decided to narrow his audience down to a particular audience — specifically, any men who were thinking of pursuing a woman who has been alone for a period of time and has found her peace in it.

    The verdict? “Dating a girl who is used to being alone is not romance,” he assured. “It’s an extreme sport for your self-esteem.”

    To start things off, the creator first describes trying to play icebreakers with a woman who’s found her own kind of joy in being alone is similar to being granted “access to their peaceful little empire like a reluctant queen handing you a visitor’s badge.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    He prattles on to say a simple, innocent ‘good morning’ text from you could be the reason for her annoyance, frustrated that her “sacred silence of [her] personal journey” was disturbed in the first place.

    Man with curly hair and beard explaining why women love being alone, emphasizing peaceful space and personal boundaries.

    Image credits: gettothepointbro

    Man with curly hair and beard sharing a surprisingly accurate take on why women love being alone in a casual setting

    Image credits: gettothepointbro

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “You think you’re going to be her boyfriend?” Brousson asked. “Bro, she’s sleeping diagonally in her bed for three years. She’s not giving up that territory” because her car door was opened or her coffee happened to be paid already.

    The video claimed that the general vibe of a woman who enjoys her own company is that she loves “the idea of you” while simultaneously feeling offput by a man’s “physical presence” as it ruins “[her] aesthetic.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “You plan a cute date,” he suggested. “She’s thinking, ‘That sounds nice, but also, I could stay home, deep clean my apartment, do a 12-step skincare routine, order sushi, and not have to listen to a man breathe.’”

    Trying to weasel your way into a woman’s life can be more difficult than anticipated, according to Brousson

    Woman lying alone on bed with blue and green blankets, representing why women love being alone and enjoy solitude.

    Image credits: StockPhotoPro/Adobe Stock

    Brousson made it clear that women put themselves first — romantic surprises might be unwelcome as a sudden night out together may have ruined her plans of soaking in a two-hour bubble bath while drinking wine and rewatching Pride and Prejudice for “emotional stability.”

    “You’re not part of the itinerary, Jonathan,” he scolded.

    But perhaps a text may work? It could be a nice gesture to try to check on how she’s feeling, but the creator quickly debunked that as well: “She’s feeling fantastic because you’re not here.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet from user Nice4What replying with a man’s take on why women love being alone and seeking peace and solitude.

    Image credits: mizztotal

    Tweet from verified user Heidi N. Moore expressing surprise at a man's accurate take on why women love being alone.

    Image credits: moorehn

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a tweet showing a woman’s humorous take on dating, reflecting why women love being alone.

    Image credits: amalwtf

    On the bright side, when a woman sends the dreaded “I need space,” message, it doesn’t necessarily mean she’s upset. 

    “She means she wants to lay face down on her bed for three hours without explaining it to anyone,” Brousson clarified. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “You’re not competing with other guys. There are no other guys. You’re competing with her weighted blanket, her peace, her cat named Chairman Meow, and the simple joy of not having to share her fries.”

    Women are used to sleeping diagonally on their beds for years

    Man with curly hair and beard explaining why women love being alone with captions about competing with other guys.

    Image credits: gettothepointbro

    Man with curly hair and beard sharing insights on why women love being alone, with emotional check-in captions displayed.

    Image credits: gettothepointbro

    It’s a dangerous, fine line to tread. Because, Brousson claimed, the moment a man causes “even 0.0001% stress” on a woman’s life? He’s as good as gone. 

    She’s “back to her solo adventures and 87 unread therapy newsletters.”

    “She just booked her solo trip to Iceland while you were still composing your ‘good morning, beautiful’ text,” he concluded.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Some commenters thought the video wasn’t entirely accurate

    Tweet by user Starry Snow discussing a man's surprisingly accurate take on why women love being alone.

    Image credits: StarrySnow303

    Tweet by Dr. Ransom commenting on women's behavior, sparking reactions about why women love being alone.

    Image credits: TheDrRansom

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing women and sexist stereotypes in a conversation about why they love being alone.

    Image credits: metrospectre

    Of course, all of this should be taken with a grain of salt as it’s a generalization — but it seems as if the video attracted the right kind of audience, as women in the comments were floored by how Brousson perfectly nailed their way of thinking.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “I never knew my innermost thoughts were a French man,” read the top comment, with nearly 200K likes. 

    “This is the most accurate profiling I’ve ever heard,” another laughed. “You absolutely ailed [sic] it.”

    A third wrote, “I dont often offer this compliment to the male species but you explained it better than I ever could.”

    Other users thought he hit the mark

    Woman enjoying alone time reading a book and drinking coffee, illustrating why women love being alone peacefully.

    Image credits: gstockstudio/Adobe Stock

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Others joked that a woman had told all these secrets to Brousson — how on Earth could he know all of this?

    “Someone snitched,” someone deemed. “Pride and prejudice is too accurate.”

    “Damit they hacked us,” a netizen joked.

    Another said, “dammit. somebody call a meeting of the council. he knows too much.”

    “To all the ladies out there: stop giving them intel,” one user demanded.

    Image credits: Drazen/Adobe Stock

    ADVERTISEMENT
    @gettothepointbro

    DATING A GIRL WHO IS USED TO BE ALONE CAN BE VERY HARD .

    ♬ original sound – get to the point bro

    Statistics show women often fare better alone than men and that a lesser percentage actively seek relationships nowadays.

    This kind of shift is marked by women becoming more financially independent and prioritizing their careers, education, and friendships over finding a traditional relationship and starting a family. Pew Research Center showed that 34% of single women are actively seeking romance, compared to 54% of single men.

    “I finally feel seen by a man,” one person laughed

    Comment by Sam Richardson sharing a personal quote about solitude and presence, gaining 307 likes.

    Woman sharing a relatable comment on why women love being alone, highlighting peace and a clean, organized home.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from Suzanne expressing how this man has an accurate take on why women love being alone, gaining likes.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media comment explaining a man's surprisingly accurate take on why women love being alone.

    Comment by Cece questioning a man's surprising insight on why women love being alone, sparking widespread reactions online.

    Social media comment by Suzy R about enjoying being alone and avoiding relationships, reflecting women's perspectives.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media comment about enjoying alone time, reflecting why women love being alone and personal space preferences.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by user KookyKylie expressing feeling understood by a man, sparking discussion on why women love being alone.

    Man sharing an accurate take on why women love being alone, sparking strong reactions in a social media comment.

    Comment highlighting a man's accurate take on why women love being alone, emphasizing personal growth and self-curation.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from Gellagellz questioning who leaked detailed information within a female community, expressing concern and suspicion.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Commenter Rosemary sharing her experience about dating and valuing alone time, reflecting why women love being alone.

    Woman explaining why she prefers being alone, highlighting the challenges of relationships and valuing solitude.

    Screenshot of a social media comment where a man humorously shares insights on why women love being alone.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from Alyssa D on why women love being alone, highlighting independence and personal space with 13.4K likes.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from Southern Hell with a humorous take on why women love being alone, receiving 197.5K likes.

    Commenter praising man's observational skills about why women love being alone, sparking engaging online reactions.

    Comment from a woman expressing agreement with a man's surprisingly accurate take on why women love being alone.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from social media user expressing surprise and agreement, highlighting accurate take on why women love being alone.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman commenting on a social media post about a man's surprisingly accurate take on why women love being alone.

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    31

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    9
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    31

    Open list comments

    9

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Read less »
    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    greg90814 avatar
    g90814
    g90814
    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    All of this could apply to anyone, regardless of gender.

    Vote comment up
    7
    7points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    coreypichler avatar
    CP
    CP
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Totally, but it takes emotional maturity to get to that point, and it seems (I am a male who is guilty of this) it takes men longer to get there if they ever do. It isn't guaranteed women will get there either. But I can say I have never been happier since I haven't "needed" a partner and it helps me understand what these women are saying. What can you add to my life is the question I ask myself I date. I don't feel the societal pressure to be partnered and it is fantastic!

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    byzantiume2 avatar
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If you're not an improvement of thair life without you, they shouldn't date you. That goes for anyone, of any gender. He's just upset that the woman he's I terested in has enough self worth to consider if she wants him or not. He was really hoping she'd have no confidence and would be more easily manipulated.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Load More Comments
    User avatar
    POST
    greg90814 avatar
    g90814
    g90814
    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    All of this could apply to anyone, regardless of gender.

    Vote comment up
    7
    7points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    coreypichler avatar
    CP
    CP
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Totally, but it takes emotional maturity to get to that point, and it seems (I am a male who is guilty of this) it takes men longer to get there if they ever do. It isn't guaranteed women will get there either. But I can say I have never been happier since I haven't "needed" a partner and it helps me understand what these women are saying. What can you add to my life is the question I ask myself I date. I don't feel the societal pressure to be partnered and it is fantastic!

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    byzantiume2 avatar
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If you're not an improvement of thair life without you, they shouldn't date you. That goes for anyone, of any gender. He's just upset that the woman he's I terested in has enough self worth to consider if she wants him or not. He was really hoping she'd have no confidence and would be more easily manipulated.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Load More Comments
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda