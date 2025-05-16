Women Are Losing Their Minds Over Man’s Surprisingly Accurate Take On Why They Love Being Alone

The world of dating is a vastly shifting realm and nowadays, and it seems men might need to work a little harder to find their perfect match.

One French man on TikTok seems to know the exact feeling of bliss so many women experience at the simplicity of just being alone.

Éros Brousson, with his username @gettothepointbro, took to social media recently to share a clip that’s been sending people into a frenzy.

One content creator humorously described what it was like to try to date a woman who’s used to being single

While it was a video viewable to everyone, Brousson decided to narrow his audience down to a particular audience — specifically, any men who were thinking of pursuing a woman who has been alone for a period of time and has found her peace in it.

The verdict? “Dating a girl who is used to being alone is not romance,” he assured. “It’s an extreme sport for your self-esteem.”

To start things off, the creator first describes trying to play icebreakers with a woman who’s found her own kind of joy in being alone is similar to being granted “access to their peaceful little empire like a reluctant queen handing you a visitor’s badge.”

He prattles on to say a simple, innocent ‘good morning’ text from you could be the reason for her annoyance, frustrated that her “sacred silence of [her] personal journey” was disturbed in the first place.

“You think you’re going to be her boyfriend?” Brousson asked. “Bro, she’s sleeping diagonally in her bed for three years. She’s not giving up that territory” because her car door was opened or her coffee happened to be paid already.

The video claimed that the general vibe of a woman who enjoys her own company is that she loves “the idea of you” while simultaneously feeling offput by a man’s “physical presence” as it ruins “[her] aesthetic.”

“You plan a cute date,” he suggested. “She’s thinking, ‘That sounds nice, but also, I could stay home, deep clean my apartment, do a 12-step skincare routine, order sushi, and not have to listen to a man breathe.’”

Trying to weasel your way into a woman’s life can be more difficult than anticipated, according to Brousson

Brousson made it clear that women put themselves first — romantic surprises might be unwelcome as a sudden night out together may have ruined her plans of soaking in a two-hour bubble bath while drinking wine and rewatching Pride and Prejudice for “emotional stability.”

“You’re not part of the itinerary, Jonathan,” he scolded.

But perhaps a text may work? It could be a nice gesture to try to check on how she’s feeling, but the creator quickly debunked that as well: “She’s feeling fantastic because you’re not here.”

On the bright side, when a woman sends the dreaded “I need space,” message, it doesn’t necessarily mean she’s upset.

“She means she wants to lay face down on her bed for three hours without explaining it to anyone,” Brousson clarified.

“You’re not competing with other guys. There are no other guys. You’re competing with her weighted blanket, her peace, her cat named Chairman Meow, and the simple joy of not having to share her fries.”

Women are used to sleeping diagonally on their beds for years

It’s a dangerous, fine line to tread. Because, Brousson claimed, the moment a man causes “even 0.0001% stress” on a woman’s life? He’s as good as gone.

She’s “back to her solo adventures and 87 unread therapy newsletters.”

“She just booked her solo trip to Iceland while you were still composing your ‘good morning, beautiful’ text,” he concluded.

Some commenters thought the video wasn’t entirely accurate

Of course, all of this should be taken with a grain of salt as it’s a generalization — but it seems as if the video attracted the right kind of audience, as women in the comments were floored by how Brousson perfectly nailed their way of thinking.

“I never knew my innermost thoughts were a French man,” read the top comment, with nearly 200K likes.

“This is the most accurate profiling I’ve ever heard,” another laughed. “You absolutely ailed [sic] it.”

A third wrote, “I dont often offer this compliment to the male species but you explained it better than I ever could.”

Other users thought he hit the mark

Others joked that a woman had told all these secrets to Brousson — how on Earth could he know all of this?

“Someone snitched,” someone deemed. “Pride and prejudice is too accurate.”

“Damit they hacked us,” a netizen joked.

Another said, “dammit. somebody call a meeting of the council. he knows too much.”

“To all the ladies out there: stop giving them intel,” one user demanded.

DATING A GIRL WHO IS USED TO BE ALONE CAN BE VERY HARD .

Statistics show women often fare better alone than men and that a lesser percentage actively seek relationships nowadays.

This kind of shift is marked by women becoming more financially independent and prioritizing their careers, education, and friendships over finding a traditional relationship and starting a family. Pew Research Center showed that 34% of single women are actively seeking romance, compared to 54% of single men.

“I finally feel seen by a man,” one person laughed

