Women Kicked Out Of Plane After Crew Told Them To ‘Cover Up’ Due To Their Crop Top Outfits
News

Women Kicked Out Of Plane After Crew Told Them To ‘Cover Up’ Due To Their Crop Top Outfits

Two women claimed to have been kicked off a Spirit Airlines flight last Friday (October 4) because of their clothing.

Teresa Araujo, a Portuguese native, and her friend Tara Kehidi were flying from Los Angeles to New Orleans to celebrate the latter’s birthday when they were kicked out of the plane due to an alleged dress code violation.

Highlights
  • Women removed from Spirit Airlines flight for wearing crop tops.
  • Flight attendant aggressively demanded women cover their chests.
  • Passengers supported women, feeling discrimination occurred.
  • Spirit Airlines offered free tickets back, no direct apology given.

“I’ve never experienced something like this in my five years living in the US,” she said in a series of TikTok videos that went viral over the last few days.

Araujo explained how, upon boarding the plane, a male flight attendant immediately confronted them, who had opted to wear crop tops, jeans, and jumpers for the flight, and demanded that they cover their chests with their sweaters.

Two women are speaking out after they were kicked off their flight due to their outfit choices

Women Kicked Out Of Plane After Crew Told Them To 'Cover Up' Due To Their Crop Top Outfits

Image credits: teresa_aroundtheworld

The situation aboard the three-hour-and-40-minute flight escalated as the steward, identified by Araujo as “Jay,” forced the couple to evacuate the plane when they refused his order, despite protests from their fellow passengers.

“He got increasingly aggressive, to the point I was shaking and sweating from being so nervous,” she explained, recounting how, at one point, she took her sweater off to relieve herself from the discomfort as the attendant went to speak with his team.

“As soon as he saw my bare shoulders, he said, ‘That’s it, you guys leave, now.'”

Women Kicked Out Of Plane After Crew Told Them To 'Cover Up' Due To Their Crop Top Outfits

Image credits: teresa_aroundtheworld

Other passengers, such as a CNN reporter and a man who were recording the altercation, uploaded their points of view in the days following the altercation in support of Araujo, whom they felt was being unjustly discriminated against by the airline.

@teresa_aroundtheworldOctober of 2024 in USA , the land of fredom and we got kicked out of Spirits Airlane plane for wearing crop tops! I can’t stop crying. Blow this up 😭♬ original sound – Teresa Around the 🌎

The story caught the attention of several major media outlets, forcing Spirit Airlines to issue a statement explaining that they were aware of the situation and conducting an investigation.

The carrier referred to their service’s Contract of Carriage, which states that “the airline can deny a guest from boarding or require them to leave if they are barefoot or inadequately clothed, or (if their) clothing is lewd, obscene, or offensive in nature.”

Spirit Airlines has not apologized directly to Araujo, but they offered tickets free of charge back to New Orleans and made no mention of their dress code despite the couple wearing the same crop tops

Women Kicked Out Of Plane After Crew Told Them To 'Cover Up' Due To Their Crop Top Outfits

Image credits: teresa_aroundtheworld

Speaking with the BBC, Tara Kehidi claimed they had to pay $1,000 for new tickets to arrive at their destination in Los Angeles. 

Araujo then uploaded a follow-up video last Tuesday (October 8) in which she explained how the airline provided them with tickets free of charge for their trip back to New Orleans. However, she also explained that the trauma of their first encounter with the attendant still lingered on their minds as they boarded the plane.

Women Kicked Out Of Plane After Crew Told Them To 'Cover Up' Due To Their Crop Top Outfits

Image credits: teresa_aroundtheworld

“I was thinking, ‘my god, what if Jay’s in this flight as well? What if they kick us out again?'” she said, recalling how a different steward received them and directly addressed their previous incident, stating that they “do things differently in New Orleans.”

Women Kicked Out Of Plane After Crew Told Them To 'Cover Up' Due To Their Crop Top Outfits

Image credits: teresa_aroundtheworld

Much to Araujo’s surprise, despite wearing the same clothes she wore on the first flight, she or her friend were not asked to either cover up or leave the plane, leading her to believe Jay specifically discriminated against her.

@teresa_aroundtheworld Some people got kicked out wirh us because they stood up for us @Spirit Airlines ♬ original sound – Teresa Around the 🌎

“Spirit Airlines hasn’t apologized for what happened,” she explained. “But the way the new flight attendant treated us and the fact they gave us seats in the first row leads me to believe they are aware that what they did was wrong.”

Abel Musa Miño

Abel Musa Miño

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

earthquake903 avatar
Earthquake903
Earthquake903
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Planes literally cannot stay airborne with bare skin exposed by the passengers

sergiobicerra_1 avatar
Sergio Bicerra
Sergio Bicerra
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I wonder if later someone 'conveniently' occupied those two unrefunded seats.

danielmarsh avatar
BrunoVI
BrunoVI
Community Member
1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Obvious attention-seekers, who covered up to complain so their case would appear stronger. Good luck with any legal case; men are subject to the exact same, industry-wide standards: no bellies hanging out. They covered up for their video, but not for the flight?

