As we enter adulthood, we are expected to act like decent human beings. Yet, while society may be unkind toward those who lack respect for others, some continue with their abhorrent behaviors. 

These anonymous men are some of the worst examples. Unfortunately for them, the women on the receiving end of their actions chose to expose them for the entire internet to see. And as you’re about to see, these ladies delivered such sick burns that some ointment may have been needed afterward. 

Guys, let this list serve as a reminder that being a creep, even in the smallest ways, can only backfire on you.

#1

Yeah So Pretending To Be Married Really Doesn’t Matter To These Weirdos

Chat conversation showing a woman delivering brutal comebacks to a creepy man's inappropriate message.

PomegranateSure1628 Report

    #2

    Oof

    Chat conversation showing a woman delivering a brutal comeback to a creepy man before he disconnects.

    kris_5740 Report

    #3

    I Waited So Long To Post This

    Text message exchange showing a brutal comeback to a creepy man, paired with a humorous image, illustrating women served comebacks.

    Nebulabutt Report

    Even in this day and age of progress, where society condemns behaviors like toxic masculinity, some men continue to objectify women. According to University of South Carolina sociology professor Deborah J. Cohan, among possible reasons are entitlement and a social context of tolerance. 

    "People objectify those they consider 'less than'—less worthy, less valuable, and less human," Cohan told Bored Panda. "The root word of objectification is 'object,' and when people are objectified, they are regarded as things. Things can be tossed around and mistreated, discarded, disposed of, and replaced."

    #4

    What It's Like On Tinder As A Veterinarian (He Unmatched 😂)

    Text message conversation showing a creepy comment and a sharp comeback, highlighting women serving brutal comebacks to creepy men.

    anonymous Report

    #5

    Ice Cold

    Text message exchange showing a woman serving a brutal comeback to a creepy man about central heating with a photo of a thermostat.

    knoerifast13 Report

    #6

    How To Ruin A Pervert’s “Happy Time”

    Text message exchange where a woman delivers a brutal comeback to a creepy man's inappropriate advances.

    deficientcurfew Report

    Psychotherapist Carolyn Karoll points to possible insecurity and emotional avoidance. As she explained, many men tend to equate dominance and control with worth, resulting in them seeing women as possessions to make them feel “safer.” 

    “Ironically, the illusion of ownership offers a false sense of power while keeping men emotionally submissive to outdated gender norms,” she said.

    #7

    Oh So I Just Don’t Matter In May?!

    Text message exchange showing a woman delivering a brutal comeback to a creepy man after repeated messages.

    iExorcism Report

    #8

    There’s More Than One Way To Get Rid Of Morning Wood

    Text message exchange showing a woman delivering a brutal comeback to a creepy man's inappropriate invitation.

    tindernightmares Report

    #9

    Makes Sense

    Text message exchange showing a woman serving a brutal comeback to a creepy man with a witty reply.

    tindernightmares Report

    Karoll adds that media imagery only reinforces misogynistic behavior in men, with character depictions in films and television normalizing the objectification of women. This ongoing trend could be one reason why such toxic behavior remains prevalent in society today. 

    Karoll also pointed out an important point: feminist movements may create awareness, but their threat to the hierarchy may lead men to perceive it as a personal attack.
    #10

    Of Course, Fellow Female!

    Screenshot of a woman serving a brutal comeback to a creepy man in a text message exchange.

    The guy had a comment history consisting of three total comments. One of which identified him.

    TheFifthElementIsSex Report

    #11

    I Blocked Him

    Chat conversation showing a woman serving a brutal comeback to a creepy man and blocking him promptly.

    Linorelai Report

    #12

    He Thought I Was A Girl

    Chat messages showing women serving brutal comebacks to creepy men, with a photo of curly hair as evidence.

    Basically I was posting about my hair and this creep pm’ed me and found out I was a man not a girl , I’m also 17 not 18 but I could see where the conversation was going so I said that instead . I also don’t want this fucking specimen to have my actual age.
    Sujungti

    sirad69 Report

    Here’s another unfortunate reality: many women continue to experience harassment despite setting boundaries. Unfortunately, there is no one-size-fits-all approach to deter creepy male advances effectively, according to clinical psychologist Dr. Maya Borgueta

    Responses will depend on the situation. As Dr. Borgueta explained, an aggressive comeback may lead to retaliation, which could result in unwanted attention that would distract the person from their professional goals.
    #13

    I Am The Wrong Person To Be Trusted With Ur Digits Brother

    Text exchange showing brutal comeback to creepy message, illustrating women serving brutal comebacks to creepy men.

    QueenGoodra Report

    #14

    I Got Messaged By A Master Hacker

    Chat messages showing a woman serving brutal comebacks to a creepy man trying to hack her phone.

    reddit.com Report

    #15

    He's Been Begging For Weeks To Do A "Sexy Roleplay" With Me. I Finally Said Yes. I Think He Regrets Everything Now

    Text message exchange showing a woman serving a brutal comeback to a creepy man's awkward roleplay attempt.

    TheOwlAndTheFinch Report

    So, what would be the most effective response to inappropriate male advances? Karoll has one straightforward piece of advice: disengage and document. But for such behaviors to be eradicated, she says a system overhaul would be necessary. 

    “Change must come not from individual women managing harassment but from collective accountability, cultural shifts, and redefining masculinity itself.”
    #16

    Aren’t Dating Apps A Lovely Place To Meet Normal, Sane People?

    Text message exchange showing a woman delivering a brutal comeback to a creepy man on a dating app conversation.

    lunatoons291 Report

    #17

    No One Comes To Tinder For This

    No One Comes To Tinder For This

    tindernightmares Report

    #18

    And Here We Are!

    Screenshot of a woman’s brutal comeback to a creepy man’s message in a text conversation.

    tindernightmares Report

    Lowcountry Yoga owner Erica Lindquist provided a more holistic perspective. She encourages removing your energy and “cutting the circuit.” 

    “Eliminate eye contact, disengage emotionally, and return to your core. Settle your nervous system with a deep breath,” she said, adding that this practice “solidifies your energetic center” and “sends a greater message than words ever will.”
    #19

    First Time

    Chat conversation showing a woman delivering a brutal comeback to a creepy man trying to be flirty.

    Screenshots Taken Out Of Context Report

    #20

    Our Relationship Was Supposed To Be A Professional One

    Text message exchange showing a woman serving a brutal comeback to a creepy man after a wrong number message.

    This is the reason women don’t feel safe around men. I shouldn’t have to say no more than once.

    This guy is twice my age at least, and our only prior communication is from him occasionally cutting my grass. This isn’t the first time he’s hinted at this before, but I’m used to men being this weird, so I usually just ignore it.

    He cuts my grass pretty cheap, and I work 12hr shifts 6 days a week, so I’m probably not gonna drop him (we never really have face to face contact almost ever because of my work) because I really don’t want to waste my one day off mowing. But I’m just baffled.

    Sujungti

    vendingmachinesalsa Report

    #21

    Can People Wait One Second Before Getting Sexual?? I Loved His Profile So I Was Gonna Reach Out Before He Said This. I Hate Gross Men

    Chat exchange showing a woman delivering a brutal comeback to a creepy man with no survivors in the conversation.

    Fragrant_Leader_3037 Report

    #22

    I Love Using This Against Creeps 💅✨🎀

    Chat conversation showing a woman serving a brutal comeback to a creepy man with legal warnings and no survivors.

    The blacked out part is some nsfw link he sent me. Now obviously I don’t care enough to actually do anything but it satisfies me so much that I ruined his day and hopefully his week and put some fear in him that everyone would know what kind of a person he is 🤌😇

    Trans-_Girly Report

    #23

    I Could Probably Have Been Nicer. He Seems Like Such A Charming Individual

    Chat screenshot showing women serving brutal comebacks to creepy men with sharp and witty replies.

    I never give out any identifying info on Snapchat. That includes name, age, location, etc. And when someone ask what I look like I always tell them to look at my avatar. Cause I'm not going to send pics to people I don't know. I'm all about my anonymity on Snapchat except for my friends. I accept random adds whenever I'm bored and get people like this quite often.

    Intricateflaws Report

    #24

    "Hey, I've Seen This One Before. It's A Classic"

    Text conversation showing women serving brutal comebacks to creepy men with sharp, confident replies and no survivors.

    He ended this by saying. "Yep, super judge mental. Thanks dick head." And blocking me. For context, he was 39. I'm 20.

    Sujungti

    Remy-The-Demi Report

    #25

    This One Made Me Giggle. He Blocked Me. 🤭

    Screenshot of a Reddit conversation showing women serving brutal comebacks to creepy men with sharp and direct replies.

    JJSprinkless Report

    #26

    Should I Feel Bad For Being Sarcastic? Maybe- Have I? Never~

    Chat conversation showing women serving brutal comebacks to creepy men with witty and sarcastic remarks online.

    vacuumthecontinuum Report

    #27

    I Can't Deal With Men Anymore

    Chat conversation showing a woman responding with a brutal comeback to a creepy man’s unwanted message.

    cara_666 Report

    #28

    This 35 Yo Man

    Reddit user delivers brutal comeback to creepy message, highlighting age and questioning inappropriate texting to minors.

    Suspicious_Basis3580 Report

    #29

    And That’s On Period I Won’t Let A Man Disturb My Peace

    Chat screenshot showing a woman delivering brutal comebacks to a creepy man's inappropriate message on social media.

    Curious-Swan4465 Report

    #30

    Geez Some People Are Lonely On The Internet, This Is Usually What I Reply To Them With LOL

    Reddit chat screenshot showing a creepy message with a disturbing image in a thread about women serving brutal comebacks.

    greycreature01 Report

    #31

    Andrew T4te Meat Rider

    Chat screenshots showing women serving brutal comebacks to creepy men, highlighting sharp replies and confident responses.

    Just a repost don't feel like typing everything again 😂

    n4ughty_k1tt3n_ Report

    #32

    Omg This Works So Well 😂

    Chat conversation showing a woman serving a brutal comeback to a creepy man in a text exchange.

    i_love_boobies_3000 Report

    #33

    When Tel You To Reply Mother F**ker Reply Fast

    Chat conversation showing a woman expertly handling creepy questions with brutal comebacks to creepy men online.

    anon Report

    #34

    He’s Just Shy

    Text message exchange showing a woman serving a brutal comeback to a creepy man about buying used panties.

    Lets_Not_Date Report

    #35

    Much Older Coworker (M36) Got My (F21) Phone Number

    Text conversation showing women delivering brutal comebacks to creepy men, highlighting confident and firm responses.

    Context: this coworker (M36) used to work at my store, but got moved to a secondary location because he couldn’t stop getting in fights with his ex-girlfriend, who was his coworker and is 18 YEARS OLD. He’s a creep; whenever I go to the secondary store to shop, he always has to say hi and/or compliment me somehow.

    I am bringing this to my store manager tomorrow cause I feel like I wanna vomit.

    Sujungti

    PixelCube_ Report

    #36

    Person I Dated In High School Reached Back Out And I’m Disgusted

    Text message conversation showing a woman serving brutal comeback to a creepy man during a rough patch.

    Sujungti

    Fairy-of-bone Report

    #37

    This Creep In My Zoom Class Tried To Convince Me To Get Pregnant

    Chat conversation showing women serving brutal comebacks to creepy men refusing to have kids and follow their own path.

    Context: ladies in the classroom were discussing childbirth.

    InnocentInNoSense Report

    #38

    Being A Plus Sized Girl Online!!

    Chat exchange showing a woman serving a brutal comeback to a creepy man with a blunt response.

    short but wth, this was his response after i asked how he got my snapchat. wtf!!

    poppmeow Report

    #39

    I Got Another One 💀

    Text message conversation showing a brutal comeback by a woman to a creepy man with a clever, no survivor reply.

    NoPresentation4394 Report

    #40

    This Guy Cannot Be Real

    Text message exchange showing women delivering brutal comebacks to creepy men in a clear and bold conversation.

    😭 broo like this cant be serious, also we met twice bro and he previously just sent me notes… yeah i blocked him but like tf. But idk what to do cuz we have classes together.

    Sujungti

    Iriss_19 Report

    #41

    Can't Take A Hint, Apparently

    Text message exchange showing women serving brutal comebacks to creepy men in a sharp and confident tone.

    So, I have this app that I use occasionally to try and make friends and meet new people because I'm a naturally friendly person and love talking to new heads.

    This guy that messaged me (I censored his name and picture because apparently I had to do so) reacted to the first photo I had on my profile, which says that I'm taken (censored also).

    That "Come over" text is just one of those default conversation starters that the app has (it's a terrible starter, in my honest opinion. But I digress), so he used it on me. As you can see, it didn't work... And then this conversations ensues...

    (The conversation is cut short in the second pic because that's when I promptly blocked his account from messaging me any further).

    Sujungti

    UnapologeticFluff Report

    #42

    At First It Was Weird, And Then It Just Got Downright Creepy

    Text conversation showing a woman serving a brutal comeback to a creepy man’s inappropriate message.

    lj_tollens Report

    #43

    Posting An Outfit Warrants Being Called 'Daddy's Girl' Now

    Screenshot of a text message showing a woman’s brutal comeback to a creepy man’s inappropriate comment.

    Obviously was creeped out as he is a complete stranger to me, i immediately blocked that guy.

    rrtegutz Report

    #44

    What The Hell

    Text conversation showing a woman serving a brutal comeback to a creepy man's inappropriate message.

    PrincessSarahYY Report

    #45

    Who Starts A Conversation Like This? I Just Sat Down!

    Text message exchange showing a woman serving a brutal comeback to a creepy man, illustrating fierce responses.

    Not every girl on the internet makes content yknow.


    Sujungti

    PomegranateSure1628 Report

    #46

    He Blocked Me Immediately After LOL

    Screenshot of brutal comebacks from women responding to creepy men with savage replies on a social media platform.

    Creep pretends to be another girl to get in my DM. I send self-incriminating comment he forgot to delete.

    vibrantafternoon Report

    #47

    I Wonder If There Are People Who Actually Buy Into This

    Chat conversation showing brutal comebacks by a woman responding to creepy man's sugar baby request.

    sujungti

    subuso Report

    #48

    Pms My Friend Got On Insta

    Text message exchange showing a creepy man messaging a woman, example of brutal comebacks from women to creepy men.

    Some context: this guy had pm’ed her a while ago and been trying to convince her to sleep with him (they had never met) and when she said no he went on a long rant about his single mom and grandad raising him so he doesn’t know how to talk to women.

    When she said that wasn’t an excuse he stated that she should feel privileged he wanted to sleep with her because she’s plus sized. She started ignoring him after that.

    A little while later this interaction occurred. After she replied, she blocked him.

    Sujungti

    kansai_vampire Report

    #49

    On My Art Account

    Chat conversation showing a woman delivering a brutal comeback to a creepy man in a direct message exchange.

    Sujungti

    Ezra0li_Z Report

    #50

    I Just Got This Lmfao

    Screenshot of a brutal comeback in an online chat where a woman shuts down a creepy comment with no survivors.

    NoPresentation4394 Report

    #51

    John Is Impatient

    Screenshot of a creepy man's aggressive messages and a woman's short, confident comeback in a chat conversation.

    goeatyoursalmon Report

    #52

    I Have No Idea Who This Man Is

    Text message chat showing casual birthday wishes and a welcome back to Instagram, illustrating women’s brutal comebacks to creepy men.

    Sujungti

    Volinra Report

    #53

    Guy Thinks That My Joke Was An Offer :/

    Screenshot of a social media post asking about favorite body features with comments, illustrating women’s brutal comebacks.

    First image is my original comment that sparked this,

    Second and 3rd is our conversation

    Honestly I feel kinda bad...

    HA not really.

    sujungti

    Oaklynn_42 Report

    #54

    Spending My Birthday Alone And Get Hit With This

    Text message exchange showing a woman serving brutal comebacks to a creepy man with clear and witty responses.

    For context,I(Today 24M,Openly Bi) don't celebrate my birthday. Dad wasn't present,mom was violent,and I lost contact with my sisters,ended up being abandoned in the hospital on my birthday when I was younger,having had to live in the streets for over a year since my country doesn't take male child abuse seriously, especially when the agressor is a woman. Lifted myself back up,but obviously,October 3rd makes me feel like a scared kid yet again. Last year I tried making a party for the first time,but everyone of the friends I invited ditched last minute and it felt like shit. I told my gf I would never try it again because I felt so small and insecure. Fast forward to now,today's my bday and I'm hit with this. For context,I'm an artist,and so is the person on the post,which is how we "met" online since we never spoke in person and have about a total of like 10 messages prior to this I think. When they said they'd give me a gift,I thought it would be a drawing because I already did that to others,and others have done to me. Nope. Just blatant, unrequested flirting. And now I just feel worse and even less like my feelings matter regarding this day.

    Sorry for the rant,enjoy the creepy PMs.

    Sujungti

    _Just_Another_Speck_ Report

