54 Times Women Served Brutal Comebacks To Creepy Men And Left No Survivors
As we enter adulthood, we are expected to act like decent human beings. Yet, while society may be unkind toward those who lack respect for others, some continue with their abhorrent behaviors.
These anonymous men are some of the worst examples. Unfortunately for them, the women on the receiving end of their actions chose to expose them for the entire internet to see. And as you’re about to see, these ladies delivered such sick burns that some ointment may have been needed afterward.
Guys, let this list serve as a reminder that being a creep, even in the smallest ways, can only backfire on you.
Yeah So Pretending To Be Married Really Doesn’t Matter To These Weirdos
Oof
I Waited So Long To Post This
Even in this day and age of progress, where society condemns behaviors like toxic masculinity, some men continue to objectify women. According to University of South Carolina sociology professor Deborah J. Cohan, among possible reasons are entitlement and a social context of tolerance.
"People objectify those they consider 'less than'—less worthy, less valuable, and less human," Cohan told Bored Panda. "The root word of objectification is 'object,' and when people are objectified, they are regarded as things. Things can be tossed around and mistreated, discarded, disposed of, and replaced."
What It's Like On Tinder As A Veterinarian (He Unmatched 😂)
Ice Cold
How To Ruin A Pervert’s “Happy Time”
Psychotherapist Carolyn Karoll points to possible insecurity and emotional avoidance. As she explained, many men tend to equate dominance and control with worth, resulting in them seeing women as possessions to make them feel “safer.”
“Ironically, the illusion of ownership offers a false sense of power while keeping men emotionally submissive to outdated gender norms,” she said.
Oh So I Just Don’t Matter In May?!
There’s More Than One Way To Get Rid Of Morning Wood
Makes Sense
Karoll adds that media imagery only reinforces misogynistic behavior in men, with character depictions in films and television normalizing the objectification of women. This ongoing trend could be one reason why such toxic behavior remains prevalent in society today.
Karoll also pointed out an important point: feminist movements may create awareness, but their threat to the hierarchy may lead men to perceive it as a personal attack.
Of Course, Fellow Female!
The guy had a comment history consisting of three total comments. One of which identified him.
I Blocked Him
He Thought I Was A Girl
Basically I was posting about my hair and this creep pm’ed me and found out I was a man not a girl , I’m also 17 not 18 but I could see where the conversation was going so I said that instead . I also don’t want this fucking specimen to have my actual age.
Here’s another unfortunate reality: many women continue to experience harassment despite setting boundaries. Unfortunately, there is no one-size-fits-all approach to deter creepy male advances effectively, according to clinical psychologist Dr. Maya Borgueta.
Responses will depend on the situation. As Dr. Borgueta explained, an aggressive comeback may lead to retaliation, which could result in unwanted attention that would distract the person from their professional goals.
I Am The Wrong Person To Be Trusted With Ur Digits Brother
I Got Messaged By A Master Hacker
He's Been Begging For Weeks To Do A "Sexy Roleplay" With Me. I Finally Said Yes. I Think He Regrets Everything Now
So, what would be the most effective response to inappropriate male advances? Karoll has one straightforward piece of advice: disengage and document. But for such behaviors to be eradicated, she says a system overhaul would be necessary.
“Change must come not from individual women managing harassment but from collective accountability, cultural shifts, and redefining masculinity itself.”
Aren’t Dating Apps A Lovely Place To Meet Normal, Sane People?
No One Comes To Tinder For This
And Here We Are!
Lowcountry Yoga owner Erica Lindquist provided a more holistic perspective. She encourages removing your energy and “cutting the circuit.”
“Eliminate eye contact, disengage emotionally, and return to your core. Settle your nervous system with a deep breath,” she said, adding that this practice “solidifies your energetic center” and “sends a greater message than words ever will.”
First Time
Our Relationship Was Supposed To Be A Professional One
This is the reason women don’t feel safe around men. I shouldn’t have to say no more than once.
This guy is twice my age at least, and our only prior communication is from him occasionally cutting my grass. This isn’t the first time he’s hinted at this before, but I’m used to men being this weird, so I usually just ignore it.
He cuts my grass pretty cheap, and I work 12hr shifts 6 days a week, so I’m probably not gonna drop him (we never really have face to face contact almost ever because of my work) because I really don’t want to waste my one day off mowing. But I’m just baffled.
Can People Wait One Second Before Getting Sexual?? I Loved His Profile So I Was Gonna Reach Out Before He Said This. I Hate Gross Men
I Love Using This Against Creeps 💅✨🎀
The blacked out part is some nsfw link he sent me. Now obviously I don’t care enough to actually do anything but it satisfies me so much that I ruined his day and hopefully his week and put some fear in him that everyone would know what kind of a person he is 🤌😇
I Could Probably Have Been Nicer. He Seems Like Such A Charming Individual
I never give out any identifying info on Snapchat. That includes name, age, location, etc. And when someone ask what I look like I always tell them to look at my avatar. Cause I'm not going to send pics to people I don't know. I'm all about my anonymity on Snapchat except for my friends. I accept random adds whenever I'm bored and get people like this quite often.
"Hey, I've Seen This One Before. It's A Classic"
He ended this by saying. "Yep, super judge mental. Thanks dick head." And blocking me. For context, he was 39. I'm 20.
This One Made Me Giggle. He Blocked Me. 🤭
Should I Feel Bad For Being Sarcastic? Maybe- Have I? Never~
I Can't Deal With Men Anymore
This 35 Yo Man
And That’s On Period I Won’t Let A Man Disturb My Peace
Geez Some People Are Lonely On The Internet, This Is Usually What I Reply To Them With LOL
Andrew T4te Meat Rider
Just a repost don't feel like typing everything again 😂
Omg This Works So Well 😂
When Tel You To Reply Mother F**ker Reply Fast
He’s Just Shy
Much Older Coworker (M36) Got My (F21) Phone Number
Context: this coworker (M36) used to work at my store, but got moved to a secondary location because he couldn’t stop getting in fights with his ex-girlfriend, who was his coworker and is 18 YEARS OLD. He’s a creep; whenever I go to the secondary store to shop, he always has to say hi and/or compliment me somehow.
I am bringing this to my store manager tomorrow cause I feel like I wanna vomit.
Person I Dated In High School Reached Back Out And I’m Disgusted
This Creep In My Zoom Class Tried To Convince Me To Get Pregnant
Context: ladies in the classroom were discussing childbirth.
Being A Plus Sized Girl Online!!
short but wth, this was his response after i asked how he got my snapchat. wtf!!
I Got Another One 💀
This Guy Cannot Be Real
😭 broo like this cant be serious, also we met twice bro and he previously just sent me notes… yeah i blocked him but like tf. But idk what to do cuz we have classes together.
Can't Take A Hint, Apparently
So, I have this app that I use occasionally to try and make friends and meet new people because I'm a naturally friendly person and love talking to new heads.
This guy that messaged me (I censored his name and picture because apparently I had to do so) reacted to the first photo I had on my profile, which says that I'm taken (censored also).
That "Come over" text is just one of those default conversation starters that the app has (it's a terrible starter, in my honest opinion. But I digress), so he used it on me. As you can see, it didn't work... And then this conversations ensues...
(The conversation is cut short in the second pic because that's when I promptly blocked his account from messaging me any further).
At First It Was Weird, And Then It Just Got Downright Creepy
Posting An Outfit Warrants Being Called 'Daddy's Girl' Now
Obviously was creeped out as he is a complete stranger to me, i immediately blocked that guy.
What The Hell
Who Starts A Conversation Like This? I Just Sat Down!
Not every girl on the internet makes content yknow.
He Blocked Me Immediately After LOL
Creep pretends to be another girl to get in my DM. I send self-incriminating comment he forgot to delete.
I Wonder If There Are People Who Actually Buy Into This
Pms My Friend Got On Insta
Some context: this guy had pm’ed her a while ago and been trying to convince her to sleep with him (they had never met) and when she said no he went on a long rant about his single mom and grandad raising him so he doesn’t know how to talk to women.
When she said that wasn’t an excuse he stated that she should feel privileged he wanted to sleep with her because she’s plus sized. She started ignoring him after that.
A little while later this interaction occurred. After she replied, she blocked him.
On My Art Account
I Just Got This Lmfao
John Is Impatient
I Have No Idea Who This Man Is
Guy Thinks That My Joke Was An Offer :/
First image is my original comment that sparked this,
Second and 3rd is our conversation
Honestly I feel kinda bad...
HA not really.
Spending My Birthday Alone And Get Hit With This
For context,I(Today 24M,Openly Bi) don't celebrate my birthday. Dad wasn't present,mom was violent,and I lost contact with my sisters,ended up being abandoned in the hospital on my birthday when I was younger,having had to live in the streets for over a year since my country doesn't take male child abuse seriously, especially when the agressor is a woman. Lifted myself back up,but obviously,October 3rd makes me feel like a scared kid yet again. Last year I tried making a party for the first time,but everyone of the friends I invited ditched last minute and it felt like shit. I told my gf I would never try it again because I felt so small and insecure. Fast forward to now,today's my bday and I'm hit with this. For context,I'm an artist,and so is the person on the post,which is how we "met" online since we never spoke in person and have about a total of like 10 messages prior to this I think. When they said they'd give me a gift,I thought it would be a drawing because I already did that to others,and others have done to me. Nope. Just blatant, unrequested flirting. And now I just feel worse and even less like my feelings matter regarding this day.
Sorry for the rant,enjoy the creepy PMs.
