Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Wife Is 75% Sure Hubby Turned On Soft Water That Intensifies Her Eczema, Asks How Red Of A Flag It Is
Family, Relationships

Wife Is 75% Sure Hubby Turned On Soft Water That Intensifies Her Eczema, Asks How Red Of A Flag It Is

Open list comments 5
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

20

Open list comments

5

ADVERTISEMENT

People with eczema have to steer clear of anything that might cause a flare-up. To do so, first, they need to learn what causes it and then figure out a way to avoid it. And yet, even if you’re doing your best yourself, it doesn’t mean that people in your life will want to adhere to these rules. 

Like in this story, where the woman’s eczema worsens due to soft water, so at her home, she has the softener turned off. Then, one day her husband turned it on to see if the flare-up was “in her head,” which led her to develop trust issues that started slowly ruining her marriage.

More info: Reddit

You May Also Like:

Sometimes even the people you love the most can deliberately do something to hurt you

Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

A woman’s eczema always gets worse when she showers with soft water, so she turned the softener at her home off

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: jcomp / Freepik (not the actual photo)

One day, she noticed it was turned back on, which was her husband’s doing he wanted to test her to see if the flare-ups were only “in her head”

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Drazen Zigic / Freepik (not the actual photo)

She asked him to never do it again, but then 6 months later it was turned back on, even though the husband denied doing it

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: 123wollywolly

Still, her gut told her it was most likely him, so she asked online whether people there thought this relationship situation was as bad as it seemed

For about 10 years, the OP has been among the 1 out of 10 people who struggle with eczema – a skin condition that causes dry and itchy patches on the skin. During these years she had several flare-ups, ranging from mild to moderately severe ones, which can be caused by skin irritation, stress, or dry skin. Luckily, she managed to get her condition under control. Part of this solution was figuring out that soft water causes her flare-ups.

ADVERTISEMENT

Interestingly, one piece of research found contrary results – that soft water can help with eczema. At the same time, as the original poster herself said, her skin reacts differently than others. A person in the comments seconded this, saying that the salts in soft water also make their psoriatic arthritis worse. 

So, she had the water softener turned off. Then, around 6 months ago she started noticing her skin flaring up again. Apparently, her husband had turned the water softener back on. His reasoning for doing that was that he liked soft water better and wanted to check if maybe her skin flare-ups were only “in her head.” 

This infuriated the woman. It was definitely not only in her head – her skin had visible flare-ups to prove it. She asked her husband not to ever turn on the water softener again, which he agreed to. 

Then, around 6 months later, she was showering when she felt the soapy feeling that comes with soft water. The reason why this feeling occurs is because softeners exchange calcium and magnesium minerals with sodium and salt ions, which changes the water’s texture. 

Again, the OP’s water softener was turned on, but this time the husband denied doing it. The only other person besides her husband who could have turned it on was his dad, who loves to meddle and has a history of doing similar things. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Still, her gut told her it was her husband, which is a terrifying thought. Why would her husband, who knows that her flare-ups cause her pain and discomfort, do it? 

Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Ever since, she unplugged the softening machine and put up a note asking anyone nearby to not plug it back in, explaining that it causes her physical discomfort. 

She told her husband if he turned on the machine ever again, she would be filing for divorce, as he was deliberately putting her health at risk. After all, severe eczema flare-ups can lead to relentless itching, extreme skin inflammation, bleeding, and even infection. 

Besides doing all of this, the woman also asked Redditors just how red they’d consider this flag of her husband’s to be. In fact, she even checked whether they would consider this to be emotional or physical abuse, even though there is no history of that. 

Well, people on the platform thought the flag was very red. For some, it was so red that they said that considering divorce or at least therapy should be on the table – testing someone’s health is borderline criminal. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Yes, there is still a chance that it wasn’t him who turned on the softener the second time around, so some peeps suggested that the woman should either put a camera next to the machine or simply cut its cord. 

Well, if he really did turn on the machine the second time and didn’t confess, that’s full-on jerk behavior, which needs to be addressed. Only the question is how to prove whether he actually did it.

Either way, the relationship clearly has some trust issues that also need to be addressed if they want to go on. Maybe, as someone in the comments suggested, therapy is the way to go here. After all, exploring yourself and your relationship in therapy can always be beneficial.

In their eyes, it was a terrible situation and they advised her to consider couples therapy or even divorce

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

20

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

5
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

20

Open list comments

5

Ugnė Bulotaitė

Ugnė Bulotaitė

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I am a writer at Bored Panda. I have loved creating and writing down stories about people and things since I was little and I think this passion led me to get degrees in sociology, communication, and journalism. These degrees opened various paths for me, and I got a chance to be a volunteer in the human rights field, and also try myself out in social research and journalism areas. Besides writing, my passions include pop culture: music, movies, TV shows; literature, and board games. In fact, I have been dubbed a board games devotee by some people in my life.

Read less »
Ugnė Bulotaitė

Ugnė Bulotaitė

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I am a writer at Bored Panda. I have loved creating and writing down stories about people and things since I was little and I think this passion led me to get degrees in sociology, communication, and journalism. These degrees opened various paths for me, and I got a chance to be a volunteer in the human rights field, and also try myself out in social research and journalism areas. Besides writing, my passions include pop culture: music, movies, TV shows; literature, and board games. In fact, I have been dubbed a board games devotee by some people in my life.

Read less »
Rūta Zumbrickaitė

Rūta Zumbrickaitė

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hi! Nice to meet you~ I'm very passionate about animals, especially cats, photography, small DIY projects, music and so much more! Could say I am the TV show The Office connoisseur since I have seen it at least a dozen times~

Read less »
Rūta Zumbrickaitė

Rūta Zumbrickaitė

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hi! Nice to meet you~ I'm very passionate about animals, especially cats, photography, small DIY projects, music and so much more! Could say I am the TV show The Office connoisseur since I have seen it at least a dozen times~

Read less »
What do you think ?
Add photo comments
POST
peitsch331 avatar
Petra Peitsch
Petra Peitsch
Community Member
24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Or you, or he has much more money, than the other partner. If money REALLY doesn't play any role, is just one answer: he is sadist. What can be a kinky pleasure-bringer ... but not in your case. GTFO!

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
jlkooiker avatar
lenka
lenka
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Just wanted to point out that last sentence...."disrespect at times or being selfish or inconsiderate. All things that lots of partners struggle with". NO! This is not ok or acceptable and this is not something you should accept. Do not stay in a relationship where your partner disrespects you. This is NOT normal.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Comments
POST
peitsch331 avatar
Petra Peitsch
Petra Peitsch
Community Member
24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Or you, or he has much more money, than the other partner. If money REALLY doesn't play any role, is just one answer: he is sadist. What can be a kinky pleasure-bringer ... but not in your case. GTFO!

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
jlkooiker avatar
lenka
lenka
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Just wanted to point out that last sentence...."disrespect at times or being selfish or inconsiderate. All things that lots of partners struggle with". NO! This is not ok or acceptable and this is not something you should accept. Do not stay in a relationship where your partner disrespects you. This is NOT normal.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Comments
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Relationships
Homepage
Trending
Relationships
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Popular Games
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right

Word Search

Dive into a grid of letters to uncover hidden words. Search horizontally, vertically, and diagonally to complete it!

WordroW

Arrange letters in a grid to form as many words as you can. A fun and fast-paced word-building challenge!

Jigsaw

Piece together an image by matching interlocking pieces. Perfect for visual problem solvers and puzzle enthusiasts.

Crossword

Challenge your mind with this classic word puzzle. Fill in the grid with words that match the provided clues.

Sudoku

Fill the 9x9 grid so each row, column, and 3x3 subgrid has 1 to 9. Sharpen your logic with this number puzzle!

Picdoku

Merge Sudoku and jigsaw puzzles with pictures! Ensure no image repeats in any row or column to complete the picture.

Killer Sudoku

Combine Sudoku logic with arithmetic challenges. Fill the grid so each region’s cells add up to the specified sum.

Kriss Kross

Fit a list of words into a blank grid, much like a crossword without clues. A satisfying word placement puzzle for all ages!

Word Flower

Connect letters in a flower-shaped grid to form words from the center. Creative and engaging wordplay awaits!

Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda