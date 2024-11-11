Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Life In The US Brings Woman Only Fear, Husband Doesn’t Think It’s Enough Of A Reason To Move
Couples, Relationships

Life In The US Brings Woman Only Fear, Husband Doesn’t Think It’s Enough Of A Reason To Move

Open list comments 12
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

34

Open list comments

12

ADVERTISEMENT

Politics in the United States have been tumultuous for years, pushing many people to pack their bags and find greener pastures elsewhere. Given the unfavorable views of recently elected President Donald Trump, this trend may continue through his second term in office. 

The author of this story is in a similar position in that she refuses to have children in the US. She then gave her husband an ultimatum: either leave the country, go child-free, or divorce. The man seemed offended by the proposal and questioned her motives. 

The woman was at a loss for words and turned to the internet for answers and clarity. Scroll down to read the entire text. 

Many American citizens feel uneasy about the country’s current political climate

Image credits: Image by Freepik (not the actual photo)

A woman refuses to have children in the US and told her husband about it

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Image by Freepik (not the actual photo)

She then gave him an ultimatum, which he didn’t appreciate

Image credits: ThrowRAFeeltogd

Donald Trump’s presidency drove many people away in 2016 and is doing so again in 2024

The story’s author is part of the demographic of Americans who want to leave the country after Donald Trump’s recent election win. A 64-year-old Chicago-based lawyer named David told Fortune about his plans to move to Portugal. 

ADVERTISEMENT

The man, who requested anonymity, disclosed his lingering fears of harassment, along with concerns of a toxic political climate. As he told the publication, he had been scouting for a home since April with a $500,000 budget. 

“This country of mine has become intolerant,” he said, while also stating he had made peace with the fact that he “could be shot dead at any moment” in the US. The threat of gun violence was one of David’s many reasons to move 4,500 miles across the Atlantic. 

Trump’s first term in 2016 forced many Americans to move to Canada. A 2020 report by CTV News revealed that more than 6,800 people attempted to apply for permanent residency in the country in 2015. The following year, the number grew to 7,700, jumping again in 2017 to more than 9,000. 

Canada is still a top choice among US citizens planning to flee the country to avoid Trump’s second term in office. According to a report by NDTV World, Google searches for “move to Canada” spiked by 1,270% within 24 hours after the East Coast finalized the polls on Tuesday. New Zealand and Australia are also top choices. 

The apprehension and concerns of many people like the author are understandable. Feeling unsafe in your own country must be unsettling, and it likely pushed her to give the strict ultimatum. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Reframing the potential sacrifices can help couples power through and finalize a significant life decision

Image credits: Image by Freepik (not the actual photo)

The author has felt uneasy about living in the US for the past three years, which means she has been carrying quite a heavy burden for some time now. As a spouse, the husband should at least hear her out. 

Experts advise against individualism in discussions about such significant decisions. In an interview with GQ, psychology professor Dr. Kelly Campbell encourages people to ask what’s best for the relationship instead of what favors the individual. 

“Stay on each other’s team,” she emphasized. 

Couples therapist Irina Firstein, LCSW, echoed a similar sentiment. In the same GQ interview, she advised the person compromising to reframe their thoughts to avoid resentment. 

“Feel good that you are the strong one in the relationship because you can tolerate better than the other person not having your way,” she said. 

It may benefit the couple to have a lengthy conversation if necessary. They should weigh the pros and cons and see what works best for the situation. If it comes down to a divorce, they aren’t compatible. 

ADVERTISEMENT

What do you think, readers? How should the couple handle their situation? 

Some commenters sided with the author and offered her some advice

ADVERTISEMENT

Others accused her of “being overly dramatic” and chided her for “wanting to ruin her marriage over a president”

ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

34

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

12
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

34

Open list comments

12

Miguel Ordoñez

Miguel Ordoñez

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

Read less »
Miguel Ordoñez

Miguel Ordoñez

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

Read less »
Mindaugas Balčiauskas

Mindaugas Balčiauskas

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

Read less »
Mindaugas Balčiauskas

Mindaugas Balčiauskas

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

Read less »
What do you think ?
Add photo comments
POST
sonjahackel avatar
sturmwesen
sturmwesen
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's not about politics but about safety.. and if you can improve your safety without hurting others go for it.

Vote comment up
6
6points
Vote comment down
reply
poppycorn avatar
Nikole
Nikole
Community Member
28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

But it IS about politics, because only one party doesn’t care about women.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
rosebroady8 avatar
Livingwithcfs
Livingwithcfs
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

OPs feeling are very relevant no matter who agrees or doesn't because it's how she feels. One thing she could offer as a benifit is medical care in Canada, housing costs, lack of gun crime... but really push the health care - pregnancy is high risk for even perfectly healthy women, so many things can go wrong and that will cost thousands in the US. It's close enough to the US to make visits possible and if the children are born in Canada a Canadian passport is open to more countries than the US. Personally I would leave the USA even without OPs reason. It feels like it's a very unsafe country right now and has been getting worse over the last 8years

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
tdemidyuk avatar
SparklingSunshineninetythree
SparklingSunshineninetythree
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Same thing but Russia. Came here in 2017, didn't really know much about the political situation. Wanted to leave for 2,5 years. Almost a decade-long relationship (I moved here for my bf). Now getting my ducks in order and hopefully will go back to UK in 2 months. I'm 31 and newly single, it's scary, I'm leaving an amazing job. But I was truly unhappy with everything going on.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Comments
POST
sonjahackel avatar
sturmwesen
sturmwesen
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's not about politics but about safety.. and if you can improve your safety without hurting others go for it.

Vote comment up
6
6points
Vote comment down
reply
poppycorn avatar
Nikole
Nikole
Community Member
28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

But it IS about politics, because only one party doesn’t care about women.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
rosebroady8 avatar
Livingwithcfs
Livingwithcfs
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

OPs feeling are very relevant no matter who agrees or doesn't because it's how she feels. One thing she could offer as a benifit is medical care in Canada, housing costs, lack of gun crime... but really push the health care - pregnancy is high risk for even perfectly healthy women, so many things can go wrong and that will cost thousands in the US. It's close enough to the US to make visits possible and if the children are born in Canada a Canadian passport is open to more countries than the US. Personally I would leave the USA even without OPs reason. It feels like it's a very unsafe country right now and has been getting worse over the last 8years

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
tdemidyuk avatar
SparklingSunshineninetythree
SparklingSunshineninetythree
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Same thing but Russia. Came here in 2017, didn't really know much about the political situation. Wanted to leave for 2,5 years. Almost a decade-long relationship (I moved here for my bf). Now getting my ducks in order and hopefully will go back to UK in 2 months. I'm 31 and newly single, it's scary, I'm leaving an amazing job. But I was truly unhappy with everything going on.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Comments
Back to Homepage
More about Relationships
Homepage
Trending
Relationships
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Popular Games
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right

Word Search

Dive into a grid of letters to uncover hidden words. Search horizontally, vertically, and diagonally to complete it!

WordroW

Arrange letters in a grid to form as many words as you can. A fun and fast-paced word-building challenge!

Jigsaw

Piece together an image by matching interlocking pieces. Perfect for visual problem solvers and puzzle enthusiasts.

Crossword

Challenge your mind with this classic word puzzle. Fill in the grid with words that match the provided clues.

Sudoku

Fill the 9x9 grid so each row, column, and 3x3 subgrid has 1 to 9. Sharpen your logic with this number puzzle!

Picdoku

Merge Sudoku and jigsaw puzzles with pictures! Ensure no image repeats in any row or column to complete the picture.

Killer Sudoku

Combine Sudoku logic with arithmetic challenges. Fill the grid so each region’s cells add up to the specified sum.

Kriss Kross

Fit a list of words into a blank grid, much like a crossword without clues. A satisfying word placement puzzle for all ages!

Word Flower

Connect letters in a flower-shaped grid to form words from the center. Creative and engaging wordplay awaits!

Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda