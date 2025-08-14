“Getting Violent”: Woman Who Fell In Love With Therapist Breaks Silence After Blasting Him Online

ADVERTISEMENT

“Clearly I’ve struck a nerve,” said Kendra Hilty, who accused her psychiatrist of deliberately making her fall in love with him.

The 36-year-old said she’s been receiving “violent” threats for sharing candid confessions about falling for her psychiatrist.

Nevertheless, the kind messages made it worthwhile to be, as she put it, “TikTok’s most hated woman” for a short while.

Kendra Hilty claimed her psychiatrist deliberately made her fall in love with him

Image credits: kendrahilty

In a series spanning at least 25 TikTok videos, Kendra told her audience about how her psychiatrist was “manufacturing everything” to make her develop feelings for him.

“He made me feel like I was his friend,” she said in one video. “He was really funny and cracked jokes. Of course, I loved the attention I got from him.”

Image credits: kendrahilty

During their very first meeting, the ADHD coach from Arizona noticed that he was “pretty attractive” and was roughly around her age.

They started calling each other by their first names from the third session onwards.

“And then he just started turning up the volume on us being friendly,” she said.

“Of course, I loved the attention I got from him,” the viral TikToker said

The psychiatrist cracked jokes, made her laugh, and allegedly made her feel like he was her friend.

Four years later, she now says her psychiatrist was deliberating blurring professional boundaries and encouraging a codependent relationship with him.

“I fell in love with my psychiatrist and he knew. He kept me until I had the strength to leave after four years,” she told her viewers.

Image credits: kendrahilty

Kendra decided to share her experience on TikTok because she felt people would resonate with her.

“I knew that people were going to say it happened to them, too,” she told People after her videos went viral. “I didn’t know that people were immediately going to start also being negative.”

The content creator didn’t expect to face “nonstop bullying” because of her videos

The TikToker was previously using her channel to post videos about ADHD. But months after leaving her psychiatrist, she wanted to see if other people were sharing similar incidents on social media.

“I looked it up and nobody was talking about it,” she told the outlet. “And I was like, ‘Oh, I can’t be the only one who’s fallen in love with her psychiatrist.’ Let me just put this on here. And it took on a life of its own.”

Many netizens came forward and thanked her for sharing her experience online.

“To everyone from the outside looking in, it just seems like I am talking into an echo chamber,” she said. “But the reality is that people are telling me that they appreciate me and that they believe me and that they are grateful for my courageousness of sharing my story.”

Image credits: kendrahilty

Some people, who hadn’t spoken to Kendra in years, reached out to her and shared kind messages.

“It’s made it worth it to be the laughing stock of the internet,” she added.

The newfound attention also exposed her to “nonstop bullying,” with critics going as far as saying, “the world would be better off without [her].”

“People are getting violent and trying to dox me,” she added.

The Arizona woman was forced to turn off the ability for users to comment on her TikTok videos

Furthermore, there were people in her life who began “pulling away” because they felt “afraid” of the “threats” coming at her.

Despite the negativity, Kendra was glad she shared her story and believes there will be two or three more clips before her narration of the psychiatrist saga comes to an end on TikTok.

The virality helped her join TikTok’s Creator Fund and earn some money from the engagement online.

She even offered fans a $2.99-a-month subscription to gain access to live chats.

“On my TikTok, I am making content for the people who are resonating with me, not for the people who are hating,” she told the outlet.

“It’s made it worth it to be the laughing stock of the internet,” said the ADHD coach

Image credits: Kendra Hilty

The content creator said she was even open to being a part of a TV series or movie based on her videos.

“If a producer came to me and said, ‘I want to invite you to help us make a movie or a television series about this,’ I’d say yes, as long as it was something that valued and recognized me,” she said. “Because clearly I’ve struck a nerve.”

“She’s delusional,” one claimed online, while another said, “she needs hospitalization asap”

