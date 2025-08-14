Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Getting Violent”: Woman Who Fell In Love With Therapist Breaks Silence After Blasting Him Online
Woman in blue polka dot shirt speaking inside a car, sharing her experience about falling in love with her therapist.
Health & Wellness, Lifestyle

“Getting Violent”: Woman Who Fell In Love With Therapist Breaks Silence After Blasting Him Online

Open list comments 2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

20

Open list comments

2

ADVERTISEMENT

“Clearly I’ve struck a nerve,” said Kendra Hilty, who accused her psychiatrist of deliberately making her fall in love with him.

The 36-year-old said she’s been receiving “violent” threats for sharing candid confessions about falling for her psychiatrist.

Nevertheless, the kind messages made it worthwhile to be, as she put it, “TikTok’s most hated woman” for a short while.

Highlights
  • Kendra Hilty claimed her psychiatrist deliberately made her fall in love with him.
  • She said she's been subjected to "nonstop bullying" since her videos went viral.
  • “People are getting violent and trying to dox me,” she said.
  • Critics claimed she was “delusional” for saying her psychiatrist was “manufacturing everything” to make her develop feelings for him.
BP Daily - Your Source for Balanced News

    Kendra Hilty claimed her psychiatrist deliberately made her fall in love with him

    Woman with long hair inside a car, sharing her story about getting violent after falling in love with therapist online.

    Image credits: kendrahilty

    In a series spanning at least 25 TikTok videos, Kendra told her audience about how her psychiatrist was “manufacturing everything” to make her develop feelings for him.

    “He made me feel like I was his friend,” she said in one video. “He was really funny and cracked jokes. Of course, I loved the attention I got from him.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman smiling and waving indoors with colorful scarf and mustard cardigan, related to violent therapist online discussion.

    Image credits: kendrahilty

    During their very first meeting, the ADHD coach from Arizona noticed that he was “pretty attractive” and was roughly around her age.

    They started calling each other by their first names from the third session onwards.

    “And then he just started turning up the volume on us being friendly,” she said.

    “Of course, I loved the attention I got from him,” the viral TikToker said

    @kendrahilty Replying to @CC. ♬ White Noise Sounds – Musica Relajante & Baby Sleep Music & White Noise

    Comment on online post expressing sympathy for psychiatrist amid controversy involving woman who fell in love with therapist.

    Screenshot of online comment discussing a woman’s posts about falling in love with her therapist and concerns for him.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The psychiatrist cracked jokes, made her laugh, and allegedly made her feel like he was her friend.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Four years later, she now says her psychiatrist was deliberating blurring professional boundaries and encouraging a codependent relationship with him.

    “I fell in love with my psychiatrist and he knew. He kept me until I had the strength to leave after four years,” she told her viewers.

    Woman sharing her story about falling in love with therapist and breaking silence after blasting him online in a car.

    Image credits: kendrahilty

    Kendra decided to share her experience on TikTok because she felt people would resonate with her.

    “I knew that people were going to say it happened to them, too,” she told People after her videos went viral. “I didn’t know that people were immediately going to start also being negative.”

    The content creator didn’t expect to face “nonstop bullying” because of her videos

    @kendrahilty Replying to @Kendra 🧘🏼‍♀️ ♬ original sound – Kendra 🧘🏼‍♀️

    Comment discussing a woman’s fixation on her therapist, highlighting infrequent meetings and underlying issues.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The TikToker was previously using her channel to post videos about ADHD. But months after leaving her psychiatrist, she wanted to see if other people were sharing similar incidents on social media.

    “I looked it up and nobody was talking about it,” she told the outlet. “And I was like, ‘Oh, I can’t be the only one who’s fallen in love with her psychiatrist.’ Let me just put this on here. And it took on a life of its own.”

    Many netizens came forward and thanked her for sharing her experience online.

    “To everyone from the outside looking in, it just seems like I am talking into an echo chamber,” she said. “But the reality is that people are telling me that they appreciate me and that they believe me and that they are grateful for my courageousness of sharing my story.”

    Woman shares emotional story about falling in love with therapist and mental health struggles in a video message.

    Image credits: kendrahilty

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Some people, who hadn’t spoken to Kendra in years, reached out to her and shared kind messages.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “It’s made it worth it to be the laughing stock of the internet,” she added.

    The newfound attention also exposed her to “nonstop bullying,” with critics going as far as saying, “the world would be better off without [her].”

    “People are getting violent and trying to dox me,” she added.

    The Arizona woman was forced to turn off the ability for users to comment on her TikTok videos

    @kendrahilty Replying to @Kendra 🧘🏼‍♀️ ♬ original sound – Kendra 🧘🏼‍♀️

    Woman shares emotional experience dealing with therapist after falling in love and confronting violence in the relationship.

    Furthermore, there were people in her life who began “pulling away” because they felt “afraid” of the “threats” coming at her.

    Despite the negativity, Kendra was glad she shared her story and believes there will be two or three more clips before her narration of the psychiatrist saga comes to an end on TikTok.

    The virality helped her join TikTok’s Creator Fund and earn some money from the engagement online.

    She even offered fans a $2.99-a-month subscription to gain access to live chats.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “On my TikTok, I am making content for the people who are resonating with me, not for the people who are hating,” she told the outlet.

    “It’s made it worth it to be the laughing stock of the internet,” said the ADHD coach

    Smiling woman with long hair in a purple top, symbolizing the story of a woman who fell in love with her therapist.

    Image credits: Kendra Hilty

    The content creator said she was even open to being a part of a TV series or movie based on her videos.

    “If a producer came to me and said, ‘I want to invite you to help us make a movie or a television series about this,’ I’d say yes, as long as it was something that valued and recognized me,” she said. “Because clearly I’ve struck a nerve.”

    “She’s delusional,” one claimed online, while another said, “she needs hospitalization asap”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Chana Michelle discussing a woman confusing safety with love and patterns of falling for emotionally unavailable therapists.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Cortez Doh stating there was a reason why she was seeing a psych in an online discussion.

    Woman discusses trauma and complex feelings after falling in love with psychiatrist, addressing manipulation and online backlash.

    Comment from Chantelle Ruggles criticizing a woman who fell in love with therapist and spoke out online about getting violent.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from Melissa Stevens discussing risks of falling in love with therapist and warning about emotions running amok in online post.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from Karen Spears reacting with shock, discussing a woman who fell in love with therapist and exposed him online.

    User comment criticizing a woman who fell in love with her therapist, discussing delusion and a restraining order.

    Comment from Amber Brinkerhoff about urgent hospitalization, related to a woman who fell in love with therapist and went violent.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Facebook comment from Kristyn Heim criticizing a woman involved in a violent therapist relationship controversy online.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Meranda Yocom saying she is full of it and her videos are cringe on a social media platform.

    Social media post by woman breaking silence after falling in love with therapist and blasting him online.

    Comment from Kaleen Boland discussing a woman who fell in love with her therapist and related therapist issues online.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman commenting online about her experience with a therapist in a heated and emotional discussion.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman sharing her story online about falling in love with therapist and revealing a violent experience.

    Screenshot of a woman’s online post revealing her story about falling in love with therapist and abuse allegations.

    Screenshot of a social media comment expressing confusion about people threatening a woman involved in a violent therapist dispute.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from Beth Jolly about women developing emotional connections and obsessions with therapists after falling in love.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from woman who fell in love with therapist breaking silence after blasting him online about getting violent behavior

    Comment from Shaé Jana Williams discussing transference as a common occurrence in therapist relationships online.

    Screenshot of a woman sharing a message about her experience with a healthcare provider in a social media comment.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Therapy
    Vote arrow up

    20

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    2
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    20

    Open list comments

    2

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Read less »
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    nizumi avatar
    Nizumi
    Nizumi
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Photos of the Tiktok showing "Part 25" ad "Part 25.5" really just say it all.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    garrytardy_1 avatar
    Rinso The Red
    Rinso The Red
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This article ignores a TON of the crazy. No mention of EITHER of her AI boyfriends?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    nizumi avatar
    Nizumi
    Nizumi
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Photos of the Tiktok showing "Part 25" ad "Part 25.5" really just say it all.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    garrytardy_1 avatar
    Rinso The Red
    Rinso The Red
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This article ignores a TON of the crazy. No mention of EITHER of her AI boyfriends?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about Health & Wellness
    Homepage
    Trending
    Health & Wellness
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Health & Wellness Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT