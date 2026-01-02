“His Mom Deserves The Hate”: Woman Bans MIL’s Creepy Husband From Her Home, Marriage Starts Falling Apart

ADVERTISEMENT

What would you do if you found out your husband had been sending inappropriate messages, and requests for pics, to one of your teenage grandchildren? Would you call the cops? Cut him out of your life? Or side with him?

A woman is livid that her mother-in-law has chosen to remain with a man who has been described as a “creep,” and she’s worried for the safety of her own child. But for some reason, her husband doesn’t seem as concerned. When the woman drew a line in the sand, and banned her MIL’s partner from their home, a crying fit followed. And now, divorce papers could be next…

When the family found out he’d been sending dodgy messages to one of the teenage grandkids, many cut contact

Clarification text about setting boundaries and lack of empathy towards MIL and husband causing marital issues.

She gave more info after concerned netizens raised a number of questions

Many sided with the wife and some even had some similar stories of their own

Some people felt the woman was unfair in how she dealt with the situation

“Divorce or therapy”: the woman later revealed that she’d made a decision

Text update about marriage falling apart and therapy suggested due to issues with MIL’s creepy husband and ongoing arguments.