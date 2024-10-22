Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Woman Says Daughter Should’ve Married Her Sister’s Husband First, Doesn’t Get Why It’s Upsetting
Couples, Family

Woman Says Daughter Should’ve Married Her Sister’s Husband First, Doesn’t Get Why It’s Upsetting

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

29

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

When people commit to a relationship, they have to be prepared to not only resourcefully manage the issues that might arise inside of it but also be ready to address any external factors that may intrude on it. These imposing outsiders often happen to be family members who can’t seem to keep their controversial opinions to themselves and can be notoriously difficult to deal with.

This Reddit user’s marriage was shaken up by her mom, who told her that her sister should have married her husband instead of her. Her sibling also didn’t help the case, as she would frequently hang out with him alone and always bring up the fact that she was his former crush. Having received quite a few disrespectful comments about her relationship, she became very upset and turned online for perspective.

RELATED:

    Rarely do people enjoy hearing disrespectful comments about their relationship

    Image credits: Image-Source / envato (not the actual photo)

    This woman was no exception, especially because they came from her own mother

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Oleksandr P / pexels (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: ta-momsister343242

    If a couple allows chronic intrusiveness, it can greatly disturb or threaten their relationship

    Image credits: Vera Arsic / pexels (not the actual photo)

    Filtering your family’s opinions on your relationship can be difficult. Our default mode is to think that parents know what is best for us—even if we’re in our 40s and have a pretty good understanding of life. Some may fear disapproval and seek acceptance and validation from their primary caregivers, as they were accustomed to doing in their younger years. 

    On the other hand, parents might feel that they have a say in their child’s life because they brought them into the world and raised them. But they aren’t offering their opinions out of ill will. They are more concerned about their children and mean well when they provide advice. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Parents may also have issues in their own relationship that they try to fix or prevent in their children’s partnerships. Or they aren’t aware that they’re crossing boundaries that are causing problems between the couple.

    Whatever the case, if a couple allows chronic intrusiveness to get to them, it can greatly disturb or threaten their relationship. Even though close-knit families are a rare gift, excessive parental involvement can create significant tension and difficulties. 

    Dealing with intrusive family members requires understanding and compassion

    Image credits: Sergey Makashin / pexels (not the actual photo)

    Dealing with intrusive family members requires understanding, compassion, and restraint from reacting in a critical or irritated way. If a conversation is leaning into the boundary-crossing territory, it can be revisited the next day after everyone has time to think it through and calm down without escalating the situation further.  

    When a child limits contact with parents when they try to interfere, they’re also setting a healthy boundary. The family members most likely will take a hint that their toxic behavior isn’t going to be tolerated. Many children don’t establish boundaries with their primary caregivers before adulthood, and it’s completely normal to do so later in life. Boundaries put everyone on the same page and make it clear what behavior isn’t going to slide. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Additionally, it might be beneficial to be selective about what someone shares with their parents, who tend to force their opinions onto them. If they have certain subjects that trigger them, make sure to not bring them up. 

    In the meantime, the couple should continue to build trust in themselves and their relationship. Partners who have strong trust in each other are less likely to let advice from family hinder their connection. They know that they are secure enough to handle whatever comment they’re thrown their way. 

    It might be impossible to tune out 100% of others’ opinions and if we don’t care about them at all, we may push away the people we value the most. So it’s okay to value the beliefs of others, just not to a point where it becomes more important than our own. 

    The author provided more information in the comments

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The majority of readers supported the author

    ADVERTISEMENT

    While a few thought she was at fault

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    29

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    29

    Open list comments

    0

    Austeja Zokaite

    Austeja Zokaite

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, glad you swung by! My name is Austėja, and I’m a writer at Bored Panda. With a degree in English philology, I’m interested in all aspects of language. Being fresh out of university, my mission is to master the art of writing and add my unique touch to every personal story and uplifting article we publish. In my time here, I’ve covered some fun topics such as scrungy cats and pareidolia, as well as more serious ones about mental health and relationship hiccups. When I’m not on my laptop, you’ll probably find me devouring pastries, especially croissants, paired with a soothing cup of tea. Sunsets, the sea, and swimming are some of my favorite things.

    Read less »
    Austeja Zokaite

    Austeja Zokaite

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, glad you swung by! My name is Austėja, and I’m a writer at Bored Panda. With a degree in English philology, I’m interested in all aspects of language. Being fresh out of university, my mission is to master the art of writing and add my unique touch to every personal story and uplifting article we publish. In my time here, I’ve covered some fun topics such as scrungy cats and pareidolia, as well as more serious ones about mental health and relationship hiccups. When I’m not on my laptop, you’ll probably find me devouring pastries, especially croissants, paired with a soothing cup of tea. Sunsets, the sea, and swimming are some of my favorite things.

    Read less »
    Gabija Palšytė

    Gabija Palšytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Gabija is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for film photography, movies and nature.

    Read less »
    Gabija Palšytė

    Gabija Palšytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Gabija is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for film photography, movies and nature.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about Family
    Homepage
    Trending
    Family
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Family Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Bored Panda's Original TV Shows
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    TV Show 204.2M
    Fire Spike!
    FireSpike Original offers engaging, educational animated content to entertain and inspire young audiences.
    TV Show 453.4M
    Totally Handy
    Totally Handy offers fun, educational DIY craft videos designed to inspire creativity and imagination.
    TV Show 65.1M
    Secret Diares
    Channel shares inspiring videos on personal growth, relationships, and career advice to guide through life's journey.
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda