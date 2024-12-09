Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Guy Always Rushes Out To Do His Mum’s Bidding, Plans Solo Trip With Her, Partner Weirded Out
Entitled People, Social Issues

Guy Always Rushes Out To Do His Mum’s Bidding, Plans Solo Trip With Her, Partner Weirded Out

A mother’s bond with her children is unbreakable, but sometimes that bond can lead to friction when there’s a romantic partner in the mix. Some moms even think they can overrun all boundaries just because they’re family, which can make things awkward. 

One new parent is disturbed by the way her partner always runs after his mother, who clearly has him under her thumb. Finding it odd that he now wants to take his mom on a holiday, just the two of them, she turned to the web to ask if she was being unreasonable.

Some moms have no idea what a boundary is, as this woman is finding out the hard way

Image credits: Andrea Piacquadio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Andrea Piacquadio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Her partner’s mother was never close to her, but now that she’s had a baby, she’s extremely overbearing

Her partner's mother was never close to her, but now that she's had a baby, she's extremely overbearing

Guy Always Rushes Out To Do His Mum's Bidding, Plans Solo Trip With Her, Partner Weirded Out

Guy Always Rushes Out To Do His Mum's Bidding, Plans Solo Trip With Her, Partner Weirded Out

The new mom has tried to put some reasonable boundaries in place, but her partner keeps letting his mom overrun them

Image credits: Timur Weber / Pexels (not the actual photo)

The new mom has tried to put some reasonable boundaries in place, but her partner keeps letting his mom overrun them

Guy Always Rushes Out To Do His Mum's Bidding, Plans Solo Trip With Her, Partner Weirded Out

Guy Always Rushes Out To Do His Mum's Bidding, Plans Solo Trip With Her, Partner Weirded Out

Guy Always Rushes Out To Do His Mum's Bidding, Plans Solo Trip With Her, Partner Weirded Out

Guy Always Rushes Out To Do His Mum's Bidding, Plans Solo Trip With Her, Partner Weirded Out

Image credits: Alex Green / Pexels (not the actual photo)

To make matters worse, her penny-pinching partner is now splurging on a holiday for just him and his mom, leaving her alone with their 3-month-old child

Stunned, the woman turned to the web to ask whether or not she was being unreasonable in finding the whole thing odd

Guy Always Rushes Out To Do His Mum's Bidding, Plans Solo Trip With Her, Partner Weirded Out

Guy Always Rushes Out To Do His Mum's Bidding, Plans Solo Trip With Her, Partner Weirded Out

Image credits: HannahXlouise

Stunned, the woman turned to the web to ask whether or not she was being unreasonable in finding the whole thing odd

OP begins her post by asking the community whether she’s being unreasonable to think it strange that her partner is going away on a holiday with just his mom. She then provides a little background, telling the readers that she and her partner have an unplanned 3-month-old baby, the news of which wasn’t well-received by her partner or his family. 

She then adds that things have since made a 180, with her partner’s family becoming extremely overbearing. Things have gone from them seeing her infrequently before she got pregnant, to demanding to see her and the baby a few times a week.  

OP complains that she doesn’t feel like she’s in a relationship with just her partner, but with his mum too, and that her partner’s always running after his mom whenever she’s upset, leaving her to deal with the baby alone for hours at a time. 

Things got truly out of hand for OP when she asked her partner what they should get his mother for her birthday, and he let her know he was taking her on holiday—just the two of them. This surprised OP since she admits her partner is usually tight with cash and has never offered to take her on a free holiday.

She concludes by saying that she thinks he feels guilty about the boundaries she’d set with his mom and that she’s always to blame for any fallouts—most of which have been the result of his mom’s nasty comments.

Guy Always Rushes Out To Do His Mum's Bidding, Plans Solo Trip With Her, Partner Weirded Out

Image credits: Liza Summer / Pexels (not the actual photo)

From what OP tells us in her post, it would seem that she’s in a relationship with a mama’s boy, a colloquial term that’s come to describe men who are still figuratively tied to their mother’s apron strings, prioritizing her needs over their romantic partner’s. 

But what are the warning signs that your man might be one? 

In his article for Psychology Today, Seth Meyers (Psy.D.) lists some red flags that may indicate the man you’re dating or married to is a mama’s boy. A few of these include not being able to say anything even remotely negative about his mother, the assumption that his mother can do no wrong, and his not being able to say “no” to his mother.

In her article for VeryWellMind, Marni Feuerman writes that, if you’re having relationship problems caused by your partner’s unhealthy boundaries with his mother, there are several things you can do to improve the situation.

First, establish clear boundaries; second, maintain independent space; third, avoid confrontation as much as possible; and, finally, keep making your own choices and support your partner in doing the same. His problematic bond with his mother might ease up with your encouragement and support.

It sure seems OP isn’t short on Mama’s boy red flags, and we wonder if she’ll ever loosen her partner’s mother’s grasp. What would you do if you found yourself in her shoes? Do you think she’s being unreasonable? Let us know your opinion in the comments! 

In the comments, the majority of readers said the woman was not being unreasonable, with one advising her to lose her partner since she's basically a single parent as it is

Guy Always Rushes Out To Do His Mum's Bidding, Plans Solo Trip With Her, Partner Weirded Out

Guy Always Rushes Out To Do His Mum's Bidding, Plans Solo Trip With Her, Partner Weirded Out

Guy Always Rushes Out To Do His Mum's Bidding, Plans Solo Trip With Her, Partner Weirded Out

Guy Always Rushes Out To Do His Mum's Bidding, Plans Solo Trip With Her, Partner Weirded Out

Guy Always Rushes Out To Do His Mum's Bidding, Plans Solo Trip With Her, Partner Weirded Out

Guy Always Rushes Out To Do His Mum's Bidding, Plans Solo Trip With Her, Partner Weirded Out

Guy Always Rushes Out To Do His Mum's Bidding, Plans Solo Trip With Her, Partner Weirded Out

Guy Always Rushes Out To Do His Mum's Bidding, Plans Solo Trip With Her, Partner Weirded Out

Guy Always Rushes Out To Do His Mum's Bidding, Plans Solo Trip With Her, Partner Weirded Out

Guy Always Rushes Out To Do His Mum's Bidding, Plans Solo Trip With Her, Partner Weirded Out

Guy Always Rushes Out To Do His Mum's Bidding, Plans Solo Trip With Her, Partner Weirded Out

Ivan Ayliffe

Ivan Ayliffe

Writer, BoredPanda staff

After twenty years in advertising, I've decided to try my hand at journalism. I'm lucky enough to be based in Cape Town, South Africa and use every opportunity I get to explore everything it has to offer, both indoors and out. When I'm not reading, writing, or listening to podcasts, I spend my time swimming in the ocean, running mountain trails, and skydiving. While I haven't travelled as much as I'd like, I did live in !ndia, which was an incredible experience. I love live music, whether it's in a massive stadium or an intimate club setting.

Ivan Ayliffe

Ivan Ayliffe

Writer, BoredPanda staff

After twenty years in advertising, I've decided to try my hand at journalism. I'm lucky enough to be based in Cape Town, South Africa and use every opportunity I get to explore everything it has to offer, both indoors and out. When I'm not reading, writing, or listening to podcasts, I spend my time swimming in the ocean, running mountain trails, and skydiving. While I haven't travelled as much as I'd like, I did live in !ndia, which was an incredible experience. I love live music, whether it's in a massive stadium or an intimate club setting.

Rūta Zumbrickaitė

Rūta Zumbrickaitė

Author, BoredPanda staff

Hi! Nice to meet you~ I'm very passionate about animals, especially cats, photography, small DIY projects, music and so much more! Could say I am the TV show The Office connoisseur since I have seen it at least a dozen times~

Rūta Zumbrickaitė

Rūta Zumbrickaitė

Author, BoredPanda staff

Hi! Nice to meet you~ I'm very passionate about animals, especially cats, photography, small DIY projects, music and so much more! Could say I am the TV show The Office connoisseur since I have seen it at least a dozen times~

janellecollard avatar
Janelle Collard
Janelle Collard
Community Member
Premium 50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Please dump this momma's boy + get child support - the sooner, the better. He's shown you that you + the baby are not as important as his MOM.

janellecollard avatar
Janelle Collard
Janelle Collard
Community Member
Premium 50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Please dump this momma's boy + get child support - the sooner, the better. He's shown you that you + the baby are not as important as his MOM.

