Bride Tells Bridesmaid Her Weight Loss Ruined Her Wedding Vision, Demands She Gain It Back
Bride angrily telling bridesmaid her weight loss ruined wedding vision as bridesmaid shows upset reaction on couch
Occasions, Wedding

Bride Tells Bridesmaid Her Weight Loss Ruined Her Wedding Vision, Demands She Gain It Back

Your body, your rules, right? Well, not unless your engaged friend has gone off the rails and plans to control every aspect of her wedding, including how you look.

Reddit user Optimal-Weekend5065 dropped a few dress sizes in the lead-up to her bestie’s big day. However, instead of praise and support, the bride met her with jealousy, harsh accusations, and a shocking ultimatum: either regain what you lost, or else!

Suddenly, the friendship that seemed rock solid started to crumble.

    Image credits: Michael Faix (not the actual photo)

    Image source: Optimal-Weekend5065

    Image credits: THEFUNKSHIP (not the actual photo)

    As her story went viral, the woman provided more information on the whole ordeal

    Pretty much everyone said she did nothing wrong

    Eventually, she released an update on the situation

    Image credits: Pressmaster (not the actual photo)

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Ieva Pečiulytė

    Ieva Pečiulytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a Visual Editor for Bored Panda. I’m also an analog collage artist. My love for images and experience in layering goes well with both creating collages by hand and working with digital images as an Editor. When I’m not using my kitchen area as an art studio I also do various experiments making my own cosmetics or brewing kombucha. When I’m not at home you would most definitely find me attending a concert or walking my dog.

