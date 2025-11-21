Grandma Feels Stuck Babysitting 5 Kids, Regrets Agreeing To It: “Ganged Up On Me”

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Text excerpt about family conflict, expressing frustration and regret in managing relationships among children.
Text on image reads:
AIBU to want to cut down the days I offered to 3/4 days a week and to ask them to use holiday clubs so I can still have a life of my own.
Alt text:
Grandma feeling stuck babysitting five kids struggles to balance caregiving and personal life.
Text on screen showing a question about committing to babysitting 5 kids until the end of the school year.
Text on a white background about a grandma feeling stuck babysitting five kids and struggling with family conflicts.
It’s hard to imagine how someone can place such a huge burden on their loved ones without honest conversations and hearing about the type of support they are not just willing, but also able, to provide.
According to a survey from the UK, where the author of the post is from, more than half (57%) of parents with children under the age of thirteen rely on childcare support from at least one grandparent.
The research also found that half (50%) live fewer than five miles from their child’s nearest grandparent, and seven in ten (68%) live within a 30-minute journey.
And when you look solely at parents who are less than half an hour away, the share of those who rely on grandparents’ help rises to more than seven in ten (72%).
However, only a third (36%) of parents who have grandparent support said they could not afford to be without it, and nearly two-fifths (19%) of parents reported that, since having children, they had moved closer to their grandparents, while 11% are currently planning to do so.
And as long as it doesn’t become overwhelming to them, seeing their grandkids can be a wonderful and fulfilling part of their lives
Grandma babysitting five kids outside, holding tomatoes and surrounded by fresh vegetables on a sunny day.
Data from the National Poll on Healthy Aging, based at the University of Michigan’s Institute for Healthcare Policy and Innovation, suggests that people with at least one grandchild are more likely than those without grandchildren to say they hardly ever feel isolated.
In all, 72% of those with grandchildren say they hardly ever feel isolated, compared with 62% of those without grandchildren. People without grandchildren are also more likely to say their mental health is fair or poor compared with those who have grandchildren (13% versus 9%).
“For many older people, becoming a grandparent is a major milestone in their lives. Our findings show there are many dimensions to grandparenting, and possible positive effects of grandparenting, some of which may not be widely recognized,” says Kate Bauer, Ph.D., an associate professor of Nutritional Sciences in the U-M School of Public Health who worked with the poll team.
Hopefully, the author of the post and her family can find an arrangement that works for everyone, as childcare should never come at the expense of a person’s well-being.
People who read the lady’s story said she’s not being unreasonable
Comment section discussing grandma feeling stuck babysitting five kids and regretting agreeing to it.
Screenshot of a conversation about a grandma feeling stuck babysitting and regrets agreeing to care for five kids.
Comment text on a white background from user craigth162 expressing sympathy about feeling stuck babysitting multiple kids.
Text saying Don't be bullied by your daughters with username muddyford above in blue text on white background.
Comment discussing grandma feeling stuck babysitting multiple kids and the challenges of sole childcare responsibility.
Screenshot of an online comment about grandma feeling stuck babysitting five kids and wanting to set boundaries.
Text post about grandma feeling stuck babysitting five kids and expressing regret about the situation and emotional pressure.
Text message discussing a grandma feeling stuck babysitting five kids and facing family conflicts over childcare.
Text of a frustrated grandma expressing feeling stuck babysitting and bullied into full-time parenting by her children.
Comment discussing grandma feeling stuck babysitting five kids and regretting agreeing to it due to being overwhelmed.
Text comment about a grandmother feeling stuck babysitting five kids, expressing regret and advice on childcare boundaries.
Comment discussing grandma feeling stuck babysitting five kids and regretting agreeing to watch them all.
Comment discussing grandma feeling stuck and overwhelmed babysitting five kids, expressing regret and frustration.
Comment advising grandma feeling stuck babysitting five kids to stand firm and reclaim her life from constant childcare duties.
Text from a user on Weirdthread forum advising a grandma feeling stuck babysitting five kids and setting firm boundaries.
Text post from momtoboys offering advice about not feeling stuck or held hostage by plans that no longer work for you.
Text comment from user CurlyhairedAssassin apologizing to grandma feeling stuck babysitting 5 kids and discussing manipulation and compromise.
Comment on grandma feeling stuck babysitting five kids, sharing advice on setting limits and gaining respect.
Comment discussing grandma feeling stuck babysitting five kids and regretting agreeing to it, expressing frustration and setting boundaries.
Text screenshot showing a comment about feeling stuck babysitting five kids and being manipulated by family.
Alt text: Text discussing feeling overwhelmed babysitting multiple kids and needing personal space after Christmas.
Comment about grandma feeling stuck babysitting five kids and regretting agreeing to it, feeling overwhelmed.
Alt text: Concerned grandma shares feelings of exhaustion and regret babysitting five kids while seeking advice on setting boundaries.
Text post advice about feeling stuck babysitting grandkids, urging grandmas to prioritize their own needs and lives.
Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.
I'm a senior visual editor here at Bored Panda and I enjoy a good laugh. My work ranges from serious topics related to toxic work environments and relationship difficulties to humorous articles about online shopping fails and introvert memes. When I'm not at my work desk, checking if every single pixel is in the right place, I usually spend my free time playing board games, taking pictures, and watching documentaries
