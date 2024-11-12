“Swarmed By Men”: Woman Goes Traveling Abroad, Has To Book An Emergency Flight Home

ADVERTISEMENT

Traveling alone has its pros and cons. Unfortunately, going on a solo trip might not always be the wholesome experience you were expecting. Research shows that the majority of female travelers are worried about their personal safety. And the reality is that some countries are far more dangerous for solo travel than others.

An anonymous woman turned to the Legal Advice UK online community for advice regarding a trip abroad that turned into a “living nightmare.” She opened up about how she was accosted by men so often that she cut her vacation short and booked an emergency flight back home. Read on for the full story, including the advice internet users gave the woman.

Solo travel can be very dangerous in certain parts of the world. It’s important to evaluate the potential risks beforehand

A woman shared how a travel agent recommended her a region to visit abroad that turned out to be a “living nightmare” of a vacation

Certain world regions carry a lot more risk for female solo travelers. The danger can vary a lot depending on the part of the country, too

Statista reports that safety is a major concern for female solo travelers. Based on data collected during a 2023 global survey, 61% of respondents said that one of the main obstacles stopping them from going on a solo trip worldwide was personal safety.

Meanwhile, one of the biggest obstacles for 65% of respondents was the higher cost of traveling alone. 46% noted that another obstacle was not having someone to share the trip with, while 4% were worried about getting lost.

According to Riskline’s Female Travellers Safety Map, which looks at laws and customs, safety, and health and wellness, Europe is the most widely safe area for female travelers.

Traveling in the Asia-Pacific region, Singapore, Canada, Japan, and New Zealand is also very safe. Female safety can vary significantly between countries in North America and Latin America. There’s also a lot of variation in larger countries.

“For instance, the travel experience in Mexico and Brazil could differ significantly between different states. That’s the case also for other big destinations like India,” Riskline states.

“On the other hand, most of the SSA [Sub-Saharan Africa] and MENA [Middle East and North Africa] regions are notoriously unsafer for women, due to political and social instability, ongoing conflicts, and lack of services and infrastructures that grant safe travel experiences.”

A serious issue is that according to the anonymous woman, her trip to that particular region was recommended to her by a travel agent. This raises a lot of questions about the reliability of that particular employee and the agency they work at.

Some internet users were concerned that the woman’s account was suspended after she shared her story

It’s a matter of fact that there are countries and regions around the globe that are dangerous for all travelers. Meanwhile, others are particularly risky for women, especially solo travelers. Any agency worth its salt knows this and should issue the necessary warnings about the potential risks and guidelines for staying safe(r).

The OP also claimed that the travel agency kept ignoring her emails and calls regarding a refund for her tragic vacation.

The OP’s story went viral, garnering nearly 3k upvotes and over 600 comments. We were unable to reach out to the author for updates and to hear more about what she went through because her account was suspended soon after she posted her experiences online.

This suspension actually sparked a discussion in the media. Evie Magazine speculates that the woman may have lost access to her account due to Reddit moderators censoring her for going against the community guidelines and using ‘hate speech’ in her story.

The politically conservative magazine also notes that some comments where people shared statistics about harassment and violence around the world were (allegedly) also deleted by the moderators.

“By labeling the woman’s account as ‘hate speech,’ Reddit not only invalidates her experience but also perpetuates a false sense of security about solo travel to certain regions,” the magazine states.

Why the suspension happened is impossible to confirm without first getting in touch with the OP, who can’t be reached because she’s suspended on Reddit. It’s a Catch-22 situation.

What are your thoughts on the entire situation, dear Readers? Do you think the woman is entitled to a refund for her vacation going so wrong? What are your experiences with solo travel? What risks do you take into account when choosing your travel destination? What advice would you give new solo travelers to stay safe abroad? Share your thoughts in the comments.

Here’s the advice some internet users gave the author, though they added that they’re ‘not a lawyer’ (NAL)

