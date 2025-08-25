Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Woman Refuses To Keep Painting She Bought After Reading The Message Written On The Back
Woman holding painting of horse and rider after reading message written on the back of artwork
Curiosities, Wholesome World

Woman Refuses To Keep Painting She Bought After Reading The Message Written On The Back

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

34

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Apart from the price tags that are painless to look at, another great thing about shopping in thrift stores is the story behind the items. These pre-loved goods likely have a colorful history that makes them worth more than the money you will pay for them. 

This was the experience of a woman named Alexis Hadley. After buying a $2 painting, she discovered a note written behind it that showed how valuable it was to its original owner. And instead of keeping it as an addition to her art collection, Alexis decided to do what she felt was the right thing. Scroll through to see how this story unfolded. 

RELATED:

    Some thrift store finds are more valuable than what’s indicated on the price tag

    Woman wearing sunglasses explaining why she refuses to keep painting after reading message on the back while thrifting.

    Image credits: our.colonial.on.t

    A woman found a painting at a thrift store near where she lived and discovered a note written behind it

    Text describing a woman refusing to keep a painting after reading the hidden message written on the back.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Handwritten message on the back of a painting revealing a personal note that made a woman refuse to keep it.

    Image credits: our.colonial.on.t

    After doing some digging, she finally tracked down the person to whom the note was addressed

    Note written on the back of painting reads a heartfelt message urging Lewis Willis Bradford Tate to serve as an officer.

    Message on the back of painting reveals surprising details, leading woman to refuse keeping the artwork after purchase.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman refuses to keep painting she bought after discovering mysterious message written on the back of artwork.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman holding framed painting of a soldier on horseback after discovering message on the back of the artwork outdoors.

    Image credits: our.colonial.on.t

    And instead of keeping the artwork in her collection, she decided to give it back to its rightful owner

    Note explaining why the woman refuses to keep the painting she bought after reading the hidden message on the back.

    Text excerpt showing a woman explaining why she refuses to keep a painting after reading the message on the back.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman refuses to keep painting after discovering unexpected message written on the back of her new artwork.

    Image credits: our.colonial.on.t

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Sidewalk view of a building with a book exchange sign and street lamps on a sunny day in a small town.

    Image credits: our.colonial.on.t

    Man holding a framed painting and woman smiling in a bookstore after reading the message on the back of the painting.

    Image credits: our.colonial.on.t

    Watch her entire video below

    @our.colonial.on.t I am so happy I could connect this thrifted picture with its rightful owner 🥹 #thrifter#thrifted#thriftedart#familyhistory#reunited#sentimental♬ original sound – Our Colonial on Thomley

    Objects with a sentimental value are a representation of the people or experiences associated with them

    While the painting was priced at a meager $2, it holds more value to the person to whom Alexis gave it. 

    According to psychology professor and nostalgia expert Krystine Batcho, Ph.D., objects with a sentimental value represent the person, experiences, and memories tied to them, making them difficult to let go of. 

    “Throwing away the photo (of a loved one) can feel like we’re discarding the person in the picture,” she explained in an article for Psychology Today. “It can feel disrespectful, unappreciative, or disloyal. The emotional bond can be strong.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Licensed psychotherapist and author Amy Morin, LCSW, provided a slightly different take. In a 2023 episode of The Verywell Mind podcast, she pointed to a previous study explaining that objects with a sentimental value are often attached to a person’s self-worth. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Someone who places a lot of value on success might hold onto a plaque from an old job, piles of college transcripts, an expensive watch that no longer works, or any other tangible reminders of achievement,” Morin said, adding that throwing out these items may cause the person to feel slightly less successful. 

    Whatever the case may be, Alexis did the right thing by giving back the painting to its owner. She went above and beyond by tracking the person down and ensuring it reached him. And as she told Newsweek, she does not regret giving it away. 

    “It just didn’t feel right to keep it,” she said. “He was clearly emotional about it and was so thankful I had come and given it to him.”

    People in the comments lauded her for her gesture

    Comments discussing a Hallmark movie storyline and an author writing a related story for a painting message.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comments from social media users discussing a woman refusing to keep a painting after reading its message.

    Comments discussing a woman refusing to keep a painting after reading the message written on the back.

    Comments discussing whether a person was in the military or an author, shown in a social media thread.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comments expressing amazement and love for a story about a woman refusing to keep a painting after reading the message on the back.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comments discussing a woman refusing to keep a painting she bought after reading a message on the back.

    Comments expressing emotional reactions to a woman refusing to keep a painting after reading the message on the back

    Comment by Tommy Stanton expressing admiration for a painting in an online discussion.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment praising original art and notes written on the back of a painting, expressing love for unique artwork.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment saying "Such a kind gesture" shared under a post about a woman refusing to keep a painting she bought.

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    34

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    34

    Open list comments

    0

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

    Read less »
    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

    Read less »
    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

    Read less »
    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Curiosities
    Homepage
    Trending
    Curiosities
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Curiosities Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    Arrow point to left Arrow point to right
    ADVERTISEMENT