Woman Thinks She Found Her Dream Boyfriend, Learns A Heartbreaking Truth About Him Months Later

ADVERTISEMENT

Dating can be a real ordeal. Finding someone who shares your interests and values, who matches your sense of humor and who you’re attracted to often feels like a daunting task. And even when you think you’ve finally found someone great, there’s always the possibility that things can go completely sideways for reasons you never saw coming.

That’s exactly what happened to one Redditor who believed she’d met an amazing new boyfriend and was eager to introduce him to her family. But before she ever got the chance to do it properly, she uncovered a devastating truth about him. Read the full story below.

RELATED:

The woman believed she had found an amazing new boyfriend

Image credits: Prostock-studio / envato (not the actual photo)

Until she ran into him with her cousin and learned who he really was

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: guyswhoshoot / envato (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: [deleted]

Readers were taken aback by the turn of events and felt the author didn’t deserve the blame

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT