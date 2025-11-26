Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Woman Thinks She Found Her Dream Boyfriend, Learns A Heartbreaking Truth About Him Months Later
Man looking stressed during a serious conversation about a woman telling cousin truth cheating husband in a home setting
Family, Relationships

Woman Thinks She Found Her Dream Boyfriend, Learns A Heartbreaking Truth About Him Months Later

Dating can be a real ordeal. Finding someone who shares your interests and values, who matches your sense of humor and who you’re attracted to often feels like a daunting task. And even when you think you’ve finally found someone great, there’s always the possibility that things can go completely sideways for reasons you never saw coming.

That’s exactly what happened to one Redditor who believed she’d met an amazing new boyfriend and was eager to introduce him to her family. But before she ever got the chance to do it properly, she uncovered a devastating truth about him. Read the full story below.

    The woman believed she had found an amazing new boyfriend

    Woman Thinks She Found Her Dream Boyfriend, Learns A Heartbreaking Truth About Him Months Later

    Until she ran into him with her cousin and learned who he really was

    Readers were taken aback by the turn of events and felt the author didn’t deserve the blame

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter from Ukraine with a master's degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past five years, she's been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.

    Read less »
    Gabija Palšytė

    Gabija Palšytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Gabija is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for film photography, movies and nature.

    Read less »
    Kkg
    Kkg
    Kkg
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Fake. Guy has a family, and has time to spend with her every weekend and also during the week? Her parents met him as OP's boyfriend but have never seen him as cousin's husband? And of course didn't recognize him at the wedding? Mother decided to create a drama at the wedding? To protect her dearest 35- year old child, who couldn't stand for themselves? Oh, and the cousin who has been following them all along. W*f?

    3
    3points
    reply
    meeeeeeeeeeee
    meeeeeeeeeeee
    meeeeeeeeeeee
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    None of this makes sense...how does the guy have all this time to spend with her? Why's she at a random cousin she hasn't heard ofs wedding but she didn't go to the one she knows' wedding? Who minds the child while the father is out with other women non stop and the mother is following them? etc

    0
    0points
    reply
