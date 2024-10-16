Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Karen” Takes Company To Court Over Lack Of Farewell Card, Finds Out Only 3 People Signed It
News, Work

“Karen” Takes Company To Court Over Lack Of Farewell Card, Finds Out Only 3 People Signed It

Open list comments 17
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

29

Open list comments

17

ADVERTISEMENT

A British woman sued her former employer for not giving her a farewell card, but lost the case when she found out the card had been bought—though hardly anyone had signed it.

Karen Conaghan had worked as a lead business liaison for International Airlines Group (IAG) since 2019, as The Guardian reported. In her lawsuit, she claimed that the absence of a card was a “failure to acknowledge her existence,” and a breach of equality law.

Highlights
  • A woman sued her employer after she didn't receive a farewell card, but lost the case when it was revealed the card was bought but barely signed.
  • Conaghan filed 40 allegations, including harassment and unfair dismissal, and all claims were dismissed in court.
  • The judge deemed Conaghan's claims as mistaking normal interactions for harassment, labeled her actions as 'conspiracy-theory mentality.'

In court, Conaghan’s former co-worker testified that they did buy her a card, but didn’t give it to her, since only three people had signed it.

“He believed it would have been more insulting to give her the card than not to give her a card at all,” said Judge Kevin Palmer.

A woman sued her former employer after they failed to give her a farewell card—only to discover that a card had been bought, but hardly anybody had bothered to sign it

"Karen" Takes Company To Court Over Lack Of Farewell Card, Finds Out Only 3 People Signed It

Image credits: Katrin Bolovtsova / Pexels

In total, Conaghan had brought 40 allegations against IAG in her lawsuit, including sexual harassment, victimization, and unfair dismissal.

The court dismissed every claim because they “either did not happen or, if they did, they were innocuous interactions in the normal course of employment.” 

ADVERTISEMENT

Subsequently, the judge said that Conaghan had adopted a “conspiracy-theory mentality,” which meant she was frequently mistaking “normal workplace interactions” as harassment. 

An example offered was when the woman wrote “whiz” in a co-worker’s card, then claimed another colleague had copied her when they used “whizz” on a different occasion.

"Karen" Takes Company To Court Over Lack Of Farewell Card, Finds Out Only 3 People Signed It

Image credits: master1305 / Freepik

Additionally, when Conaghan said she was doing “all the hard work,” a co-worker asked her, “Are you taking the piss, Karen?”—a popular British term meant to be a joke. At this, she filed a complaint. 

The court also heard that the woman had moved to Richmond, North Yorkshire in September 2021, despite the rule that all IAG employees had to stay within a two-hour commute of Heathrow. 

Many of the comments poked fun at the situation, especially at the woman’s name

"Karen" Takes Company To Court Over Lack Of Farewell Card, Finds Out Only 3 People Signed It

Image credits: master1305 / Freepik

“If you go around saying everyone hates you, sooner or later you’re going to be right,” someone said. 

ADVERTISEMENT

“I wondered who would sue for that reason. Then I read the article and of course… its a f–kin Karen! Lol, perfect!” wrote one user, while another echoed, “Holy sh–t her name is actually Karen.” 

Someone else joked, “The three people were likely the manager, the new hire, and the cleaner.”

While this is the only publicly known case of an employee suing IAG, it isn’t the first time the company has made headlines

"Karen" Takes Company To Court Over Lack Of Farewell Card, Finds Out Only 3 People Signed It

Image credits: master1305 / Freepik

"Karen" Takes Company To Court Over Lack Of Farewell Card, Finds Out Only 3 People Signed It

Image credits: fahribaabdullah14 / Pixabay

In May 2022, it was reported that IAG had given “excessive” executive pay, which meant the company’s CEO compensation was 20% or greater than the national average.

According to Proactive, IAG relied on “millions of pounds of taxpayer support during the pandemic, suspended dividends, sold shares to investors to raise funds and sacked thousands of staff.” 

The company was also heavily criticized for its refund approach during the pandemic and other customer service issues, including IT outages and widespread flight cancellations.

ADVERTISEMENT

A study shows potential reasons behind a “conspiracy-theory mentality,” which falls under a general conspiracy mindset

"Karen" Takes Company To Court Over Lack Of Farewell Card, Finds Out Only 3 People Signed It

Image credits: rawpixel.com

The American Psychological Association reported that “experiences of bullying in the workplace can increase anxiety, paranoia, and hypervigilance to threat in victims”—factors that are associated with conspiracy beliefs.

While not necessarily the case for all professional spaces and situations, a study demonstrated that instances of workplace bullying were positively associated with conspiracy beliefs, an effect that could be explained by paranoia. 

In another study, participants who imagined being bullied also had increased beliefs in conspiracy theories. 

"Karen" Takes Company To Court Over Lack Of Farewell Card, Finds Out Only 3 People Signed It

Image credits: Cup of Couple / Pexels

ADVERTISEMENT

“First name Karen. Obviously,” read one of the comments

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Ic_polls

Poll Question

Thanks! Check out the results:

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

29

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

17
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

29

Open list comments

17

Michelle Tian

Michelle Tian

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hi! I'm a newswriter at BoredPanda, constantly seeking to tell other people's stories and give voice to those that may not have one. I'm in love with how powerful words can be, and I hope to share that with as many people as I can!

Read less »
Michelle Tian

Michelle Tian

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hi! I'm a newswriter at BoredPanda, constantly seeking to tell other people's stories and give voice to those that may not have one. I'm in love with how powerful words can be, and I hope to share that with as many people as I can!

Read less »
Renan Duarte

Renan Duarte

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

Read less »
Renan Duarte

Renan Duarte

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

Read less »
What do you think ?
Add photo comments
POST
parmeisan avatar
Parmeisan
Parmeisan
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ouch. What a way to find out that none of your co-workers liked you. But I can't help but feel that these things are related: the sort of person who would sue their employer over lack of a card, is not the sort of person that has lots of genuine friends.

Vote comment up
11
11points
Vote comment down
reply
edenlandscaping avatar
XenoMurph
XenoMurph
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I sort of feel sorry for her in a way. She can't conceive it's anything to do with her. Maybe a hint of Autism? Unable to see other people's feelings?

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
mikefitzpatrick avatar
Mike F
Mike F
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Woman's name aside, the whole thing sounds like a matter of perception. Some folks are just weird and tend to see something "off" in every situation and they feel like it's aimed at them. I'm not going to toss terms around, but if she had some close friends/family around her perhaps she could have asked for their take before embarrassing herself like that.

Vote comment up
5
5points
Vote comment down
reply
holschrk avatar
Bec
Bec
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I've recently had run-ins with people who were suffering from mental illness. Things that were innocuous jokes were evidence that we were 'against them'; jokes that were generally to everyone, not targeting anyone. Mass announcements sent to everyone were also perceived as being 'against them'.

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
juliesnelling avatar
Julie S
Julie S
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Dear Karen don't let the door hit you in the árse on the way out!

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Comments
POST
parmeisan avatar
Parmeisan
Parmeisan
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ouch. What a way to find out that none of your co-workers liked you. But I can't help but feel that these things are related: the sort of person who would sue their employer over lack of a card, is not the sort of person that has lots of genuine friends.

Vote comment up
11
11points
Vote comment down
reply
edenlandscaping avatar
XenoMurph
XenoMurph
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I sort of feel sorry for her in a way. She can't conceive it's anything to do with her. Maybe a hint of Autism? Unable to see other people's feelings?

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
mikefitzpatrick avatar
Mike F
Mike F
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Woman's name aside, the whole thing sounds like a matter of perception. Some folks are just weird and tend to see something "off" in every situation and they feel like it's aimed at them. I'm not going to toss terms around, but if she had some close friends/family around her perhaps she could have asked for their take before embarrassing herself like that.

Vote comment up
5
5points
Vote comment down
reply
holschrk avatar
Bec
Bec
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I've recently had run-ins with people who were suffering from mental illness. Things that were innocuous jokes were evidence that we were 'against them'; jokes that were generally to everyone, not targeting anyone. Mass announcements sent to everyone were also perceived as being 'against them'.

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
juliesnelling avatar
Julie S
Julie S
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Dear Karen don't let the door hit you in the árse on the way out!

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Comments
Back to Homepage
More about News
Homepage
Trending
News
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in News Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Bored Panda's Original TV Shows
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right
TV Show 201.5M
Fire Spike!
FireSpike Original offers engaging, educational animated content to entertain and inspire young audiences.
TV Show 452.9M
Totally Handy
Totally Handy offers fun, educational DIY craft videos designed to inspire creativity and imagination.
TV Show 64.8M
Secret Diares
Channel shares inspiring videos on personal growth, relationships, and career advice to guide through life's journey.
Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda